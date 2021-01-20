Sweatpants Fatigue? Dakota Johnson's Sheer Robe Will Liven Up Your WFH Wardrobe

For Dakota Johnson fans, her laidback approach to style is always one to watch and discuss. Long before the COVID-19 pandemic made casual fashion everyone's go-to, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum was constantly outfitting herself in these effortless ensembles. Thus, for a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson's sheer floral robe wasn't exactly surprising, but it was the laidback spin on "dressing up" for work that everyone needed. What's even better: The robe is still in stock, though sizes are quickly disappearing.

For her evening chat with Fallon on Jan. 19 about her new film, Our Friend, Johnson appeared in a peignoir (a light dressing gown) that was blush in color and stamped with Camellia flowers. The loungewear piece is from Belgian brand, Bernadette Antwerp, whose sheer negligees are also a favorite of model and fellow robe fan Chrissy Teigen. The feminine garment is crafted from buttery, 100 percent Italian silk while the original floral prints are drawn in-house, bringing that luxuriously elevated feel to anyone's WFH wardrobe.

Charlotte and Bernadette De Geyter, the mother and daughter design duo behind the womenswear label seemingly approved of Johnson's casual-cool attire for her chat with Fallon. The Bernadette Antwerp Instagram account shared images of the actress in her robe on its social media handle with a joyous caption, which you can read below.

Although Johnson's exact printed robe is sold out, a trove of similar peignoirs from the brand are still available to shop. The red blossom-printed robe that Teigen took a shine to still offers several sizes and the punchier Swan robe, which comes in a lime green hue, might pique your interest too. (The colorful sheer robes will convince you to leave your sweatpants behind, if even for just a day.) Browse through all the lovely options, ahead, and be prepared to end your week of Zoom calls in one of these numbers.

