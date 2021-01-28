There's a reason Chrissy Teigen is so merited in the style space. All of the model-turned-entrepreneur's looks put a feminine, flirty spin to traditional workwear, whether she's taking Inauguration Day by storm or holding meetings at "Cravings HQ." One of her claims to fame is her extraordinary knack for pairing different colors together — a skill Teigen just demonstrated in her latest outfit. What's more, her look also references a major color story for 2021, which you might notice as you scroll down.

On Jan. 28, Teigen posted a photo from an undisclosed location while wearing an ensemble that required just three pieces. She was dressed up in a button-down shirtdress, which was layered under a checked blazer. The pièce de résistence was, without question, her suede yellow boots, which added a punch of color to her neutral-hued outfit. The shirtdress and footwear allowed for one of her famous exposed-knee moments, which, if you recall in 2020, drummed up buzz over quarantine with Teigen's robes. For accessories, she slipped a classic black handbag over her shoulder. On the topic of her outfit, her hair shouldn't be ignored either. Though it's not public knowledge whether or not her stylist, Jen Atkin, was responsible for Chrissy's pristine bun, hat tips to its architect are in order.

After carefully reviewing the image above, you'll see the color story Teigen pulled together is apropos of Pantone's Colors of the Year for 2021 dubbed "Illuminating" (a sunny shade of yellow) and "Ultimate Gray." According to its website, the Color Institute's advice for wearing the colors is to use Ultimate Gray as a "bouncing off point with Illuminating bringing in some brightness by way of a scarf, footwear, handbag, shawl, [or] tops." By those standards, Teigen executed her pairing perfectly. For those seeking to recreate her Pantone-inspired outfit, some similar gray and yellow pieces below.

