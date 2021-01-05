There's a learning curve to creating harmony between your skin and your face mask. Donning a mask can create irritating friction, build up sweat, and minimize freely flowing air — at this point, you're probably well aware of all those fun new issues. But as they say, modern problems call for modern solutions, as proven by Chrissy Teigen's latest beauty hack.

The model and Cravings entrepreneur shared her new acne-preventing tip via Instagram on Jan. 4. "life hack: nose strip under your mask. keep safe AND get those rent free blackheads out," Teigen captioned the pic, which featured husband John Legend playing the role of selfie photographer. By nose strip, one can only assume that Teigen is referring to Bioré's cult-famous Pore Strips, which have been used by beauty fans for years as a one-step way to quickly clear out pores.

Quick being a key word here, since you should only leave on the Deep Cleansing pore strips ($7.99) for 10 to 15 minutes. That said, the idea of creating a buffer between the bridge of your nose and a non-medical face mask is genius, keeping in mind that this might alter how the mask performs depending on how you apply it. Dermatologist Dr. Jeremy Brauer previously told TZR about the maskne-preventing perks of using "thin barriers, like soft gauze or thin hydrocolloid dressing — as long as you are able to maintain an appropriate seal.”

This is far from the first time Teigen has professed her love for Bioré strips, as well. In a July 2020 post, the star shared that her beauty routine consists of "a steady stream of @bioreus chin and nose strips," as well as common celebrity favorites such as La Mer's Crème de la Mer or iS Clinical's cleanser. "I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!" she added in the post.

Just now learning there are different types of Bioré strips? A box of T-Zone Targeted Deep Cleansing Pore Strips is only $9.99 at Ulta Beauty, and includes five nose strips, five face strips, and five chin strips uniquely shaped for the different parts of your face. That way, you don't have to try and make the nose-band design work between your brows, or fit to the curve of your chin.

Ahead, both versions of the Bioré favorite.

