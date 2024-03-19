Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

What do Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Richie, and (allegedly) Meghan Markle have in common? One person: Jamie Mizrahi. Yes, over the years, the Montecito-based stylist has racked up quite the roster of A-list clients who gravitate towards her understated yet ultra-luxe approach to dressing. Think J.Law’s ethereal floral embroidered archival Givenchy gown at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Adele’s sleek custom LBDs for her Las Vegas residency performances, and all those tweed Chanel suits Riley Keough’s been wearing of late. There’s an unmistakable whispered, effortless elegance to every look Mizrahi creates, even on the most casual of outfit formulas.

It seems said magic touch extends to the stylist’s own wardrobe, as evidenced by her active social media presence. Mizrahi’s Instagram feed reads like a daily diary of her life, chronicling the red carpet outfits she helps whip up for clients as well as her own day-to-day adventures as a mother of two. And while followers will certainly catch the occasional shot of the stylist all dressed up in a stunning vintage gown here and there, for day-to-day living, Mizrahi sticks to tried-and-true basic outfit formulas. And most of them revolve around denim.

“I just think jeans are... like a white t-shirt, like a staple in your closet that honestly works with everything,” she says. “They even work with other jeans, denim on denim works. Everything works with denim in my opinion. And especially living in Southern California, that's just what we wear every day, at least for me.”

Indeed, whether she’s en route to school pick-up or fitting a client for a red carpet event, some variation of a jean-infused ensemble is employed. Which is why the stylist was a prime fit to style 7 For All Mankind’s spring campaign, which was chock-full of comfy, mix-and-match pieces that are meant to work seamlessly into any part of one’s daily routine.

“I have a history with 7s, [from back] when I worked at the store Scoop in New York,” recalls Mizrahi. “It was the first pair of jeans that I was just so excited to have. Everyone was wearing them and they were so identifiable by the pocket and it was just such a moment in time that I remember.” This partnership is a bit of full-circle moment for the stylist, who infused her West Coast flair into the brand’s latest installment.

“I think we all really wanted to portray this kind of LA, California girl,” she explains of the campaign, which was shot all over the city. “All of the locations were really iconic [spots] in LA that mean something to everyone. And I think really just this casual, cool LA girl in her element was kind of the inspiration [for the shoot]. Effortless and easy — denim should feel that way.”

Mizrahi’s personal style can also be described as such. When asked about her go-to outfit formula to get her through busy days, the stylist takes less than a second to respond. “Jeans, a white button down with a black sweater, a belt, and a pair of flats.” Oh-so simple, but also oh-so sophisticated.

“For me, it just feels like something that's casual but also a bit formal,” explains the stylist. “It feels like I could go into a meeting, but I could also wear it to run to the grocery store. It's comfortable, it's easy, it's a bit professional, but it's also just classic and timeless.”

Ahead, we get the detail on Mizrahi’s favorite fashion formula and the pieces she reaches for over and over, no matter where the day takes her.