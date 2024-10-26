I’ve never been one to plan out my looks too far in advance. Yes, I’m that person who texts “leaving in a few” when I’m still in the process of getting dressed. (Sorry to any of my friends reading this.) And I’ll admit the same last-minute prep applies to special occasions. Case in point: I’m attending a friend’s wedding in a little over two weeks and have yet to choose my dress. Fortunately, though, I have some show-stopping (and fall-approved) contenders sitting in my shopping cart, all of which I’m sharing below, should you be in the same boat or are just eager to expand your collection.

The ceremony is in Savannah, Georgia, so I needn’t worry too much about chilly temps. Still, I don’t want to arrive wearing anything too summery, which is why I’m seeking out styles with autumn florals, deep colors (looking at you, of-the-moment burgundy), and soft textures like velvet, to name a few key characteristics. Design aside, comfort is a top priority for me — anything too tight or itchy won’t do. As usual, my go-to dress brands, including STAUD, Bernadette, and RIXO, are currently serving up stunning styles that check all my boxes.

Ahead, browse through 10 fall wedding guest dresses on my radar.

STAUD Maxi Phare Dress Earth Pressed Floral $595 See On STAUD Above, the perfect fall floral print. The one-shoulder neckline adds an element of intrigue without being overly revealing. I’d pair this baby with equally seasonal-apt shoes, like a burgundy kitten heel (I can’t do anything too high).

A.L.C. Nadia Satin Gown $695 See On A.L.C. If your goal is to stand out in the crowd (without outshining the bride, of course), this fiery red A.L.C. gown will do the job. Another selling point? You can re-wear it at holiday parties.

Reformation Oren Silk Dress $328 See On Reformation I’m living for fall’s chocolate brown color trend, and Reformation’s dreamy silk is a chic way to tap into the hue. The matching neck scarf takes the look to a whole new level.

Andrea Iyamah Ratu Mesh Dress $353 See On Andrea Iyamah It’s no wonder Andrea Iyamah’s Ratu Mesh Dress is a bestseller. From the draped details to the burnt orange hue, there’s a lot to gush over.

Lioness Field Of Dreams Dress $109 See On Revolve If you’re on a budget, don’t sleep on Lioness’ navy drop waist dress. It’ll also get plenty of wear after the wedding — perhaps for a winter event or date night?

Mango Asymmetrical Bow-Neck Dress $350 See On Mango As someone who has listened to Charli XCX’s Brat album a zillion times, I’m not over the lime green color trend quite yet. This silk bow-neck number is a sound option for a fall soireé, IMO.

Bernadette Dress Melody €560 See On Bernadette Sure, this itty-bitty Bernadette may seem a little too short for some. But on my 5’2” frame, it should work just fine. I’m particularly into the dainty bows on the shoulders.

RIXO Clarice Lace-Trimmed Velvet Midi Dress $360 See On Mytheresa As it happens, I have this RIXO dress in a soft baby blue color, which I wore to a wedding a few years ago. I love it so much, I’m game to give this festive burgundy iteration a try as well.

Aligne Aligne Puff Sleeve Satin Midi Dress $245 See On Aligne You can really never go wrong with a puff-sleeve dress, such as Aligne’s dramatic satin style. Add a splash of color to the look via pastel pink or bright green pumps.