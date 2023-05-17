Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

What’s the trick to crafting your signature style? Ask Candace Marie, a social media consultant and founder of virtual mentorship program Black In Corporate, and she’ll give you simple instructions to start with: Identify the pieces that suit your frame and make you you feel good. From there, it’s easy — just keep buying, and wearing, those types of items over and over again. “Nine times out of ten you will always find me in a jacket of some sort and then I work my way down to a bottom that will highlight my legs,” she says, describing her daily uniform to TZR. “Knowing the proportions of my body has helped me build out this go-to formula that I know will be flattering for my figure every single time.”

Thus, you might find Marie walking down the street in an oversized suit jacket with a statement boot or alternatively, in a cropped denim bomber paired with high-rise shorts. Either way, every time she walks out of the house and posts an outfit pic, her looks leave a strong and memorable impression with her IG followers. This is especially important for Marie, as she’s a certified street style star who is always on the go. Having a reliable look, or lewk if you will, not only saves her time when she needs to get dressed in a pinch, but it also makes her feel her best at public-facing events, whether she’s attending Fashion Week shows or hosting presentations for her company.

(+) In a Mugler cropped jacket, Alessandra Rich shorts, Brandon Blackwood boots, and Coperni bag. (+) In an Acne Studios jacket and necklace. Courtesy of Candice Marie INFO 1/2

“On a business panel you might find me in a tailored Dorothee Schumacher suit while at a fashion show it can be an oversized Chanel blazer with cropped shorts,” she adds. “I heard June Ambrose [the creative director of Puma] once state that it’s good to ‘balance your bold’ and I think that is exactly what I do.”

And there you have it: Settling on a signature uniform that works comes down to identifying the items you can’t live without — with the emphasis being on you and no one else. After all, no one’s taste or body is exactly the same. “[The two looks above] complement my silhouette and aesthetically align with my personal taste,” Marie says. “I’m able to make a bold statement that is not overpowering, which is truly a reflection of who I am.”

If you’re still feeling stuck on an outfit formula, perhaps pick up a few favorite pieces from Marie’s own closet, ahead, to see if they resonate with you.