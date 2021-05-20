Shopping for swimwear is a particular kind of torture. You only need one, but that means bulk ordering a dozen suits to arrive in the mail, and then struggling to find which of them has the cut, coverage, and comfort you were looking for. Factor in the fact that many brands don’t go above an XL, which means the search is even trickier for plus-size women in need. But there’s hope: the best size-inclusive swimsuit brands are already on your favorite trendsetters’ radar (and they’re happy to share their finds).

For Lydia Okello, the priority is finding a suit that doesn’t dig in or move around. “I want it to stay in place, snug, and flush with my body,” the model and writer tells TZR. And when New York-based influencer Essie Golden is on the hunt for a new suit, one thing she looks out for is power mesh fabric, her favorite material. “Power mesh is like additional support in your swimsuit,” she explains. “It has a four-way stretch that forms to your body and your movements, [plus] it also smooths. I want to make sure if I decide to take a light swim or [do] something as simple as walking from my hotel room to the pool bar, everything stays in place.”

While the selection has historically been limited, this season, there are a few new swimwear collections with extended sizes hitting the scene, including fashion girl-favorite labels like ready-to-wear brand Tanya Taylor, activewear label Girlfriend Collective, and emerging UK-based brand Kai Collective.

Below, find eight of the best size-inclusive swimwear brands, according to influencers. No matter if your taste is minimal or over the top, you’ll find your new go-to label when it comes to swimsuits.

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Tanya Taylor

Los Angeles-based influencer Allison Teng currently has her eye on Tanya Taylor’s first-ever swimwear line, which carries sizes XS to 3X. “The prints are classic Tanya Taylor, full of bright and cheery watercolors, and I love the coordinating accessories,” she tells TZR. As Teng notes, the line features hand-painted prints from the brand’s summer collection, like colorful florals and a tie-dye-like splash pattern.

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Andrea Iyamah

Golden says Andrea Iyamah’s product offerings are playful and sexy. “I noticed this brand a few years ago and was hoping they would expand into plus sizes, and they [later] did,” the influencer tells TZR. Though they currently only offer up to size XXL/18, Golden hopes to see the brand expand its range even further. In the label’s selection of swimwear, you’ll find retro-inspired suits in unique silhouettes and bright colors. Meaning, you’ll stand out at the beach or sitting by the pool in one of its luxe pieces.

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Swimsuits for All

The name says it all — swimwear brand Swimsuits For All has pieces ranging from sizes 2 to 34, and is a particular favorite among Okello, Teng, and Los Angeles-based influencer Rachel Richardson for its wide variety of options. According to Richardson, the label is a solid choice when she’s on the hunt for trendy styles. Plus, its buzzy collaborations are ones you’ll want to add to your summer lineup. “They recently launched a capsule collection with Camille Kostek that is fire and they regularly have capsule collections from Gabi Fresh and Ashley Graham,” Richardson says.

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Kai Collective

“I’m a massive fan of the UK brand, Kai Collective, which just launched its swimwear collection,” influencer Lauren Nicole Coppin Campbell tells TZR. “Its bold colors, fun prints, varying cuts, and style, make them [one of] my brands to wear this summer.” Just like its beloved ready-to-wear, the label’s new swimwear collection (which carries XXS to XXL) is chock-full of its signature marble pattern.

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Alpine Butterfly Swim

When Alpine Butterfly Swim entered the scene, Golden was beyond ecstatic. “There’s this chocolate brown swimsuit set I got last summer, and it was so sexy. I received so many compliments.” Designed and founded in Venice Beach, California, the swimwear brand offers suits in sizes XS to 6XL. And while you can certainly snag a solid color like brown or beige, Alpine Butterfly Swim has a large variety of loud, funky prints to choose from. Beyond the trendy pieces, Golden loves how the brand doesn’t shy away from featuring extended sizes in their advertisements and on Instagram.

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Chromat

If bright, flashy suits with a unique twist are your thing, New York-based label Chromat should be on your radar. “They treat the body like architecture — the shapes and silhouettes are unmatched,” Okello explains. “You’ll be the coolest babe at the beach, I mean... swim velvet?! I’m in love.”

On top of its stylish silhouettes offered in XS to 4X, sustainability is a priority for the brand when crafting its suits. According to its website, its pieces are made with sustainable, regenerated nylon spun from fishing nets as well as post-consumer plastic bottles that have been recovered from the ocean. “Our nylon mill has worked with an international diving team to remove over 160 tons of fishing nets from the world’s oceans and turned them into yarn together with other nylon waste,” the website states. “The nylon yarn is produced within a closed loop, which means it can be recycled infinitely without loss of quality.”

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Curvy Kate

Golden also prefers swimsuits from UK-based lingerie brand Curvy Kate. “As a woman who wears a K cup in UK sizes, finding a bikini top that is not only supportive but [also] stylish is super important to me,” the influencer says. “Curvy Kate has so many great pieces for women who are heavy chested.” Plus, Golden confirms that the pieces are high quality. The label’s UK sizing ranges from 30DD/E to 40J/JJ for its one-piece suits and 30D to 44FF for the bikini tops.

Best Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brand: Girlfriend Collective

Though she hasn’t had a chance to get her hands on it quite yet, influencer Jazzmyne Robbins has Girlfriend Collective’s new line of swimwear at the top of her shopping list. “Girlfriend Collective is one of my favorite brands and is such good quality — I am so excited to buy one, or a few!” Like its sought-after workout apparel, its swimsuits, which are available in sizes XXS to 6XL, are available in simple silhouettes and intriguing hues.