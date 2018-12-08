Whether your mom already has everything or you just really, really want to treat her this holiday season (or both), an expensive gift for your mom will definitely do the trick. But if you want to get her something that feels more luxurious and more special than, say, a typical cashmere scarf, you have to dig a little deeper. Look for presents that aren't just luxe, but are also made with care and precision, so they feel like one-of-a-kind.

A mohair and wool-blend blanket from GOODEE is one such gift. The multi-colored throw is handmade in Spain by artisans who work in a family-owned textile house. For the moms with a classic and timeless style, she’ll appreciate the craftsmanship of Cartier’s iconic Panthère watch, which will run you a cool $19,700. (Anything for mom, right?) If your gifting budget happens to be on the lower end of the spectrum, though — not to worry. There are plenty of luxe and beautiful products for under-$200, like Estelle’s set of colored wine glasses ($190) or a Social Goods sweatshirt that says “Power Mom” ($80). A portion of the proceeds from this purchase goes back to charity, too, if your mama has a philanthropic heart.

This season, there’s no shortage of gifts for mom that feel both special and look elevated. Ahead, peruse through 30 such options — all of which she’ll be sure to appreciate and enjoy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.