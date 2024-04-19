In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Copenhagen. Mexico City. Paris. Though Erin Allweiss resides in New York City with her partner and two-year-old son, the well-known publicist is quite the globe-trotter. And her travel schedule over the past year or so has been especially busy. A relaxing OOO getaway, though? Those have been few and far in-between.

“Despite being in Paris for work quite a bit, I rarely get to explore other areas and take an actual vacation,” says the co-founder of No. 29, a public relations agency that represents sustainable brands like Veja, Rothy’s, Busayo, and Chava Studio. Needless to say, her recent family trip to Provence was a special one. In addition to being her first personal getaway in some time, it also marked the first time she got to travel overseas with her toddler. The two-week excursion, which included one week in a quaint town called Eygalières and the following in the southeastern commune of Vence — was an experience she’ll never forget.

“We were drawn to the area because there are so many sweet towns to visit within driving distance,” Allweiss explains. And sightseeing was a breeze thanks to a rental car (which she says was the best decision). “From Eygalières, we visited Château La Coste, which is a stunning set of vineyards with art dotting the landscape,” the publicist notes. “I specifically went to see my friend Prune's sculpture called Mater Earth, which is a pregnant woman built into the earth.”

According to Allweiss, Arles is another must-visit spot, namely for its annual photo festival. She continues, “We spent a few days in Aix-en-Provence, where I fell for an art space and restaurant called Gallifet.” Finally, from Vence, they visited two medieval towns: Tourrettes-sur-Loup, where Allweiss had one of her favorite meals on the trip, and Saint Paul de Vence.

When prepping for the two-week stay, Allweiss says her packing mantra was to keep things light, practical, and sustainable. “I minimized shoes to six pairs, which is honestly a feat!” she notes, adding that her Veja sneakers, LoQ sandals, and Rothy’s Mary Janes were a few that made the cut. “Critical items were my La Reunion dress, a look I could wear two ways (she’s a genius), and my button-downs from Chava Studio and Maria McManus, which were key for layering with simple dresses.” Then, for some casual tops, the publicist went with tees from Baserange and Asket.

Ahead, take a closer peek at Allweiss’ versatile outfits that got her through the action-packed two-week trek, from date night dresses to swim-ready looks.

Photo Festival Day

Erin Allweiss

“Here, I’m wearing a Mara Hoffman skirt, Rothy’s Mary Janes, a Baserange white t-shirt, and sunglasses from the No.6 Store. I was going to the Arles photo festival for the day and wanted to be comfortable but somewhat put together. I hadn’t been to the festival since 2015, and it was so nice to go back after the pandemic — though the experience was a tad different navigating old cobblestone streets and stone stairways with a stroller and small child. But it was worth it, and the outfit was comfortable, summery, and easy for chasing my kid down tiny side streets.

Speaking of the kiddo, he was basically in Mini Rodini the entire time, which I first discovered at Centre Commercial Kids [a sustainable multiline store in Paris], and baby Veja sneakers!”

Date Night

Erin Allweiss

“This photo is of a Zii Ropa Dress, LoQ shoes, and a Chava Studio shirt. The jewelry is from The Outline in Brooklyn. This was hands down the most dressed-up I got on the trip, namely because of the heels. I went out for a nice dinner date without my kid — to a spot called Cinq in Tourrettes-sur-Loup, which was my other favorite meal of the trip in the most stunning little town. Admittedly, I missed some great eating experiences since we all got norovirus on the second half of the trip (not fun!). We ended the night at La Colombe d'Or for a drink and walked around the medieval town of Saint-Paul de Vence, which made me regret the heels (it’s all cobblestones).”

An Afternoon In The Water

Erin Allweiss

“If this counts as an outfit, it’s my favorite swimsuit from Mara Hoffman. I bought it seven years ago and always bring it to the beach. I wore it with old Loeffler Randall sandals and Laura Lombardi jewelry. The pool was salt water and just so stunning. It was my kid’s first time really swimming.”

Family Dinner

Erin Allweiss

“I went out to dinner with my family, and mosquitoes love me, so I’m all for light pants at night. These are Rachel Comey wide-leg trousers with an ASKET tank top and very old Rachel Comey clogs. The bottoms are easy to move in and a nice alternative to denim. Plus, they pack up well and are light. We had the loveliest dinner — just me, my partner, and our two-year-old — at a sweet little spot in St. Remy. We walked around the town and got lavender ice cream, which sounds better than it actually is. It tasted like potpourri, so I’m back to chocolate.”

A Day Of Exploring

Erin Allweiss

“I was going out for the day to explore Vence and visit the Matisse Chapel. I was with my partner’s entire extended family, which was so nice, but it was the one afternoon I truly had to myself. I walked alone through the city and just wanted to be comfortable. I always bring an oversized shirt, just in case I get cold. I love these Rachel Comey shorts with a tank top from [New York boutique] ANTHOM (R.I.P., though they now have alas eius), a Maria McManus button-down, and Veja Sneakers. I’m obsessed with the new Veja Volley sneakers, which I just got in black, and they go with everything.”