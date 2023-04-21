(Fashionably Late)
When In Doubt, Stylist Beverly Nguyen Knows Simplicity Will Never Fail Her
She swears by LBDs and black trousers.
Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.
As a fashion stylist with over a decade’s worth of experience, Beverly Nguyen has the confidence and sartorial acumen to pull off bold, adventurous clothes. But when she’s in a rush for an event — especially the kind where looking 10 out of 10 is non-negotiable — the industry insider tends to always turn back to a few sophisticated basics that never let her down.
One of her go-to combinations? “I love throwing on a crisp white button-down, black trousers, and black strappy sandals — especially when I’m late,” says Nguyen, who in addition to working the fashion circuit, often needs to take meetings and attend events attached to her specialty homeware store, BEVERLY’S. “It’s a fresh and chic look, best worn with a big smile.” If she wants to turn her outfit up a notch, though, she has another tried-and-true move in her arsenal: “I reach for a simple black dress with a great neckline. It’s easy and flirty.”
The timeless LBD certainly didn’t let Nguyen down at a recent party she hosted in celebration of Cinq à Sept’s new store in NYC. “I wanted something formal that I could still move around in without worrying too much,” she explains to TZR. “Keeping to my black dress formula, I knew this was the look the moment I zipped it up — it fit impeccably, and was perfectly chic and a bit glamorous for the night. I know I’ll be reaching for this dress again.”
Shop the piece below, along with Nguyen’s other going-out wardrobe essentials.