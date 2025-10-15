Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Brooks Nader has had quite the whirlwind of a year. Over the summer, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who rose to stardom in 2019 after winning the publication’s Swim Search open casting call, was booked and busy promoting her new Hulu series, Love Thy Nader, a reality show that follows Nader and her three sisters’ journey from Louisiana to New York City. And as of late, she’s become a fixture at industry events, too — like the recent Kay Jewelers and Neil Lane party for its Desert Diamonds collection, where TZR caught up with the 28-year-old.

At the West Hollywood fête, Nader looked every bit the it girl, wearing a leather Saint Laurent bomber jacket, lace midi skirt, and jewelry from the aforementioned line, including three-stone drop earrings — her favorite piece from the assortment. “I love all the brown, earthy tones [in the collection], so it matched perfectly,” she tells TZR about her outfit for the evening.

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Yes, she looked downright fabulous — but Nader isn’t always clad in luxe designer pieces. “I’m full sweat pants and no makeup during the day,” she admits. And given everything on her plate right now, it makes sense that the tastemaker relies on an easy outfit formula for chaotic days. The ensemble in question? A fitted white tee, denim, and heels. Describing herself as a high-low girl, Nader is currently loving Aritzia T-shirts, Khaite jeans, and Saint Laurent pumps, in particular.

“I feel like I’ve been a little more understated with everyday clothes and go heavy on the jewelry; that’s kind of the vibe these days,” she explains. As it turns out, Nader isn’t the first model to champion this tried-and-true look — in the ‘90s, the likes of Cindy Crawford and Pamela Anderson often stepped out in the getup. “It was the most iconic thing ever,” Nader recalls of their signature tee and jeans combo during the decade. “It sounds so simple and boring, but if you have amazing hair and makeup, you can just rock it,” she adds.

(+) Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) @brooksnader INFO 1/2

To emulate Nader’s chic, no-fuss (and supermodel-approved) outfit formula, shop a selection of must-have pieces ahead.