It’s a fruitful time to be shopping for a pair of pants right now. There are baggy jeans for the can’t-be-bothered, side-stripe track pants for the retro sporty types, barrel legs for the cowboy adjacent, and crop-flare pants for those in search of a style that can do it all. Irrefutably, the style’s current revival is among the most notable pant trends for 2025, particularly in its latest iteration, which is a departure from the ubiquitous crops of the 2010s.

“That era of crop-flares was very rock-and-roll-meets-grungy styling, pairing them with an ankle bootie, skinny silk scarf and cropped moto jacket,” Le Point Founder Pauline Montupet tells TZR, noting that the proportion leaned toward a “blocky and shrunken” aesthetic and was often worn with no skin showing at the ankle. Spearheaded by tastemakers like Alexa Chung and Kate Bosworth and embraced by fashion week street style regulars, the crop-flare pant quickly became a coveted staple, peaking around 2017.

While this interpretation of the silhouette had a good run, as we inched toward the beginning of a new decade, pant styles shifted around, making way for other trends like puddle pants, low rise-jeans, and oversized shapes to take center stage. However, over the last few seasons, murmurings of the crop-flare’s return have been getting louder. “I think that fashion is always searching for a new proportion,” Montupet says. “For many seasons it was the oversized blazer, or the extremely big slouchy pants. But I have seen customers itching to get back into items that feel a bit closer to the body and more tailored.”

(+) Stylist Alexandra Carl circa 2017. Getty Images (+) Alexa Chung circa 2017. Getty Images INFO 1/2

This shift in preference has opened the doors for a seamless segue back to crop flares. “In my mind it’s just a really versatile tailored trouser,” designer Maria McManus says, whose high-waisted version was introduced in Spring 2021 and has been praised as the holy grail of pants by industry admirers. “I adore the masculinity of trousers and wanted to create a pair that really balance the masculine and feminine,” McManus says, explaining that the slim thigh and very subtle flare at the bottom are key to achieving this balance.

Montupet says the new look and feel of crop-flares has acclimated to this tone. “We have been styling these with more of a long, clean, and lean vibe,” she says. “Overall, they give you a sleeker look without committing to a full skinny pant,” adding that the curved-out silhouettes feel like a slightly less intimidating cousin to capris, which also experienced a viral comeback in recent seasons. And, on the subject of viral fashion moments, High Sport’s ‘Kick Flare’ pant has no doubt had a hand in injecting enthusiasm into bringing this style back into your repertoire — the nearly $900 bottom has been the subject of countless articles, Substacks, and social media debates over the last year and has been photographed on the likes of Chloë Sevigny and Katie Holmes.

Much of the crop-flare’s charm, according to McManus, is its versatility. “It can work with heels, ballet flats, Birkenstocks, or cold weather boots,” she says. “It’s fashion but really easy to throw on at any time — work, dinner, cocktails, playground.” The silhouette is also perfect for frequent fliers. “I’ve worn this trouser on an economy overnight flight to Paris, got off the plane and walked straight into a meeting still looking pretty perfect.” All of this to say, if you’re keen to test drive a fresh pant silhouette and the versatility, maneuverability, and seasonless appeal of crop-flares 2.0 feel like the right fit for your personal style, continue ahead for a few ideas on how to wear this staple for now and the months ahead.

Eclectic Grandpa

Balance the fit-and-flare silhouette of your pants with a slouchy cable-knit sweater and a pair of suede loafers (accompanied by tube socks, of course). Come early spring, the roomy knit can easily be replaced with an oversized button-down shirt and the socks, removed.

Accessorized & Layered

Adopt a more-is-more attitude and weave in layers and accessories that add dimension to your crop-flares. Multiple knits, stacked necklaces, and a mix of textures can all help to achieve this dynamic look. Once temperatures warm up, the sweaters can be replaced with breezy blouses and slinky shirts and sandals can readily be swapped in.

Sleek Lines

Pant trends are all about silhouette and proportion, and crop-flares offer the distinct opportunity to get creative with crafting sleek lines, as seen above. Style yours with an architectural blazer and simple mules for an outfit that will always feel fresh.

Collegiate Cues

Steer your crop-flares in a collegiate direction by pairing them with essentials inspired by the school uniform — striped jumpers, crisp collared shirts, and wear-forever loafers. The pairing is effortless to put together, but always looks polished.

Everyday Ease

Treat your crop-flares as you might a pair of leggings on the weekend and style them with a ribbed tank and an oversized button-down shirt. This effortless combination is ideal for running errands, a farmers market jaunt, or taking a sanity stroll around the neighborhood.

Color Pop

Transition to spring weather with a pair of crop-flare pants crafted in a zippy hue — baby blue, mellow yellow, or pale pink should do the trick. Pair them with a thin knit up top and accessorize with a pair of chunky sandals or ballet flats.