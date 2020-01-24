40 Things That Make Your Outfits Look A Lot More Expensive For Under $50 On Amazon

Crisp, freshly pressed seams. Timeless jewelry. The perfect bag. While it’s easy to get swept up in the bolder components of your style, paying attention to small details like these will elevate every outfit you wear. And, although it may seem counterintuitive, looking expensive doesn’t necessarily require spending a lot of money. In fact, you can find things that make your outfits look a lot more expensive for under $50 on Amazon — the challenge is knowing what to look for.

To help get you started, shop this editor-curated roundup ahead; it’s packed with hidden gems from Amazon that will make any outfit look more polished, elegant, or high-end. Some of these items are clothes or accessories that exude effortless sophistication, while others offer ingenious new ways to help keep your existing clothes in pristine condition. However, from buttery-soft leather gloves to a cult-favorite portable steamer, everything you’ll find here does have at least one thing in common: a price tag of $50 or, in most cases, much less.

The best part about buying items that seem expensive, but actually aren’t? You’ll still have plenty of room left in your budget for some actual splurges — and, once you snag that luxe statement jacket or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing, you’ll have all the perfect accessories to flawlessly complete the look.

1 An Under-$15 Pair Of Cubic Zirconia Studs That Could Easily Pass For Real Diamonds Amazon Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $11 See on Amazon With just as much sparkle as the real thing and perfectly sized to be believable, these cubic zirconia studs have even the most skeptical reviewers swearing they could be genuine diamonds. Plus, they're set in sterling silver, meaning they're a safe choice for sensitive ears. "The first time I wore these earrings, I was asked if they were real diamonds. Expect that you will receive compliments," one reviewer wrote.

2 A Gorgeous Satin Scarf That Can Be Worn So Many Ways Amazon Corciova Satin Square Hair Scarf $9 See on Amazon Add this luxe satin scarf to any outfit to make it ten times more chic. Made of silky-smooth, lustrous satin and measuring a generous 35 by 35 inches, the possible ways to wear it are virtually endless. "Beautiful and worth so much more than what I paid! Looks expensive and stylish," commented one reviewer.

3 A Travel-Ready Poncho That Combines Sophistication & Ease Amazon PULI Cross Front Poncho Sweater $30 See on Amazon A must for long plane rides and over-air-conditioned offices, this poncho will add an air of elegance and sophistication to just about any look. Thick, warm, and naturally wrinkle-resistant, it's designed with a tab at the left shoulder and a crossover front, creating gorgeous asymmetrical draping that looks effortlessly undone. Choose from 10 colors, including black, and Burgundy, and oatmeal.

4 A Sleek, Minimalist Clutch With A Detachable Chain Strap Amazon Hoxis Minimalist Suede Purse $24 See on Amazon Keep this sleek, minimalist evening bag on hand in one or two essential colors, and you'll always be prepared for last-minute events — though it also makes for a great everyday bag, too. Wear it either across your body or over your shoulder, or, remove the detachable chain strap and carry it as a clutch. Made of smooth vegan suede in your choice of eight colors, it has a hidden magnetic closure and two inner pockets.

5 A Blazer/Cape Hybrid That Looks So Stylish & Elegant Amazon GAMISOTE Womens Cape Blazer $42 See on Amazon As a fashion-forward alternative to a basic blazer or vest, consider this blazer/cape hybrid. It’s an easy way to dress up any outfit, even a simple pair of blue jeans like in the picture. Or, wear it over a figure-hugging LBD for your next date night. Available sizes: S-XL

6 These Sunnies That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are Amazon ANDWOOD Rectangle Sunglasses (2 Pairs) $12 See on Amazon Neither too oversized nor too small, these are just about the perfect sunglasses. They’re cool in a ‘90s-chic way and look amazing on every face shape. Plus, you get two pairs for less than $15, so they’re an amazing value, too. Choose from six cool color combinations.

7 A Glamorous Faux Fur Wrap That Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Old Hollywood Amazon Caracilia Faux Fur Shawl $20 See on Amazon Add a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to any formal outfit with this gorgeous faux fur shawl — timeless, elegant, and luxuriously plush, it's an easy way to stay warm and elevate your look. Plus, the soft, fluffy faux fur comes in an extensive selection of colors, ranging from classics like brown and white to dramatic navy, bright yellow, and light pink.

8 A Clear Umbrella That Lets Your Style Shine Through Amazon totes Clear Bubble Umbrella $14 See on Amazon Protect your look (without blocking the view!) with this chic clear umbrella. The bubble-style design covers your shoulders and body as well as your head, and since the umbrella is completely transparent, you can hold it as low as you'd like without blocking your vision. Fans can't seem to stop singing its praises, giving it nearly 1,500 perfect five-star reviews. "I get compliments everywhere I go," one person wrote.

9 This Dainty "Diamond" Eternity Band For A Subtle Hint Of Sparkle Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Simulated Diamond Ring $10 See on Amazon For something so understated, this dainty "diamond" ring packs a serious punch — it offers an elegant hint of sparkle that even minimalists will love. The thin sterling silver band is plated in your choice of 14-karat rhodium, rose, or yellow gold, and embedded with a delicate row of cubic zirconia crystals. "This ring is perfect and totally looks like a real diamond band," commented one reviewer.

11 A Classic (Faux) Leather Belt To Finish Off Any Outfit Amazon Earnda Faux Leather Waist Belt $17 See on Amazon Made of rich, smooth vegan leather with a vintage-inspired double-O buckle, this belt is an essential wardrobe staple that will never feel dated. Wear it with jeans and a tucked-in T-shirt to instantly elevate the look, or use it to cinch the waist on a dress, tunic, or blazer. "It looks very high end, and will take whatever you’re wearing up several notches," one reviewer noted, adding, "It looks expensive!" Available sizes: XS-XL

12 A Timeless Anne Klein Watch That Comes In Six Different Band/Face Combos Amazon Anne Klein Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch $46 See on Amazon Beyond being a practical way to keep track of the time, this gorgeous Anne Klein wristwatch doubles as a timeless piece of jewelry. The minimalist design is sold in six different band/face combos, including rose gold and emerald green (pictured) or all silver.

13 These Ingenious Clips That Keep Your Pants Neatly Tucked Into Boots Amazon The Original Boot Clips by Boottique $13 See on Amazon While thoughtfully-selected accessories are important, steps like pressing, tucking, and taping are what truly makes any outfit seem expensive. Use these boot clips, for example, to ensure your pants remain neatly tucked into your boots all day long. The stretchy elastic straps have a sturdy metal clip at each end, which attaches to the hem of your pants to create a makeshift stirrup.

14 A Vintage-Inspired Velvet Clutch With A Gorgeous Crystal-Studded Handle Amazon Fawziya Velvet Knuckle Clutch $28 See on Amazon Made of rich, sumptuous velvet with a dainty, crystal-encrusted gold handle, this vintage-inspired clutch exudes Old Hollywood glamour. Stick with a subdued color like black or maroon to play up the timeless look, or try a fun, playful shade like lilac or sky blue for a more playful feel. Plus, if you're not a fan of clutches, the bag also comes with a optional chain strap.

15 This Fedora That Makes Any Outfit Feel More Stylish Amazon Lanzom Classic Fedora $18 See On Amazon A fedora, like this one, is an easy way to make any outfit feel 10 times more stylish, whether you’re in shorts and a tee or a summery sundress. This one is a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star ratings, and it’s sold in virtually ever color imaginable, from neutral to bold. Available colors: 34

16 A Foolproof Way To Temporarily Adjust A Hemline In A Pinch Amazon Scotch Essentials Adjustable Hem Tape $6 See on Amazon Thanks to these ingenious tape strips, you can temporarily adjust the hemline on dresses, pants, shorts, and skirts, without sewing a single stitch or pulling out your iron. Sold in a pack of 24, the pre-measured strips are designed to be stronger and more durable than traditional fabric tape, which means they can effectively secure heavier fabrics like denim or wool.

17 A Pair Of Dainty Cuff Earrings With The Perfect Touch Of Sparkle Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See on Amazon Combining the best of gold hoops and classic diamond studs, these gorgeous cuff earrings are the ideal for everyday wear. The small hoops are designed to lightly hug your lobes for a dainty, understated look that still makes a big impact. Made of real sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, the tiny cubic zirconia "diamonds" offer the perfect hint of sparkle.

18 A 2-Piece Suit That Screams Clueless-Chic Vibes Amazon SweatyRocks 2-Piece Suit $46 See On Amazon A one-and-done outfit all on its own, this two-piece suit feels like something Cher from Clueless would wear. Like all things ‘90s, it feels fresh again, whether you style it with strappy black sandals or clean white sneakers. You can wear each piece separately, too, so you’re basically getting a bunch of different outfits for the price of one. Available sizes: XS — XL

19 A Pair Of Cashmere-Lined Gloves That Are Fully Touchscreen-Capable Amazon WARMEN Touchscreen Nappa Gloves $20 See on Amazon Not only are these gorgeous gloves fully touchscreen-capable, but they add a luxe, sophisticated element to any cold-weather look. Made of buttery-soft sheepskin leather and fully lined with a cozy cashmere-wool blend, they're proof you can still dress for the weather without looking drab. "These gloves are soft, elegant, and so pretty. And yes, the touchscreen fingertips really do work," reported one reviewer.

20 A Six-Pack Of Headbands In A Range Of Rich Colors Amazon LONEEDY Non-slip Ribbon Hairband (Set of 6) $9 See on Amazon Pretty and preppy, these headbands have the dainty look of a single satin ribbon. A effortless way to tame flyways while still looking stylish, their slip-resistant design won't move around on your head. Plus, they're conveniently sold in an affordable pack of six, with color options including neutrals, jewel tones, and pastels.

21 A Vibrant Crossbody Bag That Looks Like It Costs 10x More Than It Does Amazon TOYOOSKY Crossbody Purse $18 See on Amazon The gleaming chain strap and matching gold-tone hardware give this top-rated crossbody bag an expensive, high-quality look, while the sunny yellow color adds a playful touch. While the bag looks dainty, the surprisingly spacious interior has room for your cell phone and other essentials. Plus, if you're not a fan of yellow, there are five other color options, including black, ultramarine, and a pretty metallic gold.

22 A Chicer Take On The Classic Puffer Coat Amazon Lark & Ro Puffer Coat with Wrap $52 See on Amazon A cinched waist gives this puffer coat feminine shape and structure, while the exaggerated collar rounds off the unique design. Warm and cozy with a tough water-resistant shell, it's an elegant update on the classic cold-weather staple. Plus, it's available in three stylish colors: black, navy, or a pretty shade of pale pink. Available sizes: XS-XL

23 A Glamorous Way To Keep Your Ears Warm Through Winter Amazon Dikoaina Faux FurFaux Headband $12 See on Amazon While braving the elements may not feel very glamorous, you'll definitely look that way in this luxe faux fur headband. Expertly designed to look and feel like authentic fur, it's lined with soft, plush fleece for extra cozy warmth. Choose from a range of colors, including white, brown, navy, and beige.

24 A Crisp Cotton Button-Down That's The Definition Of Timeless Amazon Lark & Ro Georgette Long Sleeve Button Up Woven Top $32 See On Amazon Crisp, classic, and effortlessly cool, this button-down shirt feels perfect for just about any setting. Tuck it into a pencil skirt or slacks for a timeless work outfit, or pair it with high-waisted denim for a minimalist look. Made of a fluid, woven Georgette fabric, it's available in a range of five colors, including the pretty yet neutral blush pink pictured above. Available sizes: X-Small-XX-Large

25 A Cozy Turtleneck Sweater That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon ZESICA Chunky Knitted Turtleneck $36 See On Amazon When the weather gets chilly, this is exactly the kind of cozy sweater you crave. The contrast between the chunky knit body and ribbed hem and turtleneck adds a point of interest, elevating this basic piece to designer-inspired proportions. Team it with a pair of jeans and dainty jewelry for every day; or, dress it up with a mini skirt, tights, and knee-high boots. Available sizes: Small-XX-Large

26 The Luxuriously Soft Pashmina That You'll Want To Own In All 21 Colors Amazon MaaMgic Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawl $16 See on Amazon The perfect way to stay cozy while adding some vibrant color to your cold-weather wardrobe, this sumptuous pashmina is worth buying in every shade of the rainbow. Fans say it's "gorgeous" and "feels like real cashmere," giving it more than 800 perfect five-star reviews. "Very soft, and vivid color. This scarf looks and feels expensive," one person wrote.

27 A Chic Quilted Vest With An Equestrian-Chic Vibe Amazon NE PEOPLE Lightweight Quilted Vest $34 See on Amazon A must for transitional dressing, this chic quilted vest can work with so many different outfits. Throw it on over your favorite turtlenecks and sweaters, wear it under a light jacket for an extra layer of warmth, and pair it with everything from jeans and sneakers to leggings and boots. Designed with stylish contrasting piping and two functional pockets, elastic at the back of the waist creates a fitted, feminine silhouette. Available sizes: S-2X

28 The It Bag Beloved By Celebs & Models — & It’s Under $40 Amazon JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag $39 See On Amazon If you’ve spent any time perusing recent street-style trends (and I’ll venture to say you have), you’ll know that JW PEI shoulder bags are the bag du jour — just ask Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. Surprisingly, this streamlined, ‘90s-inspired baguette bag costs just under $40; but with its sumptuous vegan leather construction embossed in chic snake print, everyone will think it costs 10 times as much. Get it in eight colors, including neutrals and sweet pastels.

29 A Dainty "Diamond" Necklace That Looks Good With Everything Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Simulated Diamond Solitaire Choker Necklace $14 See on Amazon The definition of understated elegance, this dainty solitaire choker is the kind of piece you'll never take off. Made of sterling silver plated in your choice of white, yellow, or rose gold, the minimalist design consists of a single, bezel-set cubic zirconia "diamond." Wear it on its own for a timeless everyday look, or layer it with other necklaces to create a look that's all your own.

30 An Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner With Over 4,500 Glowingly Positive Reviews Amazon Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner $40 See on Amazon Rather than shelling out the cash to get your jewelry professionally cleaned, invest in this user-friendly ultrasonic jewelry cleaner. Powered by ultrasonic waves, the best-selling device makes it easy give your gold, silver, and other fine jewelry a professional-grade cleaning. Plus, it can also be used to clean eyeglasses, utensils, watches, coins, and more.

31 An Elegant Utility Jacket With A Waist-Cinching Drawstring Amazon MixMatchy Military Anorak $31 See On Amazon Sleek and stylish, this military-inspired anorak jacket is proof that you can still look chic when temperatures drop. A drawstring interior belt cinches the waist, giving the coat shape and creating a feminine silhouette. Meanwhile, the hip-skimming length and hood deliver maximum cozy warmth, while the shiny gold buttons and zippers provides protection from the elements. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

32 These Retro-Chic Sunglasses That Make Any Outfit Glamorous Amazon SOJOS Retro Vintage Cateye Sunglasses $10 See on Amazon An easy way to glam up any outfit, reviewers say these vintage-inspired cat eye sunglasses are impressively sturdy and well-made, especially for the price. Plus, they're available in a whole range of stylish colors, and even come with a microfiber carrying bag and cleaning cloth. "There is not a day that I’m seen in these glasses that I don’t receive compliments and inquiries," one reviewer commented.

33 A Lightweight Chiffon Blazer You Can Wear All Year Round Amazon Urban Coco Ruched Sleeve Chiffon Blazer $17 See on Amazon Lightweight and airy, this open-front chiffon blazer will instantly transform your work outfit rotation. Layer it over a turtleneck, a cami, or a dress; it's an easy way to give any outfit a polished, professional finish, and it works in just about any climate. Plus, its available in eight gorgeous colors, including black, beige, and a dusty shade of rose. Available sizes: S-XL

34 A Cubic Zirconia Bracelet That Looks Like A Real Diamond Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Cubic Zirconia Solitaire Diamond Bracelet $14 See on Amazon Simple and delicate, this minimalist cubic zirconia bracelet still makes a big impact. Consisting of a gold-plated sterling silver chain set with a single solitaire "diamond," it's the perfect way to incorporate some sparkle into your everyday wardrobe. "I haven’t taken it off since I bought it," one reviewer gushed. "It’s delicate and perfect for layering."

35 A Chic, Elegant Shawl That's Perfect For Travel Amazon Women's Shawl Wrap by MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN $30 See on Amazon Whatever you call this cozy layer — a shawl, a poncho, a wrap, or a cape — what's important is how versatile it is. Not only does it add an air of refined elegance to any outfit, but it's large enough to double as a cozy blanket when you're stuck in an overly air-conditioned building. Made of 100 percent bamboo viscose, it comes in over 35 colors and prints.

36 A Pair Of Oversized Sunglasses For When You're Hiding From The Paparazzi Amazon JuicyOrange Oversized Square Sunglasses $10 See on Amazon Fans of oversized shades will love these glamorous sunglasses — their dramatic silhouette looks like something Victoria Beckham would wear. Plus, they're impressively sturdy and well-made, especially at such an affordable price point. "These are by far the best glasses I have ever purchased," wrote one reviewer.

37 A Sparkly Evening Bag That Won't Shed Glitter On Everything Amazon Nodykka Sparkling Shoulder Clutch $11 See on Amazon Sparkling glitter is what makes this otherwise simple clutch shine — it's perfect for when you want something neutral, but with a bit of pizzazz. The envelope-style bag has a magnetic closure, chic gold-tone details, and a removable chain strap. "The glitter DOESN’T COME OFF," noted one reviewer. "If you like glittery things, you know how great that is."

38 The Best Biker Shorts You’ll Ever Own — Seriously Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $21 See On Amazon When you slip on a pair of these cult-favorite biker shorts, you’ll understand why they’ve garnered close to 67,000 ratings on Amazon — they have just the right amount of weight and stretch (they’re totally squat-proof), have a nice high waistband, and they never dig into your waist or thighs. Plus, there are two side pockets big enough to fit your phone. Choose from three hem lengths and several colors. Available sizes: X-Small-3X-Large

39 The Top-Rated Portable Steamer That's Perfect For Travel Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes $18 See on Amazon Reviewers can't stop singing the praises of this portable garment steamer — based on more than 7,500 reviews, the best-selling device has a near-perfect average customer rating of 4.6 stars. "This steamer is small and compact, but packs a punch for getting out wrinkles. It takes no time at all and is super easy to use," described one reviewer.