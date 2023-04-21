Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

As a fashion stylist with over a decade’s worth of experience, Beverly Nguyen has the confidence and sartorial acumen to pull off bold, adventurous clothes. But when she’s in a rush for an event — especially the kind where looking 10 out of 10 is non-negotiable — the industry insider tends to always turn back to a few sophisticated basics that never let her down.

One of her go-to combinations? “I love throwing on a crisp white button-down, black trousers, and black strappy sandals — especially when I’m late,” says Nguyen, who in addition to working the fashion circuit, often needs to take meetings and attend events attached to her specialty homeware store, BEVERLY’S. “It’s a fresh and chic look, best worn with a big smile.” If she wants to turn her outfit up a notch, though, she has another tried-and-true move in her arsenal: “I reach for a simple black dress with a great neckline. It’s easy and flirty.”

The timeless LBD certainly didn’t let Nguyen down at a recent party she hosted in celebration of Cinq à Sept’s new store in NYC. “I wanted something formal that I could still move around in without worrying too much,” she explains to TZR. “Keeping to my black dress formula, I knew this was the look the moment I zipped it up — it fit impeccably, and was perfectly chic and a bit glamorous for the night. I know I’ll be reaching for this dress again.”

Shop the piece below, along with Nguyen’s other going-out wardrobe essentials.