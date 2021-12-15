Here’s an exercise for you: open your underwear drawer and take stock of its contents. Have you worn your thongs threadbare? Do your once-sculpting, now-sagging pair of briefs look, well, sad? If so, it’s time to restock your inventory of intimates. Granted, buying new underwear may not be as invigorating as, say, snagging that pair of party heels you’ve been eyeing, but it’s an important necessity. And since they’re the garments you don every day, it’s worthwhile to do some research before pressing “buy.” For your shopping ease, TZR editors curated the best women’s underwear on 2021’s market and shared insight as to why you, too, should welcome these specific pairs into your supply.

The options featured below run the gamut, both in terms of design and purpose. Some briefs are neutral-hued, making them an ideal choice for those whose minimalistic aesthetic applies to what’s hidden underneath their clothing, too. If this sounds like you, Natori’s breathable cotton briefs will be the one to add to your digital cart.

As for those who like their panties to have a bit of personality — either via vibrant lace, a novel print, or playful sheer detailing — there are ample options to choose from. Cool-girl brand Parade, in particular, dedicates itself to offering comfy, dopamine-boosting thongs, briefs, and boyshorts. There’s also Hanky Panky’s Signature Lace Thong, which comes in — drum roll, please — 19 different colorways ranging from a vibrant electric blue to on-trend emerald green.

Scroll onward to find the eight undies TZR’s finest vouched for. As mentioned, the ahead options range in both style and design, so you’re guaranteed to find a pair that aligns with your personal panty preference.

Parade’s Universal Thong

“I’m obsessed with Parade underwear to the point where I’m trying to replace all of my older pairs with Parade. The Universal fabric is my favorite because it’s seamless and buttery-soft. While color isn’t a deal-breaker when it comes to buying underwear, it doesn’t hurt that Parade offers a wide variety of nude shades and bright hues.” — Maggie Haddad, social media strategist

Natori's Bliss Brief

“When it comes to underwear and bras, it’s tricky to find the right one. From fit to material, it’s all personal, so I’ve stuck to Natori’s Bliss Brief — it’s made of breathable cotton, sits below the hips mid-waist, and is seamless (so you don’t have to worry about those pesky panty lines).” — Kathy Lee, editor in chief

Hanky Panky's Signature Lace Thong

“I’ve bought Hanky Panky’s signature lace thongs for over a decade. To me, they’re like a second skin — so comfortable that I forget all about them. Their neutrals are great for pairing with light dresses in the summer, but I also enjoy sliding into colorful underwear in the morning — I swear it’s a mood booster.” — Aemilia Madden, senior fashion editor

LIVELY's All-Day Thong

“I don’t often wear thongs, but when I do, they’re from LIVELY. The undergarments are so soft, so you don’t have to worry about the fabric chafing your most sensitive regions. LIVELY’s thongs, too, solve the dreaded VPL (visible panty line) problem when I’m wearing a tight-fitting dress or semi-sheer pants.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Parade’s Cheeky Re:Play

“I recently started getting underwear from Parade, and the sheer panel cheeky style is my absolute favorite. They’re so comfortable; I actually ordered two sizes to see which fit, and the material is so flexible that both sizes (small and medium) fit.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

ThirdLove’s The Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini

“Me and ThirdLove’s high-rise bikini briefs love story was swift — I became enamored with them as soon as I slipped into them. I’m partial to a full-coverage pair of undies, so I was instantly a fan of their contemporary yet classic “granny panty” design. Further, their seamless design mimics the au naturel feel of going commando, which is always a plus for me.” — Emma Childs, fashion writer

LIVELY's Cotton Brief

“I’m all about Lively undies, both the thong style for a no-show panty line and the cotton briefs for the ultimate in comfort. They’re breathable, comfy, and they can survive wash after wash without losing any of the elastic. I consider them the blue jeans of underwear — they’ll always come through for you, and you’re always happy to wear them.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Parade’s Silky Lace Brief

“I discovered Parade underwear this year and fell in love with its basic briefs. As someone who absolutely hates thongs, these undies are ideal in that they're full-coverage yet come in seamless cuts and mesh materials so they don't show through thin and snug clothing. They also come in fun colors and patterns that remind me of the underwear I wore as a kid!” — Angela Melero, executive editor