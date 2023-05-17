(Fashionably Late)
Candace Marie’s Statement-Making Uniform Hasn’t Let Her Down Yet
Try it on for size.
Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.
What’s the trick to crafting your signature style? Ask Candace Marie, a social media consultant and founder of virtual mentorship program Black In Corporate, and she’ll give you simple instructions to start with: Identify the pieces that suit your frame and make you you feel good. From there, it’s easy — just keep buying, and wearing, those types of items over and over again. “Nine times out of ten you will always find me in a jacket of some sort and then I work my way down to a bottom that will highlight my legs,” she says, describing her daily uniform to TZR. “Knowing the proportions of my body has helped me build out this go-to formula that I know will be flattering for my figure every single time.”
Thus, you might find Marie walking down the street in an oversized suit jacket with a statement boot or alternatively, in a cropped denim bomber paired with high-rise shorts. Either way, every time she walks out of the house and posts an outfit pic, her looks leave a strong and memorable impression with her IG followers. This is especially important for Marie, as she’s a certified street style star who is always on the go. Having a reliable look, or lewk if you will, not only saves her time when she needs to get dressed in a pinch, but it also makes her feel her best at public-facing events, whether she’s attending Fashion Week shows or hosting presentations for her company.
“On a business panel you might find me in a tailored Dorothee Schumacher suit while at a fashion show it can be an oversized Chanel blazer with cropped shorts,” she adds. “I heard June Ambrose [the creative director of Puma] once state that it’s good to ‘balance your bold’ and I think that is exactly what I do.”
And there you have it: Settling on a signature uniform that works comes down to identifying the items you can’t live without — with the emphasis being on you and no one else. After all, no one’s taste or body is exactly the same. “[The two looks above] complement my silhouette and aesthetically align with my personal taste,” Marie says. “I’m able to make a bold statement that is not overpowering, which is truly a reflection of who I am.”
If you’re still feeling stuck on an outfit formula, perhaps pick up a few favorite pieces from Marie’s own closet, ahead, to see if they resonate with you.