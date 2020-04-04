This Ring Is Practically A Dupe Of The One Meghan Markle Always Wears

The best way to commemorate a major life moment? By setting it in stone. Celebrities know this all too well, just take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When they celebrated their anniversary in 2019 and the birth of their son, Prince Harry gifted his wife a sparkling diamond eternity ring. The bespoke Lorraine Schwartz band was made with conflict-free diamonds and was customized with three birthstones — one for each member of their family. (Perhaps a fourth stone will be added once the couple welcomes their second child later this summer.) Needless to say, the timeless ring design has become a favorite amongst every fashion lover.

Eternity rings in particular are known — and loved — for immortalizing major milestones, making them the perfect forever piece to add to your ring stack. The silhouette is far from new — the bands themselves have been exchanged for millennia, dating back as far as 4,000 years to Egyptian times. To that end, it's clear why they're acknowledged as an eternal symbol, and the design’s staying power continues to hold true.

For those who may be in the market for the slender ring, there are many eternity bands available at every price point. Jenna Hunter's Classic Pavé Band ($45) is a super affordable entry point into the style while The Clear Cut’s Low Luxe Asscher Cut Eternity Band ($5,275) will perfectly complement any engagement ring. The 21 different sparklers, below, range from the attainable to the aspirational, with tons of unique cuts and shapes in between to make it your own.

