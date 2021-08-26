As you make your way back into the office, you’re probably thinking about what you’re wearing. Aside from clothing, a trusty, work-friendly handbag is a must for many — one that is roomy and feels more professional than the quotidian canvas tote. If you want to add a sleek purse into your accessories rotation, look no further than Coach’s Rogue bag in a new campaign. (The ads feature a star-studded cast of celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss. In other words, you’ll want to get your hands on this next It bag asap.)

Lensed by legendary German photographer Juergen Teller — who has worked with Kate Moss since the early aughts — the images were shot all over the world, including London and Shanghai to convey the bag’s universal appeal. Rogue was first introduced on the Coach runway in 2016, and is now crafted with environmentally responsible materials. The signature jacquard fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and certified organic cotton.

“The Rogue is perhaps my favorite bag that I’ve designed at Coach,” Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. “It has that combination of heritage, offbeat attitude and a sense of authentic American style that perfectly embodies my vision for the house.”

(+) Courtesy of Coach (+) Courtesy of Coach INFO 1/2

If you’re trying to think of different ways to style the bag IRL, here’s one: Back in 2017, Selena Gomez wore the aforementioned bag in a business-casual look. She paired her roomy tote with raw hem jeans, a jumper layered over a turtleneck, and a pair of nude stiletto heels. This outfit is casual enough for everyday wear, but still looks put together, which is what most people are looking for in their workwear outfits.

JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty Images

Customers will be able to custom design their own Rogue bag, too, via a digital made-to-order experience and have a one-of-a-kind piece shipped to them within six weeks. If you’re not in the mood to wait (or want the exact items sported by the campaign’s star-studded cast), shop some of the readily available options, below. Come Monday morning, you’ll walk into that meeting looking polished and cool.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.