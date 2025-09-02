Congratulations are in order for Chloe Malle, who was officially named as American Vogue’s incoming head of editorial content on Tuesday morning. Most recently the editor of the publication’s website, Malle’s major promotion is effective immediately. She will report to Anna Wintour, who is retaining her titles as global editorial director of the media brand and chief content officer at Condé Nast.

The New York-native, who will be familiar to audiences as the co-host of The Run-Through podcast, joined the glossy in 2011. As social editor, her first role was overseeing Vogue’s multi-faceted coverage of everything from weddings and society events to fashion and politics. From 2016 to 2023, she was a contributing editor, writing for the magazine on a range of topics and leading special projects.

In 2023, Malle, whose mother is renowned actor Candice Bergen — yes, that’s Enid Frick; the fictional formidable Vogue editor from Sex and the City — rejoined the masthead as the editor of Vogue.com. As per a press release announcing her hire today, traffic to the website has seen double digit growth under her leadership. Among her resume highlights since stepping into that position are implementing the beloved ‘Dogue’ (celebrity dog) franchise, the launch of editor-led newsletters and the Vogue Vintage Guide, bolstering existing verticals to drive “record engagement,” and commissioning innovative and thought-leading content.

Commenting on the news of Malle’s appointment, Wintour praised her deputy as a “voracious, engaged journalist with an intuition for women’s changing interests” with an “exceptional eye” for image. Wintour also credited her as one of “Vogue’s secret weapons” when it comes to balancing the storied history and adapting to the changing tides of fashion and media.

“When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue...I knew I had one chance to get it right,” Wintour added. “Like the best designers, [Chloe] understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work.”

L-R: Chloe Malle with Vogue colleagues Virginia Smith (global head of fashion) and Nicole Phelps (global director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business) Getty Images

“Chloe has put in as many late nights as anybody at Condé Nast, all without losing her creative imagination or her sense of fun. Her colleagues admire her startling acumen but also her warmth. Her desk is a place of guidance and contagious joy,” Wintour commended.

Malle, who is 39-years-old and a mom-of-two based in Manhattan, commented: “I’ve spent my career at Vogue working in roles across every platform — from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media. I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”