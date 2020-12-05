Like a classic trench coat or cashmere scarf, leather gloves are a cold-weather staple you'll always reach for whenever the temperature dips. And, while they may be timeless, you'll find that some styles have been updated, keeping them on-trend in the accessory category especially when worn as part of a look rather than a subtle accent. The best women's leather gloves are made from high-quality materials — whether vegan faux leather or the real deal — and are so chic you can wear them with literally any outfit.

As you shop, think about what you're looking for in a pair of leather gloves. If you prioritize warmth above all, opt for those lined with cozy cashmere or wool. If you prefer a silhouette that's all about sophistication, try of-the-moment, extra-long opera gloves, or a pair with plush fur cuffs. And, if you're mostly concerned about maintaining the ability to use your phone or tablet while wearing them, you'd likely want gloves with touchscreen functionality, or gloves that are fingerless altogether.

Up ahead, a roundup of the best leather gloves found on Amazon. They come in a range of colors and silhouettes, so you'll surely find a pair that fits your style like a — well, you know — glove.

1. These Classic Leather Gloves That Come In So Many Rich Colors WARMEN Touchscreen Genuine Nappa Leather Gloves $24 Amazon See On Amazon These lamb leather gloves are an absolute classic for a reason. And, they're the perfect go-to for cooler days thanks to their wildly soft, wool-and-cashmere-blend lining. With touchscreen capability at the tips of the thumbs, index, and middle fingers, this pair is super functional, as well. Best of all, they come in so many rich colors, from classic neutrals to bold statement hues (like Burgundy, pictured above, plus others like pastel pink and grassy green). Available sizes: Small (6.5) — XX-Large (8.5)

2. The Quintessential Pair Of Black Leather Gloves That Seem Way More Expensive Than They Are Livativ Genuine Nappa Sheepskin Leather Gloves $15 Amazon See On Amazon If there's one pair of classic leather gloves that everyone should own, it's these. Crafted of genuine nappa leather with an insulated fabric lining, they also have a stretchy, ruched cuff that prevents slippage and gives a je ne sais quoi vibe. Shoppers agreed that they could easily be worn daily, or dressed up for special occasions. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3. These Touchscreen-Friendly Leather Gloves With An 100% Cashmere Lining Elma 100% Pure Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves $30 Amazon See On Amazon As one shopper described, these supple leather gloves are "elegance personified." With a rich leather exterior and a soft cashmere interior, they make the perfect pair for every wardrobe. Plus, three-point touchscreen capability means you'll never need to take them off to use your phone. If you like wool lining better, this similar style is equally chic. Available sizes: 6.5 – 8.5

4. These Long Leather Gloves With A Soft Faux-Fur Lining Vikideer Long Genuine Leather Gloves $35 Amazon See On Amazon These long lambskin gloves redefine sophistication and can be dressed up or down so easily. Beyond being endlessly stylish, they have full-handed touchscreen functionality and a plush faux-fur lining for warmth. "The best gloves I have ever had," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I always get compliments on them. They are so soft and luxurious and warm and LONG! They go all the way to just above mid-forearm. I plan on buying several more pairs!" Choose between two different lengths (12.5 or 15.5 inches), or go for a faux-leather style with a more dramatic length. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

5. An Ultra Warm Pair Of Gloves With An Elegant Fur Cuff Alpine Swiss Leather Gloves with Rabbit-Fur Trim $13 Amazon See On Amazon With a plush fur cuff, these super-warm leather gloves are peak elegance. And, they keep your hands extra toasty with Thinsulate lining, a thin, insulated fabric that traps heat without added bulk. "These luxurious, extremely high quality gloves are AMAZING," raved one reviewer. "So in love. My hands stayed surprisingly warm while wearing my gloves, and no sweaty palms, either. The fur trim on the wrists is sooooo soft and pretty!" If you like the look but want to make a bigger splash, try a pair with an oversized statement cuff. Available sizes: Small – 2XL

6. These Mixed-Media Gloves That Are Part Leather, Part Stretch Fabric isotoner Stretch Leather Gloves with Fleece Lining $28 Amazon See On Amazon This functional-yet-stylish leather pair was designed by isotoner, a brand known and trusted (for over a century!) to make well-fitting gloves. The mix of leather, spandex, and a four-way-stretch fleece lining allows for a customized fit that shapes to your hand, while three-point touchscreen functionality and a non-slip palm grip make them super practical as well. One reviewer compared them to "wearing a hug on your hands" and another wrote that you "can't go wrong with isotoner and they proved it again." Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large

7. These Chic Leather Mittens With A Full Fleece Lining Pratt and Hart Deerskin Leather Mittens with Finger Liners $45 Amazon See On Amazon These deerskin leather mittens are doubtlessly your best bet for absolutely toasty hands. On the outside, you'll get buttery soft leather in a classic (and adorable) mitten shape. And on the inside? Your fingers will be kept doubly cozy with a glove-shaped, Polartec fleece lining. "I absolutely love these," raved one shopper. "These mittens have changed how I see winters. I have been wearing these mittens all this winter and I can say that my hands have not been affected [by the cold] once! Amazing, and worth every penny!" Available sizes: Small – X-Large

8. These Quilted Gloves Lined With Real Fur CANDOR AND CLASS Rabbit Fur-Lined Leather Gloves $85 Amazon See On Amazon With a plush rabbit fur lining, these beautifully quilted leather gloves are the epitome of luxury. Though they have diamond-patterned stitching on top, the palm is smooth for full touchscreen functionality that reviewers attest "actually works." Best of all? They're fully lined from finger to cuff for supreme warmth. If you prefer the feel of cashmere lining, opt for this pair with a fur cuff, instead. Available sizes: X-Small-Size 6 – XX-Large-Size 8.5-9

9. An Edgy Pair Of Gloves With A Fingerless Design WARMEN Fingerless Lambskin Leather Gloves $23 Amazon See On Amazon If warmth is less of a concern than serious style, opt for some edgy fingerless gloves. This pair is designed with flexible sheepskin leather and a smooth knit lining for ultra lightweight wear. With a secure snap at the wrist, these gloves are perfect for texting or driving. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10. A Pair Of Wool-Lined, Faux-Leather Driving Gloves That Feel So Secure REDESS Wool-Lined Leather Driving Gloves $15 Amazon See On Amazon An incredibly practical pair, these faux-leather gloves are both chic and ready for everyday use, whether you're driving, facing the elements, or something in between. Featuring 360-degree touchscreen capability and a warm wool lining, they're the perfect blend of sophistication and utilitarianism. Plus, their longer length ensures your wrists will stay cozy, too. Available sizes: 6.5 S – 8.5 XXL

11. Or, This Faux-Leather Option With A Real Cashmere Lining & A Cool Buckle Detail Dsane Faux-Leather Gloves $15 Amazon See On Amazon Made with high-quality faux leather, these cashmere-lined gloves are as buttery and supple as the real thing. A non-functional buckle detail at the wrist adds a unique touch, while the touchscreen-friendly construction makes them really practical. Among the more than 1,400 five-star ratings, this reviewer was particularly enthusiastic: "I love these gloves almost as much as I love cake, and let me tell you, I LOVE CAKE. These gloves are soft and warm on the inside, and smooth and supple on the outside." The same shopper returned later to add, "After almost a year's use these gloves still look beautiful, like new, and continue to keep my hands so nice and warm." Available sizes: 6.5 S – 8.5 XXL

12. This Gorgeous Pair Of Gloves With Eye-Catching, Color-Contrasting Cuffs YISEVEN Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves with Cuff $50 Amazon See On Amazon Sure to make a statement, these stunning leather gloves reveal a contrasting pop of color when you flip over the cuffs, which can be worn straight or folded depending on your preference. Beyond that, they're touchscreen-compatible and have a cozy wool lining that, according to one reviewer, is "as soft as cashmere." Available sizes: 6.5"/S – 9.0"/XXXL

