When it comes to winter accessories, hats and scarves often get the most attention; and while I adore their layering and styling possibilities, I myself am drawn to gloves. Small but essential, the best warm gloves are made of heat-trapping materials like cashmere, wool, faux fur, lined leather, and specially designed synthetics — and they're chic, to boot.

When selecting the warmest of the warm gloves, the material is key. Gloves crafted of synthetic heat-trapping materials with insulation, like those made specifically for outdoor wear, are going to be the warmest, but gloves made of cashmere, sherpa, wool, and faux fur will also be plenty warm. And while leather gloves aren’t typically known for their heat retention, a pair lined in fleece or cashmere offers you the polished look of leather while still keeping your fingers cozy.

Think, as well, about your daily activities and aesthetic preferences — if you’re a frequent texter, look for a pair of gloves with touchscreen compatibility that will allow you to stay in touch without needing to expose your fingers to the elements. If you’re heading out for a run, hike, or bike ride, there are slender, flexible gloves that will keep your hands warm while allowing enough flexibility to grip handlebars (or keep your phone from falling out of your hand mid-stride). In keeping with the rugged-chic theme, you’ll find waterproof ski gloves that are still stylish enough to wear in the city, or gloves with workwear details that keep your mitts toasty. On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, features like faux-fur cuffs, decorative buttons, or subtle braiding ensure that you can pair your stylish winter gloves with dressier ensembles.

Baby, it’s getting cold outside — better get to shopping. Scroll on for 10 of the best pairs of warm gloves that’ll keep your hands toasty all season long.

1 The Best Thin Warm Gloves From The North Face Amazon The North Face Etip Recycled Glove $45 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone with an active lifestyle, these thin gloves by The North Face are made of 93% recycled polyester in a silhouette that won’t add bulk, whether you’re out for a run or running errands. With touchscreen compatibility so you can stay connected, these gloves also feature four-way stretch and silicone grippers, so you’re less likely to drop your phone. Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 93% Polyester, 7% Elastane Double-Knit Fleece

2 These Pure Cashmere Gloves That Look & Feel So Expensive Amazon State Cashmere Knit Gloves $40 See On Amazon Made of luxurious Grade A cashmere sourced from Mongolia, these gloves look far more expensive than they are (so why not get more than one color?). Simple and classic, they feature ribbing at the wrists for a subtle, textural detail, and the slender silhouette is never bulky; as one Amazon reviewer wrote, “These are truly beautiful gloves. Very warm & cozy but not too thick so it makes it hard to pick anything up.” Sizes: One Size | Colors: 4 | Material: Cashmere

3 These Touchscreen-Compatible Leather Gloves With Luxe Faux-Fur Cuffs Amazon GSG Leather Gloves with Fur Cuff $46 See On Amazon Why choose between sophistication and warmth when these leather gloves can do both? Made of genuine leather, they’re lined and trimmed with luxe faux rabbit fur that’s warm enough to protect your hands on the most frigid of days. Even better? They feature touchscreen compatibility, so you’ll be both stylish and connected. The statement-making accessory to finish off any outfit, these would look especially beautiful with a cashmere coat for the ultimate in sophistication and comfort; add a red lip for wintry classic glamour. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 5 | Material: Sheepskin Leather, Faux Fur

4 The Best Warm Ski Gloves You Can Wear On Or Off The Slopes Amazon accsa Waterproof 3M Thinsulate Ski Glove $15 See On Amazon Though these ski gloves are made for the slopes, it’s easy to imagine them as a part of an everyday ensemble. Made of windproof and waterproof diamond-quilted polyester lined with Thinsulate, and trimmed with cozy faux-fur cuffs, these gloves are chic enough to pair with dressy ensembles, even though they’re toasty enough for outdoor activities. An adjustable wrist strap allows you to find the perfect fit (and trap as much precious body heat as possible), and they even clip together so you’ll never lose them. Whether you pair these gloves with a parka or a wool coat, your hands will thank you. Sizes: Medium — Large | Colors: 8 | Material: Polyester, Polypropylene, Faux Fur

5 These Sherpa Gloves From A Classic Workwear Brand Amazon Carhartt Sherpa Glove $37 See On Amazon Not only do these gloves by classic workwear brand Carhartt have a soft, warm, and sweat-wicking lining to keep your mitts warm on the coldest of days, but the fluffy sherpa shell will be such an adorable addition to your winter wear. They feature an elasticized wrist, too, for maximum warmth retention, and the faux-suede palm offers better dexterity and grip (so you won’t drop your phone in the snow). Sizes: Small — Large| Colors: 1 | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Acrylic

6 A Pair Of Luxurious Fur-Lined Gloves Made Of Water-Resistant Sheepskin Amazon UGG Turn Cuff Glove $155 See On Amazon Even on the coldest and wettest of days, these UGG gloves can deliver major warmth. Made of the brand’s signature sheepskin and trimmed in shearling, they’re naturally water-resistant, so let it snow — your hands will be warm and dry. This neutral shade will be a versatile addition to puffy parkas and sophisticated wool coats alike; for a fun pop of color, try coral or dusty rose. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 5 | Material: Sheepskin, Leather

7 These Classic Leather Driving Gloves With Touchscreen Compatibility Amazon isotoner Stretch Leather Touchscreen Gloves $31 See On Amazon A classic leather driving glove is an essential ingredient in any winter wardrobe. This surprisingly affordable pair is made of buttery leather, blended with a hint of spandex for movability, and it features touchscreen compatibility and a grip panel for a classic glove that’s nothing if not up-to-date. With a soft fleece lining and an elasticized wrist, you’ll reach for these functional yet chic gloves for seasons to come. Sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large | Colors: 2 | Material: Leather, Spandex

8 The Best Warm Running Gloves With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon SIMARI Winter Sport Gloves $17 See On Amazon Headed out for a cold-weather run? Don’t forget these gloves; the stretchy, lightweight polyester and spandex fabric will mold to your hands without adding bulk, while a cozy flannel lining helps retain warmth. They even have touchscreen compatibility and anti-slip grip, so you won’t drop your phone if you need to send a text in the middle of your run. (They’re great for gripping the handlebars of your bike, too.) A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these have earned over 20,000 perfect, five-star ratings — and at under $20, they’re a failsafe in every way. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

9 A Pair Of Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves With A Subtle Braided Detail Amazon QNLYCZY Genuine Leather Gloves $22 See On Amazon As elegant as they are functional, these black leather gloves feature a soft Italian cashmere lining that will lend luxe warmth, and the subtle braided detail along the wrists adds sophistication. Even better, they’re touchscreen-compatible, too; the perfect marriage of style and substance. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 1 | Material: Leather, Cashmere

10 These Faux-Suede Gloves With A Warm Fleece Lining Amazon Dsane Suede Fleece Lined Gloves $18 See On Amazon In a versatile neutral shade, these faux-suede gloves can blend with outfits casual and dressy alike. Featuring button accents along the wrists, plus ribbed knit cuffs and a fleece lining for warmth retention, they’re not only fashionable, but practical as well, thanks also to touchscreen compatibility. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: Faux Suede