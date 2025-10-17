Do you hear that noise? It’s the sound of wedding bells ringing from New York City. Over the past few days, bridal designers flocked to the Big Apple, debuting their Fall 2026 collections in front of editors, buyers, and fashion insiders. As always, a new wave of glamorous, awe-inspiring bridal trends abounded, and brides-to-be will have a lot to lust over in the dress department.

Some of the trends this week weren’t necessarily anything out of the ordinary; however, designers offered cool, modern riffs on perennial styles. One example: Feathers. Some added a smattering of plumage on gowns in unexpected places (like, for instance, atop gigantic bows), while others made feathers the star of the show, putting them on nearly half of the silhouette. Then there were looks that felt like a breath of fresh air — one being exaggerated hips. A handful of gowns spotted at the shows and presentations featured waists that jutted out. Sure, they may be hard to sit in during dinner. But on the dance floor? These sculptural gowns will look so fun swaying back and forth.

Without further ado, check out five fall 2026 bridal trends presented in New York this week. They’re all a real sartorial treat.

Fun Feathers

(+) Courtesy Of Francesca Miranda (+) Courtesy Of Nicole + Felicia (+) Courtesy Of House of Idan INFO 1/3

Though feathers may sound like an over-the-top bridal choice, they don’t have to be, as proven in New York. Francesca Miranda, for instance, incorporated subtle plumage on a ladylike floral gown. On the other hand, should you wish to go all in on the soft detail, Nicole + Felicia’s feather-heavy gown is sure to strike your fancy. If you’re worried about the look coming across as costume-y, simply ground it with understated diamond jewelry.

Hips Don’t Lie

(+) Courtesy Of Lihi Hod (+) Courtesy Of OUMA Bridal (+) Courtesy Of Julie Vino INFO 1/3

All eyes were on hips this past week, as many bridal designers debuted striking gowns with wide, exaggerated waists. With beautiful draping, the silhouette felt refreshingly elevated. Interestingly enough, dramatic hips were a key trend on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, spotted at shows like Simone Rocha and Jane Wade, which means we’ll only see more of the look in the coming months.

Pretty Pastels

(+) Courtesy Of Nardos (+) Courtesy Of Ines Di Santo (+) Courtesy Of Nadia Manjarrez INFO 1/3

In case you missed it, white is no longer the only choice for bridal gowns. Now, women have the chance to play around with color on their big day. Pastel shades were particularly popular in the fall 2026 collections, with pink leading the charge, pictured at Nardos, Ines Di Santo, and Nadia Manjarrez. In a light peach or blush shade, the gown won’t read too outside the box.

Sheer Perfection

(+) Courtesy Of Mira Zwillinger (+) Courtesy Of Ricca Sposa Couture (+) Courtesy Of Verdin INFO 1/3

When you think of a sheer gown, something sultry and risqué may first come to mind. However, that wasn’t the case this week, as transparent details lent a surprisingly sophisticated touch to bridal dresses. Mira Zwillinger and Verdin incorporated sheer fabric on bodices, while Ricca Sposa Couture opted for a see-through lace skirt.

Top It Off

(+) Courtesy Of Galia Lahav (+) Courtesy Of Julie Vino (+) Courtesy Of Ese Azenabor INFO 1/3

No one wants to be chilly and uncomfortable on their wedding day. So, if your ceremony is in the fall or early spring, adding a matching topper to your ensemble is a sound idea. Julie Vino served up a flowy, robe-like style that’s guaranteed to look stunning in photos. Ese Azenabor and Galia Lahav, meanwhile, went with form-fitting toppers featuring lace and embellishments. And, of course, you can always toss the piece to the side when it comes time to bust a move on the dance floor.