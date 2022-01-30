Less isn’t always more — in life, art, and certainly in fashion, sometimes we crave maximalism. But every so often, an item pops up to prove the truth of that old adage, and that’s precisely the case with huggie earrings. Named for the way these tiny hoops cradle the earlobe, the best huggie earrings are proof that small and subtle can still pack a major sartorial punch.

Thanks to the huggie’s tiny footprint, these accessories make the perfect everyday earrings (they’re definitely less conspicuous than your typical hoop earrings, both aesthetically and functionally). That’s especially the case if you slip on a relatively subdued style, like a pair of classic, stone-encrusted huggies. But even an option with a little more flash — think stones in bold, fun colors, or a single earring spangled in chains — add interest to an outfit without overwhelming it.

Champions of versatility, huggies can lean classic or edgy, and that has as much to do with the way you style your earrings as the earrings themselves. If you’ve got multiple piercings, channel Miley Cyrus’ stacked ears and mix metals, sizes, and textures, then add layers of necklaces to complement what’s happening above your neck. Alternatively, keep the rest of your jewelry clean for a minimalist Meghan Markle vibe.

Ready to meet your huggie love match? Scroll on to shop 12 of the best huggie earrings for your purchasing pleasure.

1 The Sparkly Huggie Earrings With A Cult Following Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon Meghan Markle fans, take note: Dainty, effortless, and perfect for both everyday and special-event wear, these huggie earrings would bear the Duchess’ stamp of approval — and with over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, they’ve amassed a serious cult following. They’re rimmed with sparkly white cubic zirconia studs, and available in either rose, white, or yellow gold (every option features 14-karat plating over stainless steel, perfect for those seeking a hypoallergenic option). But at a shockingly low price, purchasing all three options is dangerously easy to do. Available styles: 3

2 These Classic-Meets-Modern Pearl Huggies Amazon LAVLA Small Pearl Huggie Earrings $15 See On Amazon Lean into the pearl trend with these pretty little huggies. The dainty faux pearls lining the 14-karat gold-plated hoops will pair well with delicate arrangements, but they’re just as friendly to an edgier vibe; paired with a ripped band T-shirt or some vintage, distressed denim, these earrings become instantly cool. If you have multiple piercings, combine them with the sparkly entries on this list for a sweet and subtle flash. The material is lead- and nickel-free, for a safety bonus. Available styles: 5

3 A Pair Of Chunky Huggies Embellished With Multicolored Stones Amazon Kendra Scott Jack Huggie Earrings $50 See On Amazon Consider the Kendra Scott Jack Huggie Earrings the Goldilocks of huggie earrings: Not too loud, not too quiet, just right. The vibrant, multicolored stones add a pop of color to any outfit, and the stones’ baguette shape is a unique departure from the round-cut stones frequently seen in a huggie. Pair these 14-karat gold-plated brass earrings with a black leather trench and layered chain necklaces if you’re feeling punky. Available styles: 3

4 This Single Huggie That Makes A Statement Amazon Maria Black Spring Bar Huggie $155 See On Amazon Maria Black’s single gold huggie is perfect for anyone with multiple piercings, or if you happen to love asymmetry. It’s sold as a single, so you can mix and match with your other jewelry for an elevated-eclectic look; it would look especially cool in a second or third hole. It’s made of sterling silver and plated in 22-karat gold vermeil, so it’s another great option for those with sensitive ears. And just because it isn’t sparkly doesn’t mean it lacks impact — the delicate chain extending from that slightly nautical, ribbed hoop performs just as much eye-catching work as a stone. Available styles: 1

5 A Pair Of Gothic-Chic Huggies With A Dangling Chain Detail Amazon Reffeer 925 Sterling Silver Chain Drop Huggies $13 See On Amazon The double dangling chains on these sterling silver huggies offer a sophisticated take on the goth aesthetic, especially if you opt for the silver color pictured (looks a little like handcuffs, no?). Pair them with tiny sparkling studs for a delicate contrast; or, lean into the heavy-metal vibe with complementary layered necklaces. (Bonus points if you mix in some yellow gold for an extra punch.) They’re also available in rose or yellow gold, which lend a daintier or more luxe feel, respectively. Available styles: 3

6 These Chunky Huggies With A Modern Black Stripe Amazon Jennifer Zeuner Geneva Huggies $121 See On Amazon The black acrylic stripe on these Jennifer Zeuner Geneva Huggies makes them a great choice for anyone who likes the earlobe-grazing style, but with some boldness. Together, the thick hoop and graphic black stripe make a strong statement, while the polished finish (courtesy of 14-karat gold plating on sterling silver) will catch the light and add some gleam. These earrings would pair incredibly well with office attire; add a black blazer or dress for a modern power dressing moment. Available styles: 1

7 A Single Enamel Huggie With A Touch Of Sparkle Amazon Theia Zoe Enamel Single Huggie $32 See On Amazon This Theia Zoe earring is an enamel entry for those seeking the style’s trademark delicacy. The dainty brass hoop, subtle white enameling, and single CZ stone are the epitome of quiet elegance — if Grace Kelly was reborn as an earring circa now, this would be it. It’s sold as a single, so it would look wonderful in cartilage piercings; but why not purchase two so you have the option for a matching set? And just because this earring would look amazing with some classic pearls or a structured button down doesn’t mean it can’t handle a little experimenting. For some edge, contrast it with chunky studs or dangling chains. Available styles: 1

8 These Braided Gold Huggie Earrings That Are Worth The Investment Amazon Adina Reyter 14k Lasso Huggie Hoops $398 See On Amazon For an interesting spin on the classic huggie, consider these sophisticated hoops by Adina Reyter. Made of pure 14-karat gold, the braided texture makes an elegant yet eye-catching statement all on its own. But these can pair with virtually any other style of earring if you have multiple piercings (or other jewelry, if you don’t) — maximalists can try these with other textured gold or sparkle-encrusted accessories. Think how lovely these would look with a little black dress for a formal event; but they’d elevate even the simplest jeans-and-a-turtleneck outfit for day-to-day wear. Available styles: 1

9 A Pair Of Stone-Encrusted Huggies That Look So Expensive Amazon Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Huggie Earrings $28 See On Amazon These stone-encrusted huggies in white sterling silver (or yellow- or rose gold-plated sterling silver, if you prefer) look far more expensive than they are. The cubic zirconia rimming these hoops lend a hint of sparkle to any outfit, without ever overwhelming your ensemble. They’re a natural choice for those who favor classic sophistication, but they can look edgy in a second; simply add an earring with a dangling dagger (scroll down for a great option), or pile on thick chain necklaces for a cool contrast. Available styles: 3

10 These Huggie Earrings With Cute Bubble Details Amazon MYEARS Gold Huggie Earrings $14 See On Amazon Made of 14-karat gold-plated brass, the beaded shape of these huggie earrings is a cool departure from your standard gold hoop. Those adorable bubbles bring in enough interest for the earrings to work as standalone accessories; but paired with other dangling hoops or chains, they’ll read a bit more eclectic. Hit the dropdown menu to check out more styles — with over 30 artful versions to choose from (see: conical spiral beads, curved spikes, or sparkly daggers), there’s truly a huggie for everyone. Available styles: 30+

11 A Pair Of Sterling Silver Huggies In A Bold Shape Amazon Ross-Simons Italian Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings $90 See On Amazon Minimalists, here’s your dream huggie. Made in Italy, these thick, sterling silver hoops are a gorgeous argument in favor of simplicity. The hoop is thick enough that they’ll make a statement all on their own, and would add instant sophistication to any office or evening attire. Surprisingly lightweight, these are a great option for anyone who loves a chunky earring but can’t handle the heaviness; one Amazon reviewer wrote, “These lovely, expertly crafted earrings hide the skin damage done by years of too heavy earrings. They are perfect!” Available styles: 1