I’ll be the first to admit that my pre-motherhood (and far judgier) self would raise her eyebrows at some of my parenting moves: bribing with chocolate to get out the door, regularly sharing a bed with my toddler, mind-numbing cartoons to keep everyone calm. But the thing she’d probably find the most shocking? My complete embrace of matching my look to my kids’ — although, on that front at least, I have more than enough cute mommy-and-me outfits to make my case.

Lately it seems that the majority of brands I loved long before parenthood are beginning to introduce mini-me versions of fan favorite pieces. Over at Kule, there are adorable candy-striped crewnecks and — my pick — a graphic smiley face tee; meanwhile, cult favorite labels like RHODE and Cult Gaia have shrunken down their in-demand silhouettes for the milk teeth set. And honestly, children’s wear brands have gotten so much more innovative since I was a kid in the ‘90s (my wardrobe was very L.L. Bean and Talbots-heavy) that when one does have an adult option, I’m more than happy to try it. It doesn’t hurt that my daughters are over-the-moon to coordinate with me as well, which is kind of the whole point. That and, you know... the Instagram opp.

Ahead, I’ve gathered the mommy-and-me pieces topping my wish list right now — shop my picks for to wear for Mother’s Day and beyond.

A Sweet Summery Dress

I already have a version of Rhode’s beloved Ella dress that I live in come beach season — so this excuse to buy a second one is more than welcome.

Cozy Sleep Pants

A disclaimer on my affinity for coordinated family fashion: I refuse to jump on the themed pajamas bandwagon. However, I’d happily opt for these chic fire red lounge pants instead.

A Statement Sweatshirt

Mini Rodini is one of the kids’ brand that constantly has me wishing they made their things in my size. The few items that are available for adults — like this playful pullover — go into regular rotation in my weekend wardrobe.

Pool Party-Ready Sandals

To have small children is to be constantly surrounded by water — especially in the summer. These sleek jelly shoes will stand up to all manner of playground fountains, water balloon battles, and damp locker rooms and still look so chic by the end of the day.

A Cheerful T-Shirt

I am not a huge fan of slogan shirts (for myself or my daughters) but I will wholeheartedly make an exception for this playful style. It would make all my slouchy jeans feel more fun — or, in the case of my four-year-old, act as the foil to an outsized tutu.

Farmer’s Market Shorts

Okay, I know “farmer’s market shorts” aren’t actually a thing, but I’m making them one with this cool patchwork silhouette. I can already picture my oldest daughter and I wearing them as we load up on fresh strawberries and baked goods.

A Perfect Plissé Top

While the mom in me immediately flagged these sculptural satin shirts as impractical, my fashion editor side can’t resist the photo possibilities. For the full effect, I highly recommend you spring for the pants — they’re still available for both adults and children — as well.

A Snuggly Sweater

I love a good cardigan, and this one has something to satisfy everyone: a soft and sophisticated color scheme for me, and a whimsical floral print for my daughters.