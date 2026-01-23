Unless you’re fully remote, there’s only so much time you can spend wrapped up in your fluffy blanket before heading into the office. The next best thing? A faux fur scarf. Winter’s accessory du jour, the look delivers instant polish while keeping you blissfully warm. As stylist Kim Appelt puts it, a faux fur scarf is akin to a big cozy hug, which is something we could all use right now. “There’s a softness to them that feels emotionally grounding,” she tells TZR.

The accent is also fitting for this season’s especially frigid forecast, notes stylist Hattie Doolittle. “It’s a cold winter, so consumers want the functionality of the warmth of fur, but also the aesthetic and texture that lifts and elevates from other scarf options or knits that are more casual, rather than formal,” the New York-based expert explains.

When styling a faux fur scarf, Appelt suggests keeping your frame in mind. “It should work with your body, not fight it,” she notes. Because faux fur has volume, the stylist says it’s all about proportion. “If you’re petite or narrow-shouldered, wear it more vertically — draped long over a coat or tucked inside the lapel — so it elongates the body rather than overwhelming it,” Appelt shares. “If you’re taller or broader-shouldered, you can absolutely lean into the plushness and wear it wrapped once around the neck or worn over one shoulder like a stole.” Meanwhile, for curvier frames, Appelt recommends keeping the scarf closer to the neckline and choosing a less bulky style.

Ahead, get inspired by five faux fur scarf outfits.

Sporty Meets Sophisticated

“I would style a faux fur scarf over a long tailored wool coat or a trench,” suggests Doolittle. Because the duo reads elevated, there’s room to have some fun. Take styling tips from the look above and mix in an animal print hat and sporty sneakers.

Matchy Matchy

When in doubt, go monochromatic. Matching your faux fur scarf to a fluffy coat in a similar color creates a sleek, high-impact moment on its own, so there’s no need to overdo it with the accessories (unless, of course, you love a bold fashion moment).

Keep It Classic

Nothing screams quiet luxury quite like tailored outerwear alongside a faux fur coat. Add a hint of contrast with a statement snakeskin clutch, then ground the look with black leather ballet flats or kitten heels.

Belt It

A fashion girl-approved styling trick worth trying out this winter? Drape a faux fur scarf over one shoulder and secure it beneath a belt. It keeps the piece in place on windy days while adding an eye-catching detail to your look. Balance things out with pared-back basics like straight-leg jeans and patent leather pumps.

Tonal Moment

Much like a monochromatic getup, you can never go wrong with a tonal moment (meaning an outfit comprised of different tones in one color family). Above, a prime example of how to pull off the look — team a faux fur scarf with a coat in a slightly lighter shade.