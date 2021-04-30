Looking to refresh your spring wardrobe with a collection of new dresses? Then you've come to the right place. Ahead, you'll find 18 of the most stylish maxis, minis, and midis on the market right now, and conveniently, they can all be bought on Amazon Fashion — a new favorite destination for snagging everything from indie-label finds to pieces from mainstream labels from both current and past seasons. What’s more, the best spring dresses featured here expertly combine comfort, practicality, and style — so in other words, be prepared to meet your new warm-weather wardrobe MVPs.

Another thing that makes Amazon Fashion one of the best places to buy spring dresses is the perk of Prime benefits for members, which includes free, two-day shipping and no-fuss returns. You won’t end up buying things you don’t really want in order to save on shipping costs (we’ve all been there), and if any of your picks don’t end up working out, sending them back will be a completely painless process.

Whether you’re looking to update your collection of office-friendly dresses for work or you’re shopping for airy house dresses you can comfortably nap in, you’ll find all of that and more here. There are even a few formal spring dresses that could easily work for weddings and other dressy occasions, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less versatile than the more casual picks on this list.

Scroll on for 20 of the most stylish spring dresses, starting at just $25 on Amazon.

1 A Popular Midi Dress That Comes In Lots Of Cute Prints — & It Has Pockets Amazon ECHOINE Floral Button Down Swing Dress $24 See On Amazon This timeless midi dress is one of those effortlessly chic, throw-on-and-go pieces you'll likely find yourself reaching for multiple times per week. Pair it with clogs and a sun hat one day, a denim jacket and sneakers the next — no matter how you style it, you'll love the comfy fit, lightweight fabric, and roomy patch pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/prints: 20

3 The Classic Wrap Dress That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Amazon Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $39 See On Amazon It's not hard to see why Amazon reviewers can't get enough of this wrap dress from Lark & Ro — it's one of those timeless, versatile staples that looks good on everyone, never goes out of style, and works for any occasion, from job interviews to date nights to cocktail parties and more. This one in particular is super comfortable, being made of a rich, jersey material that practically never wrinkles. Choose from eight solid colors and several fun prints. Available sizes: 1X — 5X (X-Small — X-Large here)

Available colors/prints: 8

4 A Casual, V-Neck Dress That's Also Great For Layering Amazon MITILLY Button Down Casual Short Dress $23 See On Amazon This sleeveless V-neck dress is sure to become an instant favorite — cute, comfortable, and great for layering, making it perfectly suitable for year-round wear. (Try it with tights and a turtleneck during the colder months, then wear it with a light jacket for spring and on its own for summer.) If sleeveless dresses aren't your thing, the same design also comes in versions with long and short sleeves. Oh, and it even has pockets! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/styles: 12

5 A Pretty Floral Dress With An Asymmetrical Hem Amazon Milumia Plus Size Empire Waist Asymmetrical Dres $37 See On Amazon It's a good idea to have at least one dress hanging in your closet that you can throw on for fancier events, like a wedding you were invited to at the last minute or a baby shower you totally forgot about. This surplice maxi dress is just the thing: Featuring a floaty, asymmetrical hem and a tie-front waist, it has a classic look that's fun enough to feel special, but isn't so bold that you'll hate wearing it more than once. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available prints: 4

6 The Best Spring Maxi Dress For Just About Any Occasion Amazon Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Maxi Dress $40 See On Amazon A square neckline and thin spaghetti straps give this midi sundress the look of a vintage piece from the '90s, while smocking at the back (and the fact that the straps are adjustable) ensures it'll fit like it was custom-made just for you. Versatile enough to dress up or down in at least three of the four seasons, it's cut of a lightweight, airy fabric that sways beautifully as you move. Note that this same dress also comes in a mini version. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 6

7 An Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With A Pretty Scalloped Trim Amazon Romwe Plus Size Off The Shoulder Short Dress $28 See On Amazon Tiny cutouts dotting the scalloped hem on this short dress create an intricate pattern reminiscent of eyelet lace. An off-the-shoulder neckline adds to the romantic look, while hidden elastic at the waist adds shape to the otherwise flowy silhouette. Add a belt, earrings, and some heels, and you'll have the perfect outfit for your next party or date night. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available styles: 18

8 The Fun, Floral Mini Dress You'll Be Living In 'Til Fall Amazon Valphsio Floral V-Neck Dress $28 See On Amazon With its plunging neckline and short, flouncy skirt, this cap-sleeve mini dress certainly shows off some skin, but the relaxed fit and dainty floral print keep the look feeling casual. It's ideal for spring picnics in the park, paired with clean white sneakers and an oversized cardigan. The lightweight cotton blend it's made of will be perfect for summer, too — throw it on over your bikini and add a floppy sunhat for a carefree day at the beach, or wear it with strappy sandals for brunch on a patio. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 6

9 A Shimmering Midi Dress That's A Gorgeous Outfit All On Its Own Amazon RACHEL Rachel Roy Plus Size Finn Maxi Dress $29 See On Amazon A colorful overlay flecked with tiny metallic details gives this maxi dress a gorgeous, shimmering look, especially when the sun hits it the right way. Factor in the angled chevron print and the flared silhouette created by the flouncy ruffle at the hem, and the overall look is reminiscent of a mermaid (in a subtle, sophisticated way). While the airy viscose overlay is sheer, a built-in slip means you won't have to worry about revealing anything underneath. Available sizes: Small — 3X

10 A Tie-Front Sundress That Comes In Dozens Of Cute Prints Amazon ECOWISH Tie Front V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress $25 See On Amazon Sundresses have been a spring staple forever, and this strappy, ruffled number makes it easy to see why. With its tie front, tiered ruffles, and pretty pastel print, it'll feel right at home with the sunshine, fresh flowers, and green grass of spring. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a stretchy, smocked back make it easy to get the perfect fit. Choose from over 30 (!!!) colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 37

11 This Calvin Klein Dress That's A Desk-To-Dinner Essential Amazon Calvin Klein Plus Size Short Sleeved Princess Seamed Sheath Dress $63 See On Amazon This sheath dress from Calvin Klein is a must for your spring work wardrobe, but you'll find plenty of opportunities to wear it in all four seasons as well, including when you're off-duty. Princess seams give the classic silhouette a structured, tailored look, while the substantial woven fabric makes it feel all the more expensive. Other notable design details include subtle puffed sleeves with gathering at the shoulders and a gold-tone zipper running down the back. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 2

12 The Comfy & Casual Dress That Comes In The Cutest Prints Amazon Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress $23 See On Amazon Though simple, this is undoubtedly one of the cutest dresses on Amazon Fashion this spring, and it also happens to be super affordable. It’s sold in five playful prints that feel on-trend, yet still versatile enough to wear for years to come: stars (pictured), green floral, leopard, and two different tie dyes. Speaking of versatility: This is comfy enough to wear around the house, but it can easily be dressed up with some jewelry and heels, or dressed down with sneakers like in the picture. This could even take you into fall with leggings, combat boots, and an oversized jacket. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 5

13 This Pretty, Smocked-Waist Dress That Screams Cottagecore Vibes Amazon Anna-Kaci Renaissance Boho Inspired Lace Trim Dress $40 Ethereal, vintage-inspired dresses have been popular for quite some time now, and the trend isn't showing signs of dying down anytime soon. Covered in dainty embroidery with lacy cap sleeves, a smocked bodice, and an A-line silhouette, this peasant dress is perfect for anyone obsessed with the "cottagecore" aesthetic that's trending on social media right now. The smocked bodice has a ton of stretch, too, so it's doesn't feel constricting. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

14 The Comfy-Chic Dress You'll Wind Up Living In Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Surplice Dress $22 See On Amazon Sweet and simple, this surplice-style dress is one of those versatile, effortless pieces that's worth owning in multiple colors. You can throw it on with sneakers for a grocery store run, style it with leggings and a jacket in the fall, or dress it up with heels for dinner or a night out. The relaxed fit and stretchy fabric mean it's comfortable enough to wear around the house, too. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors/prints: 4

15 A Slinky Slip Dress That Feels Understatedly Cool Amazon Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Bib Front U Back Knit Midi Dress $30 See On Amazon A slinky slip dress will always feel glamorous and sexy — but in a cool, understated way. This one is pretty perfect: Made of soft, comfy rayon and spandex (so it has just a little bit of stretch), it has a slouchy front, a strappy, open back, and a just-high-enough slit at the leg. It’s only an added bonus that it rings up at just $30 on Amazon. Choose from leopard (pictured), black, or red. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 3

16 A Soft, Stretchy Wrap Dress With Fluttery Sleeves Amazon Amazon Essentials Kimono Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress $25 See On Amazon Fluttery sleeves give this wrap dress some extra personality, but the otherwise simple design has all the versatility the classic silhouette is known for. Made of a soft, fluid blend of viscose and elastane, it's technically a faux wrap dress, so you won't have to worry about it accidentally coming undone, but the tie at the waist can still be adjusted to ensure a made-for-you fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

17 A Pretty Floral Midi Dress That's Perfect For Garden Parties Amazon Betsey Johnson Plus Size Floral Midi Dress $73 See On Amazon Florals, for spring? Not exactly groundbreaking. But this vintage-inspired number by Betsey Johnson is so effortlessly chic and easy to style, you'll find no shortage of ways to make the look feel totally fresh. It's the sort of just-dressy-enough piece that's always good to have on hand for last-minute events, from baby showers to backyard weddings. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 22 Plus

18 A Comfy T-Shirt Dress With Cool, Elevated Details Amazon BTFBM Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress $27 See On Amazon Ruching at the sides and a split tulip hem add lots of personality to this otherwise basic bodycon dress. Dress it up with heels or dress it down with sneakers — the simple design makes it the perfect blank slate for showcasing all your favorite jackets, shoes, and accessories. Amazon reviewers are impressed by its quality for the price, noting that the dress is fully lined and the fabric feels thick and substantial, so unlike with many cheap bodycon dresses, even the lighter colors aren't see-through. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 28

19 This Cute & Casual Dress That You Can Wear Into Fall Amazon Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Fluid Twill Faux Wrap Dress $35 See On Amazon Another casual-chic dress that's easy to dress up or down, this one has subtly puffed sleeves and is made of lightweight, fluid twill. It's another faux-wrap dress, so it has an overlapping bodice and adjustable tie at the waist, but doesn't actually rely on a wrap-around design to keep you covered. It's a cute, casual piece that you'll never get tired of wearing, whether you're running errands around town or relaxing on the weekends — in fact, stocking up on a few different prints isn't a bad idea. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 6