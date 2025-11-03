Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Eiza González is the name on the tip of everyone’s tongue of late. Earlier this year, the Mexican actor and singer went on a press tour for Apple TV+’s Fountain of Youth, making stylish appearances on numerous red carpets and talk shows. Meanwhile, her budding romance with Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, which was confirmed in May, has fans buzzing. And this fall, González sat front row at heavy hitters’ Summer/Summer 2026 shows, including Thom Browne and Giorgio Armani. All this to say: With such a packed schedule, she’s surely mastered the art of getting dressed in a pinch, right? Correct. And as it turns out, González looks to a simple outfit formula on those days when she needs to quickly leave the house.

Given that her days often involve going from set to meetings to evening events, she prioritizes versatile pieces that see her through everything on the docket. “I rely on strong wardrobe staples; I don’t like fast fashion,” she tells TZR. “When I’m rushing, I always go for a sharp blazer, great denim, and a pair of heels — it’s timeless, pulled together, and makes me feel instantly confident,” González tells TZR, adding that the effortless yet elegant ensemble gives cool girl vibes, which is exactly how she wants to feel.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Jewelry is non-negotiable when it comes to styling a look — a fact that the “Fearless” singer stands by. “I’ll finish it with a few David Yurman pieces, because jewelry is what makes even the simplest outfit feel intentional,” the actor who fronted the luxury label’s holiday 2025 campaign and was appointed its global brand ambassador earlier this year, explains. “What I love the most about David Yurman is that every piece immediately becomes an heirloom,” she adds. “Simplicity that becomes timeless.”

Courtesy Of David Yurman

Ahead, check out all the pieces needed to recreate González’s no-fail outfit formula.