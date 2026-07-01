Rodarte is bringing its magical fashions to Bratz. Just in time for their label’s 20th anniversary (and Bratz’s 25th), designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy have teamed up with the fashion-forward dolls for a limited-edition collaboration. Their enchanting line brings back two distinct Rodarte designs from the duo’s extensive repertoire — and eagle-eyed fans will immediately recognize them from the runway.

"We love Bratz and we are so excited to design for the iconic Cloe and Sasha,” the Mulleavy sisters said in a statement. “Seeing the fantastical world of Rodarte come alive in the Bratz dolls language has been such a thrilling experience and we cannot wait for the fans to collect them!”

Initially teased with a video showing a gothic enchanted garden, the Bratz x Rodarte collaboration was revealed in full on Wednesday morning. The line’s Cloe doll is outfitted in an ivory satin gown adorned with light blue flowers and a flowing silk train, plus a matching ornate floral headpiece and veil. Paired with pale blue heels, her ensemble is a miniature recreation of the finale look from Rodarte’s Fall 2020 show, originally held inside a candlelit church during New York Fashion Week.

The collaboration’s second doll, Sasha, takes a darker approach in a dreamy black lace gown inspired by a dress from Rodarte’s Fall 2023 collection. Her design is similarly covered in purple flowers and swirls of shimmering metallic, as seen in the Mulleavy sisters’ last runway show. This doll’s look is complete with a pair of pointed purple fairy wings, adding a thematic detail that numerous models wore in Rodarte’s original medieval fairy-themed presentation.

(+) Bratz x Rodarte’s Cloe doll Courtesy of Bratz (+) Bratz x Rodarte’s Sasha doll Courtesy of Bratz INFO 1/2

Fittingly, both dolls will arrive in stained glass-patterned boxes that match their respective looks. Rodarte is also releasing a clothing capsule (yes, for humans) with Bratz as part of their partnership. The line will include a graphic T-shirt, crewneck sweatshirt, and graphic baby tees in coordinating colorways — plus prints of Sasha and Cloe in their runway outfits, of course.

Courtesy of Bratz

While commemorating both brands’ landmark anniversaries, the Bratz x Rodarte launch also marks another chapter in the Mulleavy sisters’ slate of collaborations. The pair have previously brought their luxe brand’s femininity to affordable lines with & Other Stories, Cole Haan, Universal Standard, and Vans over the years. By partnering with Bratz, they’re continuing that ethos to bring high fashion to fans on a wider scale — minus the high cost.

The Bratz x Rodarte dolls, each retailing for $75, will launch on Bratz.com and in Selfridge’s on July 6. The collaboration’s clothing will also be available on Rodarte’s website on the same date. After their recent viral fashion collaborations with Cult Gaia, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Gentle Monster, it looks like the girls with a passion for fashion have another hit on their well-accessorized hands.