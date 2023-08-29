Parting ways with a trusty fall shoe is never easy, but if said pair has too many stains or perhaps a heel that may snap at any given moment, it’s probably necessary to say goodbye. Don’t worry though, if your collection then needs a refresh because Express just launched an exclusive shoe collection today with designer Brian Atwood, the retailer’s new creative director of footwear. The drop features five looks, including boots, heels, flats, and more autumn-ready staples. Best of all, his debut line is priced anywhere from $68 to $298, so you can add a few fresh styles to your fall footwear repertoire. (Getting rid of one shoe and replacing it with two is a thing, right?)

If you’ve been following the designer ever since he bursted onto the shoe scene — in the late ‘90s he worked under the one and only Gianni Versace — you’ll notice a few of Atwood’s signature design details in the collection. The playful feather-adorned sandals ($88), for example, are reminiscent of past looks from the footwear wiz. Slouchy silhouettes are also a speciality of the his, as you can see by the sleek suede iteration ($88) in his inaugural Express line.

Given Atwood’s style credentials (he was also creative director of Bally from ‘07 to ‘09), Express was confident the designer was the perfect person to lead its footwear category. “We knew Brian’s eye for design and industry credibility would elevate the offering and complement the seasonal product assortment,” Sara Tervo, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Express, said in the press release, adding that Atwood is “a master at designing shoes that create confidence.”

Courtesy Of Express

According to the press release, this is just the start of Atwood’s partnership with Express; he’ll drop new styles monthly. Yes, really! Should one of the looks from Atwood’s first collection have caught your eye, nab your size ASAP. Or, if you prefer to test-drive the pairs IRL, make your way over to your nearest Express location to shop.