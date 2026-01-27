For the past two decades, Copenhagen Fashion Week has served as a launching pad for emerging Nordic talent. Now, with the 20th anniversary celebration well underway, the energy is palpable in the Danish capital — not only on the runways, but on the sidewalks, too. So much so, the street style at CPHFW Fall/Winter 2026 has set the bar incredibly high for the four cities that follow on the fashion month circuit. But, then again, what else did you expect from the Scandi set?

Those who keep close tabs on the street style during fashion month know the looks in Copenhagen are always in a class of their own. The colors are brighter, the patterns bolder, and the silhouettes more dramatic (billowy maxi skirts are practically a uniform). Attendees drove this point home on Day 1, taking to shows like OpéraSPORT, Forza Collective, and Caro Editions in downright glamorous outfits, despite the snowy weather. There was model Nina Stodden, who doubled down on plaid, while Rotate co-co-founder Jeanette Madsen, a CPHFW regular, garnered equal attention in the brand’s fuzzy wrap coat.

Scroll onward to feast your eyes on the best street style moments at CPHFW Fall/Winter 2026. And, well, you know the drill: Check back here as the days go on for more spectacular outfits.

Day 1

Moritz Scholz/Getty Images Entertainment

Yes, flowers can moonlight as an accessory — just as this street style star proves.

Moritz Scholz/Getty Images Entertainment

Frigid temperatures call for a fun, statement-making faux fur jacket.

Moritz Scholz/Getty Images Entertainment

Take it from Stodden: There’s no such thing as too much plaid.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/WireImage/Getty Images

Content creator Petra Henriette Rufi made the case for a seashell-adorned wool hat.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/WireImage/Getty Images

This is your sign to invest in a faux fur hat this winter (your ears will thank you).

Moritz Scholz/Getty Images Entertainment

Madsen balanced her voluminous coat with straight-leg jeans.