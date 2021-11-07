50 Cheap Things On Amazon That Are So Comfy & Well-Made, You'll Wear Them For Years

With the emergence of trends like pajamas-as-clothes and fashionable loungewear, it’s clear that an era of elevated comfort has descended upon us. But, as any modern shopper knows, buying comfy clothing doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or quality. Case in point? These 50 cheap things on Amazon that are so comfy and well made, you’ll wear them for years to come.

Granted, fashion’s relationship with comfort is peak on-and-off-again. Comfy is a concept both embraced and derided, sometimes portrayed as the opposite of good style, and other times synonymous with luxury. But if what’s trending right now — from soft knits to puffy layers to earthy, outdoor-friendly pieces — is any indication, the feel-good coziness we craved from our clothes in the throes of WFH is a vibe we just don’t see ourselves getting over.

Conventional wisdom would have you believe that the best way to acquire a comfy-chic wardrobe is to invest in a few luxury basics that feel good and fit well — layering pieces that go with anything. With these 50 cheap and well-made essentials, though, you won’t have to forfeit your budget for the sake of longevity. They’re built for comfort and built to last, providing the perfect base for your dreamiest capsule wardrobe yet. And because they’re so affordable, you won’t have to choose between your favorites. Scroll on and see for yourself.

1 Soft, Substantial Leggings That Stretch Just Right Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $24 See On Amazon These fitted, pull-on leggings from Amazon’s trusted Daily Ritual brand are a staple for any closet. Made of smooth, double-knit ponte, they’re perfect for lazy days but stretchy enough to move with you at your busiest. This cozy wardrobe essential comes in several easy-to-match neutral colors and a variety of inseam lengths. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, medium, long)

2 Comfy Slip-On Sandals That Go With Anything Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides $18 See On Amazon Bring a touch of laid-back cool to just about any ensemble with these best-selling sandals. They’re even as comfy as they look: the patted footbed is contoured and molds to the shape of your foot, so you’ll feel supported and secure running around in them. Not only are they super easy to adjust, but they’re also waterproof, so you can wear them to the pool or in your gym’s locker room, since they’re also the ideal pair of bathroom shoes. Available sizes: 6 — 11

3 An Elegant Cape Designed In Spain Amazon MELIFLUOS Shawl Wrap Poncho $33 See On Amazon With a design studio based in Madrid, Spain, MELIFLUOS imbues each of these reversible, open-front ponchos with European sophistication. The brand typically retails the shawls at $50, but thanks to its direct-to-consumer approach through Amazon, you can snag one for much less. Whether you’re working from home or at the office, keep this everyday garment within reach for whenever you (inevitably) start to feel cold.

4 The Fitted Midi Dress You’ll Want To Live In Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $22 See On Amazon Form-fitting and comfortable, this V Neck midi dress clings to all the right places while letting you breathe. A subtle flare at the bottom gives this layering basic enough personality to shine on its own, but feels so soft and comfy you’ll want to keep it around in the cooler months to wear beneath your jackets and cardigans. Available sizes: XS — XXL

5 An Oversize Scarf In A Scottish-Inspired Tartan Print Amazon American Trends Classic Plaid Large Scarf $13 See On Amazon Sold in over 20 stylish plaid prints, this is the ideal oversize scarf for when the temperature starts to drop. But since it’s as big as a blanket, it’s also handy to keep in your tote bag for commuting and traveling. “Last year I bought a 100% cashmere sweater from a very high-end retailer,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “This scarf feels every bit as soft and wonderful.”

6 A Crewneck Sweater Made Of The Softest, Coziest Material Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater $33 See On Amazon Part of a set but cute on its own, this “soft-touch” hoodie from Amazon Essentials stays true to its name. With distinctive pleating at the shoulder to set it apart from your other basic sweatshirts, this best-selling sweater comes in eight different colors to match the brand’s soft-touch joggers, featured below. This neutral hoodie can be dressed up for semi-casual occasions when you want to be comfy, but still look chic. And since it’s lightweight instead of bulky, it can easily be layered under a jacket or oversize flannel. Available sizes: XS — XXL

7 The Matching Leggings To Pair With The Sweater Above Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Sweater Jogger Pant $26 See On Amazon Designed to match the hoodie featured above, but versatile enough to wear with just about any other top, these high-waisted, soft-touch joggers were made to relax with you. They’re super cozy and soft, and go just as well with sneakers as they do with boots or slides. Available sizes: XS — XXL

8 This Chic Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon Prinbara Turtleneck Sweater Dress $39 See On Amazon Here’s a dress that delivers on the coolest of days. An on-trend, oversize fit and lantern sleeves give this turtleneck sweater dress a touch of glamour, while the soft, knitted fabric provides maximum coziness. Dress it up with tights and knee-high boots, or throw it over jeans or leggings for a more laid-back vibe. Available sizes: XS — XL

9 Mid-Calf, Waterproof Boots To Brave The Elements Amazon Litfun Mid Calf Rain Boots $31 See On Amazon “I was overjoyed with these boots,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “They’re sturdy, cute, and comfortable.” That’s the consensus among shoppers who have purchased these mid-calf rain boots. Featuring quilting on the sides and a gently raised platform heel, these stylish boots claim to be half the weight of other rain boots on the market. Traipsing through mud puddles has never looked (or felt) so good. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

10 A V-Neck Tank That’s Both Timeless & Edgy Amazon Dellytop V Neck Tank Top $16 See On Amazon Behold, a tank top so versatile, you’re probably going to want it in all 36 colors. Casual enough to throw on and go, this tank’s button-down V-neckline adds just the right amount of edge to make it the perfect day-to-night piece. It’s transitional enough to make it through the crisper months, too — a new BFF for your coziest cardigans. Available sizes: XS — XL

11 A Warm Flannel Dress That’s Sold In Tons Of Cute Plaid Prints Amazon Goodthreads Flannel Long Sleeve Popover Shirt Dress $36 See On Amazon Goodthreads has created the perfect dress for autumn with this cozy flannel shirt dress. In the earlier fall months, wear it bare legged with booties and thick socks; then, when winter hits, pair it with black leggings or tights and a warm jacket. Made of 100% cotton that just gets softer with each wash, it’s sold 17 cute prints to suit any sense of style. Available sizes: XS — XXL

12 These Toasty, Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings $31 See On Amazon Do you snowboard? Ice skate? If outdoor winter activities are your thing, you’ll want these fleece-lined, moisture wicking yoga pants. Even if you’re staunchly an indoor person as soon as it gets chilly, this stylish winter shape wear — specifically designed to brave colder climates — is so flexible and cozy you’re still going to want them. Oh, and bonus: a hidden pocket in the waistband for your tiniest essentials. Available sizes: XS — XXL

13 This Pillowy Soft Pajama Set Made For Sweet Dreams Amazon Mathea Women's Two-Piece Pajama Set $23 See On Amazon Sleep will come easy when you’re wearing this cute, two-piece set from Mathea. Soft, breathable, and suitable for any season, the joggers have an adjustable waistline that allows you to control the fit. You’ll heart these cozies so much, you won’t want to get out of bed. No worries, though — they make a cute WFH outfit, so you can wear them all day long. Available sizes: S — XXL

14 A Slouchy T-Shirt Dress That’s Super Versatile Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress $20 See On Amazon Another top-rated piece from Amazon’s Daily Ritual brand, this boxy, short-sleeve shirt dress screams casual-chic vibes. One Amazon reviewer called it the perfect “good-for-everything dress,” which is true, since it can be worn in any season and for just about any occasion. Dress it up for a summer’s night out by cinching the waist and adding some strappy sandals, then layer it with a flannel and leggings once the weather gets cold. Available sizes: XS — XXL

15 A Pair Of Slippers So Durable You Can Even Wear Them Outside Amazon Donpapa Memory Foam Plush Slipper $25 See On Amazon These best-selling slippers ensure your feet stay insulated and snug in even the coldest temps, thanks to a blend of eco-friendly fleece and breathable cotton. They’re also equipped with anti-slip, memory-foam soles, so you won’t have to take them off if you need to run outside, and they’ll offer plenty of support if you wear them all day. Oh, and how cute is that fluffy, faux-fur lining? Available sizes: M — XL

16 A Ruffled Skater Skirt With An Adjustable Waist Amazon Relipop Mini Drawstring Skater Skirt $20 See On Amazon Look closer. This flared ruffle skirt appears dressy at first glance, but the adjustable drawstring at the waist allows for maximum comfort, as does the lightweight, breathable material. The high-waisted essential comes in 28 colors and patterns, from polka dots to florals. Pair it with a bodysuit for tucked-in polish, or a sweatshirt and sneakers for a fun contrast. Available sizes: XS — XXL

17 A Snug Pair Of Skinny Jeans With A Cult-Like Following Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $30 See On Amazon With over 40,000 five-star ratings, these are some of the most popular and best-reviewed jeans on Amazon. Just like leggings, they pull right on and stretch with your body, but the form-fitting fabric maintains its shape until the moment you take it off. To allow for a perfect fit, these best-selling Levi’s are sold in three inseam lengths (and in eight different colors). Available sizes: 2 — 14 (short, medium, long)

18 5 Pairs Of Whimsical Wool Socks That Are Perfect For Cold Weather Amazon JOYCA & Co. Thick Winter Crew Socks (4 Pairs) $15 See On Amazon Soft, snug, and made of a high-quality wool blend, these ultra-plush socks are a cold-weather wonder. Available in over a dozen vibrant patterns that look like they could’ve been designed by Nordic gnomes, these delightful wool socks are one-size-fits-all and come in pairs of four.

19 An Essential, Breathable Tank That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus size Tank Top $15 See On Amazon Meet your new, go-to layering tank. Made with a knitted rib fabric and plenty of stretch, this versatile scoop-neck top will keep you just as comfy while working out as it will on sleepy lounge days. Balancing a straight hem with a relaxed fit, this everyday essential comes in 20 colors. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

20 This Irresistibly Cute (& Warm) Pom-Pom Hat Amazon Livingston Knit Beanie Hat $15 See On Amazon This knit beanie is stretchy, warm, and — best of all — topped with a fuzzy, faux-fur pom-pom. It’s available in two styles, with or without a fleece lining, but is designed to keep you warm regardless of your choice. Sustainable and budget-friendly, this will be your new go-to hat for winter.

21 Ultra-Soft Yoga Pants With Lattice Detailing Amazon Core 10 High Waist Yoga Lattice 7/8 Crop Legging $34 See On Amazon Stay active and stylish in these cropped leggings from Amazon’s workout brand, Core 10. Snug, soft, and moisture-wicking, they’re just as suitable for a long plane ride as they are for an intense workout session. No matter the activity, the lattice detailing on the sides add major style points. There’s even a handy, hidden pocket at the waistline in the back. Available sizes: XS — 3X

22 The Classic Cotton Sweater That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $30 See On Amazon A true piece you’ll wear for years — or honestly, a lifetime — this classic, crewneck, cable-knit sweater will never go out of style. Made of 100% cotton, it’s appropriate for any season and occasion, from days at the office to dinner dates with friends. Have enough basic sweaters in your closet? It also comes in a few fun, striped prints. Available colors: 21

23 A Soft, Fitted Maxi Dress That’s Anything But Basic Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tank Waisted Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon There’s something dreamy — romantic, even — about this flowy, breezy maxi dress. The breathable, viscose fabric makes this comfortable enough for lounging at home, but its cinched, elastic waist can be paired with a thin belt for a more dressed-up look. It’s available in five colors and patterns, from an abstract floral to the stunning jade green, pictured. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

24 2 Comfy & High-Quality Tees That Come In Dozens Of Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (2 Pack) $17 See On Amazon For a fit that’s close (but not too close) and allows for easy movement, try these short-sleeve crewneck tees from Amazon Essentials. This popular duo is made of stretchy, lightweight cotton and comes in over 40 color/print combos. “Pure perfection,” one Amazon reviewer gushed. Available sizes: XS — XXL

25 This Tie-Waisted Dress With Lantern Sleeves Amazon R.Vivimos Knitted Tie Waist Dress $29 See On Amazon With lantern sleeves and a tie-front waist, this isn’t your average sweater dress. Lightweight and mini-length, this soft-knitted essential from R.Vivimos is suitable for the cooler seasons when paired with tall boots and tights. It’s a best-seller on Amazon, with over 8,000 five-star ratings and reviews. Available sizes: S — XXL

26 A Full-Coverage Bra Without The Wires Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Bra $15 See On Amazon This seamless bra from Bali fits like a second skin. And with a scoop neckline and fused edges, it’s designed to be completely invisible underneath your clothes. Available in 17 neutral colors, this comfy essential comes with removable foam cups so you can control how much support you get. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

27 The Two-Piece Set That’s Both Comfy & Sexy Amazon IyMoo Tank Top Bodycon Skirt Set (2 Pieces) $35 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter whether you’re hitting the beach or the club. You’ll feel amazing doing either in this two-piece bodycon set. Breathable and stretchy with one stand-out feature — a gathered, self-tie belt on the midi-length pencil skirt — these matching basics come in 35 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS — 5XL

28 Classic, Boot-Cut Pants For Going Out Or Staying In Amazon Woman Within Plus Size Petite Bootcut Ponte Stretch Knit Pant $25 See On Amazon Remember when you were consumed by whether leggings were actually pants? Well, these stretchy knit pants will have you wondering if they’re actually leggings. The thick ponte fabric will keep you warm all through boot season, while the flared cut pairs perfectly with platform Docs or Chelsea stompers. They also suit the current ‘90s throwback trend perfectly. Available sizes: 12 — 38 Plus Petite

29 A Lightweight Sweater At A Truly Amazing Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater $22 See On Amazon Another timeless staple that you’ll wear for years, this sleek, figure-hugging turtleneck is an essential for every wardrobe. It’s sold in so many cute colors, from versatile neutrals to bold brights (including hot pink and highlighter yellow), as well as several Parisian-chic striped prints. It’s nice and lightweight, so you can layer it easily under jackets, cardigans, and the like.

30 A V-Neck Sports Bra That Doubles As A Top Amazon TASADA Wirefree Padded V-Neck Sports Bra $22 See On Amazon A good bra is hard to find. So what makes this padded V-neck sports bra such a crowd pleaser? “It doesn’t feel too tight or too loose,” explained one Amazon reviewer. Plus, “the fabric is soft and stretchy.” The extra mesh layer inside is designed to keep you cool, while its longline silhouettes allows it to easily double as a top. As another Amazon reviewer concluded, “Everything about this is perfect.” Available sizes: S — XXL

31 This Throw-On Sweater Dress With A Preppy-Chic Collar Amazon BTFBM V Neck Knit Mini Sweater Dress $36 See On Amazon Chilly? Lazy? Indecisive? Sometimes all you need to do to pretend you tried is throw on a cozy-chic sweater dress, like this one. A folded back collar and lantern sleeves add interest while the stretchy, elastic fabric is designed to mold to your shape. Available in 11 solid colors, this knit V-neck dress makes looking elegant easy. Available sizes: S — XL

32 A Classic Pair Of Leggings With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging $11 See On Amazon Can your leggings do this (come with a drawstring, that is)? Compared to your standard, drawstring-less workout bottoms, these soft jersey leggings provide extra support for any low-intensity activity. You can also adjust them for a comfier, looser fit when it’s time for some R&R. You can’t beat the price, either. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

33 The Cashmere-Feel Scarf That Looks Expensive, But Isn’t Amazon MaaMgic Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawl Scarf $16 See On Amazon This super-soft scarf has a subtle sheen that makes it look and feel just like cashmere. Lightweight and versatile, it folds up neatly to fit in your purse, and can also be used a blanket, head wrap, or shawl. Before long, you’re not going to want to leave home without it.

34 A Cinched-Waist Dress That Exudes Casual Elegance Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Standard-fit Sleeveless Gathered Dress $26 See On Amazon A curved, dropped hem gives this sleeveless jersey dress an effortless, flowy feel, while the cinched waist adds definition. This just might be the dress that fits so perfectly, you need it in multiple colors (by the way, there are seven to choose from). Pair it with your favorite sleek white sneakers for an effortless, casual-chic look, then dress it up with heels, a belt, and earrings when it’s time to go out. Available sizes: XS — XXL

35 This Cozy, Fleece Turtleneck That Feels Like a Sweatshirt Amazon C9 Champion Long Sleeve French Terry Top $25 See On Amazon This Champion top looks and feels like a sweatshirt, but boasts the added warmth of a turtleneck. Side pockets and a relaxed fit give this comfy basic a relaxed, lived-in look. The slightly shorter length makes it the perfect companion for any of your high-waisted bottoms, be they “mom jeans” or leggings. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

36 These On-Trend Overalls With Roomy Pockets Amazon Gihuo Linen Overalls $24 See On Amazon It’s time to either re-introduce your wardrobe to overalls, or make a little room for more. The relaxed, baggy fit of this linen jumpsuit is deceptively stylish; the roomy pockets might even preclude you from carrying a purse. Roll up the wide legs to show off your loafers and clogs, or let them loose to graze the tops of your sneakers. Available sizes: S — 3XL

37 An A-Line Midi Skirt In A Versatile Leopard Print Amazon SweatyRocks Side Split A-Line Midi Skirt $23 See On Amazon You’ll be wearing this A-line midi skirt for years to come, as it’s the perfect, breezy bottom to pair with literally any top, from cropped tees to oversized sweaters. Designed with a thigh-high split, it’s sold in 18 unique styles, some of which featured subtle ruching at the side. Choose from a variety of leopard and floral prints. Available sizes: XS — XL

38 This Cute Romper That’s An Outfit On Its Own Amazon Nemidor Plus Size Romper $30 See On Amazon A loose fit and stretchy, elastic waist give this adorable playsuit a look that’s simultaneously laid back and pulled together. Wear it to the beach with flip-flops or dress it up with strappy, heeled sandals; it’s the perfect one-and-done look for any warm-weather occasion. Available sizes: 14 — 26

39 The Fluffy Bathrobe That Feels Like Heaven Amazon HEARTNICE Soft Plush Long Robe $27 See On Amazon You can almost feel how soft this long, plush bathrobe is just by looking at the picture. With adjustable straps both inside and out, this tie-waisted house coat locks you into a warm, luxurious hug you’ll never want to escape. That hood only adds to the fluffy goodness. Available sizes: S — 3XL

40 A Crewneck That’s Soft, Polished, *And* Sustainable Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $11 See On Amazon Comfy and sustainable (it’s partially made of recycled bottles), this fleece crewneck sweatshirt from Hanes is a staple for any closet. Upping its cozy factor: the fact that it’s tag-free and made of a soft, pill-resistant, cotton-blend fabric. The ribbed cuffs and hem make this versatile best-seller fit just right. Available sizes: S — XXL

41 A Pair Of Classic Leggings With Zippered Ankles Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Skinny-Fit Legging with Ankle Side Zips $27 See On Amazon Zippers at the ankles give these otherwise basic leggings something extra. As flexible as your plans, these comfy, ponte-knit pants are not only multi-functional, but flatter whatever footwear you pair them with, be it sneakers, ballet flats, or combat boots. Choose from five neutral colors and subtle prints like twill and gray-and-black leopard. Available sizes: XS — XXL

42 A Simple Bralette With An Intricate, Criss-Cross Neckline Amazon Mae Seamless Criss-Cross Crop Bralette $10 See On Amazon Whether you wear it as a bra, an undershirt, or a top, this pretty ribbed bralette provides wire-free comfort and looks stylish while doing it. A criss-cross detail at the neckline sets it apart from other basic bralettes, and it looks super smooth when layered under other tops. Choose from black, white, and light blue. Available sizes: XS — XL

43 This Belted Dress That’s Professional, But Comfy Amazon Verdusa Plus Size Bishop Sleeve Plunging V Neck Belted Bodycon Dress $45 See On Amazon With a split hem in the back and a plunging V-neckline in the front, this belted midi dress will make any night out a little more fun. Still, it looks professional enough to wear to the office, making it the perfect day-to-night piece. Spandex adds some stretch while the lantern sleeves amp up its style points, and a self-tie belt at the waist ties it all together. Available sizes: XL — 4XL

44 A Classic Button-Down Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt $25 See On Amazon Button-down blouses are the definition of timeless, so you’ll be wearing this top for years to come. Versatile, comfortable, and so well made, it looks great worn alone tucked into any bottoms, but is also perfect for layering. Choose from 10 classic colors and prints, from stripes to gingham to polka dots. Available sizes: XS — XXL

45 A Luxe-Feeling Lounge Set For Lazy Days At Home Amazon ZESICA Waffle Knit Lounge Pajama Set (2 Pieces) $38 See On Amazon You’ll feel so comfy lounging around at home in this two-piece set, you just might find yourself venturing outside in it. And that’s OK, because this adaptable set is equally suited to running errands as it is taking a nap. Plus, it’s warm: the waffle knit — or honeycomb — fabric is designed trap body heat and keep you insulated. Available sizes: S — XL

46 The Perfect Lightweight Puffer, For Less Than $50 Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket $45 See On Amazon A stylish, water-resistant, puffer jacket for less than $50? You may want to order more than one. Designed with roomy pockets and sold in 19 colors and prints, it folds up tightly and comes with a drawstring carrying bag, so it’s the perfect lightweight jacket for hiking, camping, and traveling.

47 A Cute Mini Dress That’s Versatile & Comfortable Amazon Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress $13 See On Amazon With its sloped, fitted neckline and gentle flare at the hem, you can break this mini dress out on special occasions or pair it with sneakers for an elevated everyday look. Because it’s so versatile, this dress will work equally layered under a jean jacket, cardigan, or hoodie. And as it’s made of rayon and spandex, it’s soft and smooth enough to want to nap in. Available sizes: XSS — XXL

48 A Classic Tank Dress With A Flowy, Tiered Skirt Amazon Daily Ritual Standard-Fit Cozy Knit Rib Tiered Tank Dress $30 See On Amazon This tiered tank dress will imbue any outdoor activity — the farmer’s market, a picnic, or happy hour on the patio — with elegant romance. That said, it’s absolutely soft enough for lounging at home (in fact, it’s kind of the perfect house dress). Choose from five faded colors and one striped print. Available sizes: XS — XXL

49 A Pullover Bra That Feels As Smooth As It Looks Amazon Hanes Get Cozy Pullover ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra $10 See On Amazon Soft, smooth, and completely wireless, this Hanes pullover bra embodies comfort without sacrificing support. You can wear this solo when working out, or use it as a comfy everyday bra when you don’t want to deal with wires. Thanks to its super-smooth construction, it’s practically invisible under clothes, too. Available sizes: S — 3XL