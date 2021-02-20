10 Pairs Of Stylish Winter Gloves To Elevate Any Cold-Weather Outfit

You’ve got a gorgeous winter coat, sleek winter boots, and a carefully curated collection of cozy hats and scarves. But no cold-weather ensemble is complete without gloves — yes, they’re essential from a practical standpoint (nobody wants numb fingers!), but gloves can certainly add to the aesthetics of your winter getup, as well. Finding stylish winter gloves that don’t compromise on functionality or warmth can take a bit of effort, but the payoff will be more than worth it when winter temperatures reach their worst.

Considering your lifestyle and priorities is key to finding fashionable winter gloves you’ll actually end up wearing. Remember those thin, stretchy cotton gloves everyone had in middle school? They always came in the cutest colors, but at recess, they instantly got sopping wet the second you started forming a snowball. Of course, now that you’re an adult, you’re probably not making as many snowballs, so waterproof gloves may or may not be a priority for you. Another key feature to think about is touchscreen compatibility — if you often find yourself reaching for your phone when you’re outside, truly touchscreen-compatible gloves can be total game-changers.

Luckily, you can find both of these features — and many more — in gloves made of luxe materials like leather, cashmere, suede, and silk, so you won’t need to worry about sacrificing function for fashion, or vice versa. Ahead, you’ll find 10 of the best winter gloves for women, all conveniently available for purchase through Amazon Fashion.

1. A Pair Of Elegant Leather Gloves With A Warm Wool Lining

Nobody will ever guess you bought these elegant-looking gloves on Amazon. Made of buttery-soft vegan leather and fully lined with Italian wool, they're super warm while still looking stylish and sleek. The trio of buttons at the wrists gives them the look of elegant, vintage leather gloves — but unlike actual vintage gloves, these are 100% touchscreen-compatible.

Available sizes: S-6.5 — XXL-8.5

Available colors: 5

2. These Slightly More Rugged Leather Gloves, With A Wool Lining That Peeks Out

Another pair of vegan leather gloves that look way more expensive than they are, these have a slightly more rugged look and a thicker wool-blend lining, which peeks out at the cuffs. They're designed to be quick-drying and wind-proof, and are also 100% touchscreen-compatible. Choose from seven neutral colors that will go with everything.

Available sizes: 6.5 S — 8.5 XXL

Available colors: 7

3. A Pair Of Cashmere-Lined Gloves With Cool Buckle Details

The round buckle details on the wrists of these faux lambskin gloves add a hint of retro, '70s flair. Lined in 100% cashmere, they feel luxuriously soft against your skin, and they're still relatively warm, despite looking so smooth and sleek. They're also touchscreen-compatible, like most of the other gloves on this list.

Available sizes: 6.5 S — 8.5 XXL

Available colors: 9

4. These Pretty Suede Gloves With A Velvety Fleece Lining

These chic winter gloves have super-soft suede on the outside, and velvety fleece on the inside, with three button details on the cuffs. They also have touchscreen-friendly leather patches on the fingertips, so you'll have no issues using your phone or tablet.

Available sizes: S-6.5 — XL-8

Available colors: 4

5. A Pair Of Cozy UGG Gloves Made Of Sheepskin & Shearling

UGG practically invented cozy-chic winter essentials, so it's no surprise that these genuine sheepskin gloves are both stylish and practical. The sheepskin they're made with is treated to be water-resistant, and — while it seems almost impossible given that they're fairly thick — they're also completely touch-screen compatible, thanks to conductive leather patches sewn onto the palms. Plus, the shearling lining on the inside is so warm and soft.

Available sizes: Medium — Large

Available colors: 2

6. These Warm Wool Gloves With Fun, Furry Cuffs

Fur cuffs and gold horsebit details mean these winter gloves are as much of a fashion statement as they are a practical winter accessory. But don't let their fabulous look fool you into thinking they're all for show — they're made of wool and nylon, with a soft microfur lining so you don't need to worry about them being itchy. How are they only $10? Amazon reviewers are equally flabbergasted — but it does explain why most colors are sold out, so don't wait too long to order yours.

7. Another Pair Of Fur-Trimmed Gloves, But Made Of Vegan Leather

Another pair of fabulous, fur-trimmed winter gloves, these are made of vegan leather with a soft fleece lining. Sold in four colors including brown, wine red (pictured), and black, these are touchscreen-compatible on every finger.

Available colors: 4

8. A Pair Of Real Cashmere Gloves Sold In Six Versatile Colors

Knit of 100% soft, sumptuous cashmere, the minimalist design means these gloves will go with every outfit imaginable — all while keeping you super cozy and warm. Extended cuffs with subtle ribbing keep them from being too basic, and the range of colors they come in has something for everyone. Cashmere gloves are some of the best women's gloves out there, because they're breathable and lightweight, yet super soft and warm.

Available colors: 6

9. These Athleisure-Chic Gloves That Are Perfect For Outdoor Sports & Activities

All the best stylish winter gloves are functional as well as attractive, but these beauties from Mackage are on a different level. They're crafted of a mix of genuine lambskin leather and glossy nylon, with a soft fleece lining throughout. Their wide, exaggerated cuffs are finished with bungee-style drawstrings, so you can pull them tightly over the sleeves of your jacket to lock in extra warmth. These are perfect for outdoor sports and activities, like skiing or hiking in the snow.

Available sizes: Small — Large

10. Luxe Leather Gloves With Bow Accents & A Silk Lining

If you're looking to splurge on winter gloves that you can wear with fancier outfits as well, you can't do much better than this gorgeous leather pair from Agnelle. The iconic French brand has been hand-crafting their fabulous leather gloves in the same factory since the 1930s; Beyonce, Madonna, and Lady Gaga are among their many fans. These are made of buttery lambskin leather and lined in 100% silk, with elegant bow details adorning the wrists. And just look at that color!