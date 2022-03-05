On March 3, global fashion authority and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe celebrated the debut of lifestyle brand CURATEUR’s premier shopping membership. To celebrate, Zoe had an exclusive group of tastemakers and close friends — including Andi Dorfman, Lizzy Mathis, and Greta Onieogou — celebrate with her at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“My mission is to inspire and empower all women to live a life of style and glamour, and I am beyond proud to officially reveal CURATEUR’s premier shopping membership to our inspiring community, including this evening’s incredible group of friends and supporters,” Zoe, the brand’s CURATEUR-In-Chief, said in a press release announcing the launch. “I have always loved how spring represents the feeling of renewal, the perfect time for all of us to reset, recharge, and most importantly refresh, and that’s exactly what CURATEUR is poised to do as we continue to offer the most innovative and curated products and exclusive benefits to our amazing members.”

The newly revamped shopping membership provides members with an all-in-one source for luxurious lifestyle upgrades. In addition to the seasonal box curation, it features all kinds of Zoe-vetted products — think fashion, home, and beauty — at discounted rates up to 60% off. Plus, members earn $120 in rewards to spend throughout the year, starting at only $9.99 per month. (Yes, please.)

Shoppers will find everything from clean beauty to glamorous accessories: think ThirdLove loungewear, Missoni Home throw blankets, vintage pieces from legacy brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. The selection includes both established and emerging brands, and each week, new products are added. Members can also check out bestselling bundles, seasonal edits by Zoe and various influencers, and Featured Pop-Up Shoppes.

Debuting the new member benefits at The Fairmont Century Plaza included other luxury services, too, from dinner at Lumière Brasserie to luxurious spa treatments at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza. Guests also sipped Tanqueray cocktails and were gifted beauty, wellness, and style essentials from Sleep&Glow, T3, EF Collection, Skin Worldwide, ParrishLA, and Lebae, among others. Attendees got to have their very own overnight staycation and spa day, as well, and received CURATEUR’s luxury accessories, skin care, and beauty favorites for spring. Speaking of spring, for a limited time, event attendees and new members will get 20% off their first purchase on anything in The Shoppe with code SPRING20.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Curateur

While CURATEUR is an e-commerce boutique, the brand plans to begin hosting in-person experiences in the near future, too. CURATEUR CONNECT will take place this June, for instance, and will welcome members to a three-day in-person summit hosted at The Fairmont Century Plaza. Attendees will not only gain access to curated retail experiences, but also receive exclusive brand offerings, discounts, rewards, and more. Industry leaders, visionaries, experts, and influencers will present a wide range of content, too, aimed at improving attendees’ day-to-day lives.

Ready to get in on the action? Sign up for the new premier shopping membership here and shop Zoe’s latest curation below.

