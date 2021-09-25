A few years ago, I literally bumped into Alexa Chung in the bathroom at Heathrow Airport. Even more than her stunning bone structure and gracious, extremely English apology, I was struck by the immense, cream-colored cable knit scarf wound around her neck; and from then on, I vowed never to embark on a journey without bringing along an immensely cozy scarf of my own. Equal parts security blanket, neck pillow, and accessory, the best travel scarves are made of soft, cuddly fabrics to keep you warm while in transit, though they’re not so bulky that they won’t fit in your carry-on if you choose to remove yours. Versatility is key, too. The ideal travel scarf can be repurposed into a blanket, wrap, or hood — whatever it takes to keep you comfortable in your seat.

Of course, you should also feel inclined to wear your scarf as an accessory when you arrive at your destination, so make sure the one you choose complements your travel capsule wardrobe. Finally, consider the climate at your destination. Beach vacations call for fabrics like viscose or cotton that keep you warm on the flight, but are breathable enough to wear on the ground; for a ski trip, you can opt for an unabashedly cozy scarf, like one made of wool or cashmere.

Complete your comfortable travel outfit with any of the best travel scarves, listed ahead.

1 This Clever Infinity Scarf With Hidden Pockets For Your Valuables Amazon Zero Grid Infinity Scarf with Hidden Pockets $38 See On Amazon Thoughtfully designed with both comfort and security in mind, this travel scarf contains two hidden, zippered pockets where you can store valuables like your passport, credit cards, and hotel key. Snaps at both ends allow you to wear it as an infinity scarf, regular scarf, shawl, or makeshift hood, so it’s super versatile, to boot. Amazon reviewers rave about the buttery-soft feel and thick yet breathable knit material that keeps them cozy on the road — and confirm that the pockets are surprisingly roomy and virtually invisible. A+ across the board. Available colors: 2

2 A Classic Pashmina For Warm-Weather Travel Amazon Calvin Klein Pashmina Scarf $35 See On Amazon A classic pashmina, like this one from Calvin Klein, is the ultimate summer travel scarf, as far as I’m concerned. It’s lightweight and breathable, so it’ll keep you warm but not clammy. Plus, you can easily tuck it into your overstuffed travel bag, and since the viscose material has a naturally rumpled look to it, it won’t look messy if it creases a bit. This silky-soft scarf comes in 11 colors, like the sophisticated slate gray (printed in a tonal logo pattern) pictured above. Available colors: 11

3 A More Affordable Pashmina That’s As Smooth & Soft As Real Cashmere Amazon MaaMgic Large Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawl $14 See On Amazon According to its several thousand rave reviews, this fine-knit pashmina looks, feels, and drapes like real cashmere, so no one (including you) would believe it costs less than $15. Plus, the colors are sumptuous and true to the images online, not cheap-looking, so you can feel even more confident about getting one — or two — before your next trip. Available colors: 19

4 A Buttery-Soft Shawl Scarf With A Playful Tassel Trim Amazon Goodthreads Fringe Ruana Wrap Scarf $24 See On Amazon A punchy plaid print and fringed hem elevate this wrap scarf from a functional layering piece to a bonafide outfit-transformer — it’ll make your standard joggers-and-sneakers travel outfit feel a lot more polished. Of course, it’s incredibly cozy, too. One Amazon shopper wrote that it feels more “plush” in person than it appears to in the images, and another mentioned that it works overtime as a throw blanket tossed across their living room chair. If green isn’t your color, you can choose from eight other colorways, including a black-and-white buffalo plaid and a red tartan that’s perfect for holiday-season travel. Available colors: 9

5 This Versatile Poncho You Can Also Wear As A Scarf Amazon Bruceriver Wool Blended Poncho Wrap $25 See On Amazon With its discreet arm openings, generous size, and drapey, sweater-like material, this piece can be worn either as a poncho, a scarf, or a wrap; then, when you get to your plane or train seat, you can toss it over your lap as a blanket. A blend of wool, nylon, and acrylic strikes a nice balance between breathable and cozy, so it’ll become a staple in your transitional wardrobe, too, whether you’re at home or in the air. Choose from six elegant colors, like camel and cream. Available colors: 6

6 An Oversized Shawl Wrap That’s Like A Wearable Blanket Amazon Urban CoCo Color Block Shawl Wrap $30 See On Amazon Some journeys call for a step up from a basic scarf and straight for a glorified blanket, precisely like this piece. It lands in some unspecified location along the poncho/shawl/wrap/scarf/cape/blanket spectrum: There’s a defined neck (cape?), semblance of arm holes (poncho?), and generous drape (blanket?), but the reversible, color-block design offers the illusion of structure and endless styling possibilities. It’s a must for long-haul flights or trips to chilly locations. Available colors: 44

7 A Lightweight Infinity Scarf That Packs Beautifully Amazon Corciova Light Weight Infinity Scarf $11 See On Amazon This infinity scarf is made of a fluid jersey material, much like an extra-soft T-shirt, so it’s an ideal choice for summer travel. Beyond that, it’s an absolute dream to pack. It folds (or rolls, if you prefer the KonMari packing method) into a relatively compact square that tucks neatly among your things. No matter if you’re not particularly neat about it, though, as it’s clinically incapable of wrinkling. Amazon shoppers confirm that it holds up well in the wash — another important consideration in a travel scarf — so you’ll get great mileage out of this affordable piece. Available colors: 16

8 This Oversized Scarf In A Cozy Plaid Print Amazon American Trends Classic Plaid Large Scarf $13 See On Amazon Everything about this scarf is peak coziness, from the large-format size (it measures 59-by-59 inches), to the autumnal plaid print, to the fuzzy-soft material that’s basically made for nuzzling against your cheek. The square shape is conducive to repurposing as a blanket, shawl, or wearing as a scarf in several ways. It comes in 26 plaid and tartan prints in varying colorways, so you’re guaranteed to find one that suits your wardrobe. Available colors: 26

9 Editor’s Pick: A Luxurious Cashmere Scarf That’ll Stand The Test Of Time Amazon White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf $315 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for an investment piece, consider this luxurious cashmere scarf from White + Warren. It’s a go-to for our own Commerce Beauty Editor Adeline Duff, who raves about its supremely sumptuous feel and extra-large size. Though it’s pricey, the 100% cashmere construction is of the very best quality; and since it’s so versatile (you can wear it as a scarf, blanket, or wrap all year long, whether you’re traveling or at home), you’ll get excellent use out of it for years on end. Available colors: 5