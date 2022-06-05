The first time I saw a hand layered with stacked rings, I was instantly hooked. With so many varying textures, widths, materials, and stones (or lack thereof), the best stackable rings infuse your jewelry collection with effortlessness, elegance, and coveted customization.

When shopping for stackable rings, first consider the type of metal you prefer. It’s always a safe bet to stick with the color you wear most so that your rings incorporate nicely into the rest of your jewelry collection. But part of the beauty of the ring stack is variation — and mixing metals always looks cool, and a little bit eccentric.

Texture is another consideration. Minimalists might gravitate toward plain gold and silver bands in varying widths, while maximalists may love a textured ring with a hammered finish or beaded detailing. Or, choose one (or several) encrusted with crystals and jewels for extra zhush. Since personalization is the name of the game with the ring stack, you might seek rings that are special to you, like an initial or birthstone ring.

Finally, think about how many rings you’d like — keeping in mind, of course, that you can always add more. For those who love creative control, buying à la carte is a wonderful way to create a handful of rings that represents you in precisely the manner you wish. Others may love the convenience of purchasing a set — one quick purchase, and your stack is set.

If your hand is itching for a little icing, scroll on to shop 15 of the best stackable rings, starting at just $10 on Amazon Fashion.

1 This Sparkly Stackable Ring That’s Earned Over 13,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Ring $15 See On Amazon Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded this PAVOI ring a five-star rating, and it’s not hard to see why it’s such a crowd-pleaser. It’s made of hypoallergenic sterling silver and plated in your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, and encrusted with light-catching cubic zirconia stones for a hint of gorgeous sparkle. Whether you wear it on its own or stack it in multiples — it’s also available in a tri-color set — this is the sort of ring that will elevate any outfit you send its way. Available sizes: 5 — 10

2 A Set Of Slender Gold Rings For Minimalists Amazon NOKMIT 14K Gold Filled Stacking Rings $19 See On Amazon Every ring collection needs a few simple gold bands. These gold stacking rings come in a set of three (or two, if you prefer), so you can start stacking immediately. Whether you’re layering them with other, more textured rings or wearing them separately — wearing one on each hand looks especially cool — these 14-karat gold-plated bands are delicate minimalism at its best. Available sizes: 5 — 10

3 A Braided Sterling Silver Band That Adds Texture To Your Stack Amazon BORUO Twisted Eternity Band Stackable Ring $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re new to the stackable ring scene or you’ve been here a while, you know what an impact texture can make; and this braided eternity band will make an interesting yet elegant statement to your stack. Made of hypoallergenic sterling silver, this works beautifully into any all-silver set; though I’d recommend pairing it with a tiny, simple gold band for some sophisticated contrast. Available sizes: 4 — 12

4 This Sterling Silver Stackable Ring In A Cool Chevron Shape Amazon Sac Silver Sterling Silver Chevron Ring $10 See On Amazon The delicate chevron shape of this sterling silver stackable ring is the type of detail that will mix so well with the other colors and textures on your hand. Whether it’s making a minimal statement on its own or sitting next to a sparkly or braided ring, the hypoallergenic sterling silver offers sophistication with just a hint of edge. For more color and texture, opt for one of the opal- or cubic zirconia-accented styles, available in either silver, gold, or rose gold finishes. Available sizes: 3 — 12

5 A Swarovski Crystal Eternity Band In Your Choice Of Birthstone Amazon Kate Bissett Birthstone Stackables Swarovski Crystal Eternity Bands $12 See On Amazon Add a touch of personalized sparkle to your hand with this eternity band stippled in Swarovski crystals. Available in your choice of birthstone (as well as a goth-chic black or colorful mixed stone option) and made of rhodium-plated brass, this ring measures 3 millimeters in width — not too slim, not too chunky — and offers a gorgeous, sparkly way of making the stacked ring trend feel specific to you. This would also make a lovely birthday gift. Available sizes: 5 — 10

6 This Gold-Plated Ring For A Subtle Take On The Pearlcore Trend Amazon BLOSSOM & HUE 18K Gold Vermeil Tiny Pearl Ring $30 See On Amazon How dainty is this pearl stacking ring? A subtle and elegant take on the pearlcore trend, it’s plated in 18-karat gold vermeil (no green fingers here) and has a slender, 1.2-millimeter band. It’ll look classic and elegant all on its own, but you can add some edge by stacking it with a variety of textures and widths (yup, pearls can be edgy). It’s also available in rose gold, if you love the warmth of gold but crave a little variation. Available sizes: 5 — 8

7 A Sparkly Signet Ring Embellished With Your Initial Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Initial Ring $13 See On Amazon A sparkly version of the classic signet ring, this customizable initial ring by PAVOI features an adjustable, one-size-fits-most band, with the cubic zirconia-encrusted letter of your choice. It’s plated in hypoallergenic 14-karat rose or yellow gold. How cute would it be to layer several together? It’s the perfect opportunity to buy one honoring your family, friends, or pets — or yourself, of course. Available sizes: 1

8 A Set Of Hammered Gold Stackable Rings Amazon BENIQUE Stacking Rings (2 Pieces) $18 See On Amazon These hammered gold stacking rings come in a set of two, so you can instantly add some texture to your hand and layer to your heart’s content. Filled with 14-karat gold with a cool hammered finish, these rings will add a sophisticated and subtle contrast to any look, whether worn individually, together, or layered with other bands. One enthusiastic Amazon reviewer wrote, “Haven’t tarnished! I wear them everyday and don’t take them off! Comfortable and hasn’t changed shape! Excellent quality!” Available sizes: 4 — 9

9 This Chain-Link Ring That’s Edgy Yet Polished Amazon MILLA Open Circle Ring $20 See On Amazon Chain jewelry is often the jurisdiction of bracelets and necklaces, so this chain ring feels especially unique. Available in either sterling silver or 14-karat gold plating, this ring is equal parts minimal and edgy. Stack both styles together for a textural take on the mixed-metal trend. Available sizes: 6 — 9

10 A Beaded Twist On The Plain Gold Band Amazon Handmade Studio Dainty Gold Stacking Ring $26 See On Amazon Another way to add some texture into your stack, this 14-karat gold-filled ring is made up of sweet, dainty beads for an unexpected yet still minimal alternative to a plain gold band. Try pairing it with a simple, wide gold band for an elegant bit of contrast. “My favorite part is how the individual little disks sparkle in the light!” one Amazon reviewer noted. Available sizes: 5 — 10

11 This Wraparound Ring That Looks So Expensive Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Adjustable Created Opal Ring $13 See On Amazon Why not spice up your simple ring stack with this PAVOI wraparound ring? Plated in 14-karat gold, this ring is a feast of color, texture, and sparkle, accented with a colorful opal and sparkly cubic zirconia stone in a playful, slightly retro wraparound style. (It’s adjustable, so one size fits most.) You can take your pick among five metal and stone options; but between the yellow gold and green opal, the style linked here feels especially fairytale-esque. Available sizes: 1

12 This Minimalist Ring In A Cool Geometric Shape Amazon Valloey Rover 14K Gold Plated Stackable Eternity Bands $13 See On Amazon One of the tricks to a well-curated stackable ring collection is layering in an interesting shape. This stacking ring is a perfect example, with its slim gold band flanked by minimal, asymmetrical gold bars. Plated in hypoallergenic 14-karat gold, it’s sure to be a unique, sophisticated addition to any look. You’ll find plenty more gold-plated styles in this listing in equally eye-catching shapes, from crown-inspired spikes to a chunky stone-accented piece. Available sizes: 5 — 8

13 A Set Of 3 Silver Stackable Rings With Texture, Color, & Simplicity Amazon Milacolato 925 Sterling Silver Opal Stacking Ring Set (3 Pieces) $28 See On Amazon The perfect combination of minimalism and variation, this set of three stacking rings efficiently attends to all your layering needs. Stack them on top of each other for a single impactful statement, or combine them with other colors and textures. One enthusiastic Amazon reviewer wrote, “AMAZING AND DOES NOT TARNISH!! I wear these rings everyday all day and never take them off!! I am constantly using cleaning products at work and hand soap and lotion and they look good as new it’s been 3 weeks!!” Available sizes: 5 — 9

14 A Delicate Crystal Ring For A Hint Of Sparkle Amazon HONEYCAT Tiny Baguette Crystal Ring $18 See On Amazon Stackable rings are intended to be worn with other pieces, but this stacking ring would look beautifully delicate all on its own. Crafted of 18-karat gold-plated brass, this slender ring features subtle braiding and a single sparkly baguette crystal. Choose from rose, yellow, or white plating, in either a braided or smooth finish. Available sizes: 5 — 10

