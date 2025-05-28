Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise 2026 Show For Dior Was So Enchanting

Dior’s Cruise 2026 show was especially personal for Maria Grazia Chiuri. The creative director, who has a track record of choosing extravagant venues all over the world (her last Cruise show was in a magnificent Scottish castle), set her sights on somewhere special: Her hometown of Rome. And she didn’t pick just any location. Chiuri hosted the event at the Villa Albani Torlonia, marking the first time the breathtaking Roman villa opened its gates for a fashion affair. And on May 27, style insiders from near and far gathered at the 18th-century garden complex for the unforgettable show.

Despite the rainy weather, celebrities like Natalie Portman, Alexa Chung, and Rosamund Pike sat front row with clear umbrellas in hand, taking in the spectacular 80-look collection, which included a mix of haute couture and ready-to-wear confections. Models waltzed up and down the garden to music from the Sinfonietta Orchestra and Oliver Coates, with the drizzly and dark outdoor atmosphere looking quite enchanting and mystical.

According to a press release, the late Mimì Pecci-Blunt, who was the founder of the Teatro della Cometa theater in Rome (which Chiuri bought and remodeled), served as the designer’s inspiration. “Entering Mimì’s universe and deciding to bring it back to life through a Bal de l’Imagination, one of the balls she used to organize, engenders a visual fusion of all the arts,” the statement read. “The ensemble comprises metaphorical pieces, the clothing elements from the history of fashion and costume emerging with a contemporary syntax.”

Chiuri, who cut her teeth at the likes of Fendi and Valentino before taking the helm at Dior, presented a line that oozed romance, a total 180 from her last cruise line’s edgy, medieval vibe. The new collection eschewed color altogether, save for a few rich red numbers. Luxe textures were a through line in the assortment, with materials like tulle, velvet, leather, and lace fabrics galore taking centerstage.

A slew of gauzy, Renaissance-esque long gowns swished back and forth down the runway — err, gravel walkway. The black and red velvet short dresses paid tribute to the Fontana sisters who dressed Anita Ekberg for the famous film La Dolce Vita, per the press release. Meanwhile, some of the airy numbers teetered into risqué territory, with sheer fabrics showing plenty of skin. And it wouldn’t be a Dior collection without timeless outerwear. This time around, she topped off feminine pieces with menswear-inspired military jackets.

For the most part, Chiuri let her creations do all the talking, going simple on the jewelry. She did, however, style a handful of looks with accents like regal floral crowns, black embellished chokers, and lace face masks.

“This is how Maria Grazia Chiuri reconstructs the characters, landscapes, stories, and mythology of her city, Rome, in her own unique way,” the press release explained. “A mindset that favors questioning as well as daydreaming, poetic intuition, and magical realism, to define a new network of stellar affinities.”

If this is Chiuri’s final hoorah for Dior’s cruise category, there’s no denying she had an incredible run. Ahead, check out a batch of TZR’s favorite looks from her latest collection.