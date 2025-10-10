A diamond is a true investment piece, and something you may even eventually pass down. Of course, though, a rock isn’t your average everyday purchase — one must really weigh all the options out there before making the splurge. An enticing new line to consider? Kay Jewelers and Neil Lane’s Desert Diamonds collection, which is launching on October 20.

A world-renowned jewelry designer, Neil Lane has brought his decades of expertise in the field to Kay Jewelers in the past, starting with a one-of-a-kind bridal collection in 2010. For their latest collaboration, the two honed in on warm, earthy tones, including radiant champagnes, rich ambers, and smoky whiskeys — perfect for those who want to break away from more traditional white diamonds.

“Every piece I design is rooted in the unique moments and inspirations that have shaped my journey, and Desert Diamonds is a perfect extension of that,” Lane said in a statement. “This collection is a journey through design and inspiration, with each piece telling its own story. I’m grateful to collaborate with KAY, a partner equally dedicated to creativity and craftsmanship, to bring this collection to life in a way that is both timeless and distinctive.”

Ranging from $2,000 to $9,000, the collection is crafted from 10K to 14K yellow gold, as well as 14K white and yellow gold. Meanwhile, the product assortment includes bridal and fashion designs for women and men, offering a diamond option for everyone — single, engaged, or married.

Courtesy Of Kay Jewelers

You can feast your eyes on these eye-popping diamonds IRL, too. As luck would have it, the Desert Diamonds collection will be on display at the Toledo Museum of Art alongside some of Lane’s famous gems. The line will be a part of the Radiance and Reverie: Jewels from the Collection of Neil Lane exhibition, which is presented in partnership with KAY Jewelers. And if not? Mark your calendar for Oct. 20 to shop the pieces.