For the past year, there have been rumblings and glimpses of a great indie sleaze revival, one that would mimic the messy, grimy party looks that dominated the early aughts. Coach, for one has fueled much of this conversation, thanks to its youthful, rebellious collections of the past year. It seems creative director Stuart Vevers is officially confirming the grungy resurgence, and his Spring/Summer 2026 show at New York Fashion Week is proof.

As soon as the first three looks of the irreverent installment stomped down the runway at Pier 36, it was clear where things were going. Distressed floor-length pea coats and a graphic jersey dress displaying the New York skyline were accessorized with skinny scarves and coin-purse pendant necklaces, serving as the antithesis of the sugary sweet twee collections that have run rampant in NYC this week (here’s looking at you, Sandy Liang).

As it happens, the aimless, moody approach to spring and summer fashion is entirely intentional, as Vevers says he was inspired by the “found” items one might come upon throughout a typical NYC day. “A playing card or sequin in a gutter, a random sticker on a lamppost — strange mementos of the stories set here in the city,” read the show notes. “The intangible promise they convey about what can and has taken place is reflected in our silhouette, which starts very tailored and fitted on top and trails into something long, fluid and ethereal.”

Indeed, NYC has been at the focal point of Vevers’ collections for years, with the designer pulling from the various layered stories that stem from the iconic city. This season, its national appeal and role in the dreams of people all over the nation (“if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere”) was captured in the aforementioned graphic dresses and tees, which also featured Seattle, Las Vegas, and Santa Cruz. “We all share an image of a souvenir postcard of a city in America that acted as an invitation for us to be here,” read the show notes. “Everyone here has that dream of New York in common, and Coach is its shared heritage.”

The new generation of dreamers look a lot like those of 20 years ago. Moto vests, low-slung denim trousers, pleated grunge-inspired skirts, weathered denim jackets, and shearling boots looked like something pulled from the wardrobe of a 2000-esque Olsen. The same can be said of the accessories, particularly the handbags, which included the brand’s Kisslock Barrel Bag, uber-popular Brooklyn bag, and Swinger 20 (which was reimagined in a patchwork finish).

Ahead, see all the highlights from Coach’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.