A gloomy and rain-drenched Sunday morning (and tomorrow’s Emmy Awards) didn’t stop Hollywood A-listers from attending the COS show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at the WSA building in downtown Manhattan. Lupita Nyong’o, Sharon Stone, Michelle Williams, Joan Boyega and Kunakey, along with TZR October cover girl Paige DeSorbo, sat front row to get a first look at the Swedish brand’s Fall-Winter 2026 see-now-buy-now collection.

Inspired by corporate modernism through a minimal sartorial lens, the 47-look range can be considered motivation to start embracing chillier temperatures. As usual there were elevated wardrobe classics — think tailored black trousers, ultra-long wool coats, cozy cashmere and leather outerwear — fit for all of the occasions categorized as work and play through the end of the year. For events that fall after hours, there were laser-cut skirts and chic separates trimmed with fringe, as well as tuxedo dressing inspired by a 1920s decadence.

In a sea of monochromatic black and grey looks that were cut in sophisticated woven leather and silky satins, was an airy chiffon gown in purple — a surprising pop of color that caught the light just as the rain stopped. (The hue coordinated with DeSorbo’s knee socks, which she paired with a light blue button down, a structured military jacket and a flat cap.)

(+) Paige DeSorbo Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images (+) Lupita Nyong'o and Sharon Stone Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Meanwhile, the actors went in a more minimalist direction with their looks. Nyong’o stunned in slate gray pants and a matching button down shirt, while Williams went the black and white route in a sleek jacket and trousers. Stone clearly checked the weather forecast ahead of the event, with a trench coat thrown over a monochromatic ivory set.

Scroll on to see all of the highlights from the runway at COS Fall-Winter 2026.

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