2020 felt like the shortest and simultaneously longest year of all time. Get-togethers you would’ve sworn were several years ago actually happened in February. Now somehow, in the blink of an eye, it’s already December and winter is nigh again. If you also feel like this year passed by in a flurry and aren’t prepared for cold-weather dressing, don’t worry — all you really need to know is that a puffer jacket can complete any outfit.

A down jacket is the staple that can single-handedly carry you through the season’s iciest days thanks to its ability to insulate and block the wind. But, while it's the outerwear of choice for arctic explorers, there are also plenty of stylish options for less extreme climates. The cozy jacket has also received the runway stamp of approval from notable names — Versace, Prada, and Dior all included the puffer jacket in their collections for Fall/Winter 2020 — who played with silhouette, color, and fabric to keep things fresh . And as if that weren’t enough, it’s also a mainstay staple with street style regulars like Pernille Teisbaek and Tamu Mcpherson. All this to say, make your life easier this winter and incorporate a puffer jacket into your daily rotation. Ahead, nine stylish outfits to get spark some ideas.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Mix Up Your Neutrals

When winter arrives, a common inclination is to dress in head-to-toe black. While this is a reliable choice, why not experiment with unexpected neutrals — like white and beige — to brighten up your cold-weather look? Add in a versatile army green puffer and silk scarf to top things off.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Streetwear Moment

Pair your puffer jacket with streetwear staples like a ribbed beanie, track pants, and sneakers for a laid-back look. The overall aesthetic feels polished but perfectly relaxed.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Dress It Up

You may correlate puffer jackets with a less formal vibe, but as Veronika Heilbrunner demonstrates, it's not that hard to dress it up. Pick a puffer in a bright hue, layer a knit underneath in the same color palette, and complete the outfit with a long skirt and boots.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Add Accessories That Pop

If a bright, bold puffer jacket isn't your thing, then stick with a black version and accessorize with colorful pieces, like sunglasses, a handbag, and even a phone case. They're subtle touches that make a big difference in helping your outfit feel more unique.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Great Lengths

If you live somewhere particularly chilly, a floor-length puffer isn't a bad idea. Avoid looking like a walking sleeping bag with a bold shoe choice, like animal-print boots.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Collegiate Inspired

Embrace a preppy moment with your puffer by layering it over a boxy blazer and plaid dress or skirt. If you're feeling adventurous, opt for colorful boots to finish the look.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Play On Textures

A black puffer looks quite cool when worn with leather pants and sneakers, as evidenced above. If the temperature is sub-zero, add in a turtleneck.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Hint of '80s

Style a brightly colored puffer jacket with a white tee and slouchy jeans for a nuanced nod to 1980s dressing. While you're at it, layer a crop top over your tee for a well-layered look.

Puffer Jacket Outfit: Interesting Proportions

A puffer jacket's volume already sets the stage for an outfit with cool proportions; double-down and wear a dress over pants to take it up a notch.