There are few pieces both timeless and interesting enough to rock from season to season, year after year. Often, these garments blur the line between style and practicality, offering so much versatility while giving your outfit a certain je ne sais quoi. Alongside white tees and blue jeans, the best lace-up boots land firmly in that category. They’ll never truly go out of style, making them a foolproof staple with a permanent place in your wardrobe.

Whether utilitarian-chic or elegantly understated, lace-up boots add an instant dose of cool to any look. Take the iconic, ’90s-inspired combat boot, which celebrities have recently proven can be worn so many different ways. Wear them with a romantic, puffed-sleeve top or ruffled dress for an edgy-meets-delicate contrast; or, just as easily, you can pull them on with wide-leg jeans and a rib-knit tank for the ultimate off-duty look.

While the combat boot is doubtlessly on-trend right now (and always), it’s only one of several lace-up styles to look for. Chunky platforms, Western-inspired silhouettes, and over-the-knee boots are all taking off, too, and the styling opportunities are equally endless.

Whatever your preferred style, the 13 best lace-up boots featured below are bound to land a permanent spot in your footwear rotation.

1 The Iconic Boots From Dr. Martens’ With An Extra-Chunky Sole Amazon Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Leather Platform Boots $179 See On Amazon When it comes to style icons who rock Dr. Martens, the list is basically endless. But these Jadons give the classic, eight-eye boot an even edgier upgrade with a 1.5-inch platform, made from the brand’s signature “bouncing” soles. With inner zips and pull tabs on the back, this pair is easy to pull on or off, and even easier to incorporate into any outfit. Get them in black or white leather, both complete with the iconic yellow stitching at the soles — and don’t forget to treat them with Wonder Balsam for weather protection (and to speed up the time needed to break them in). Available sizes: 5 — 14

Available colors: 2

2 A Pair Of Heeled Combat Boots Designed By Frye Amazon Frye Sabrina Lace-Up Combat Boots $280 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with these heeled combat boots from Frye, the beloved purveyor of high-quality leather shoes that are built to last. Finished with 2-inch heels, these ankle boots add some height to the classic silhouette, and offer a hint of polish to anything you style them with. These are available in an impressive shade range, from neutrals to bolder options like pink or burnished silver. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 16

3 These Lace-Up Riding Boots With A Stacked Heel & Fleece Lining Amazon DREAM PAIRS Faux-Leather Knee-High Riding Boots $41 See On Amazon Riding boots are making a major comeback right now, and this lace-up pair is a great way to try the trend at an approachable price point. Made of a faux-leather textile with faux-fur lining, they have handy inner zippers, adjustable buckles at the top, and 1.25-inch stacked heels. Wear them casually with leggings or skinny jeans, or pair them with a silky midi skirt for an interesting contrast. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

4 These Off-White Boots With A Cool, Rib-Knit Shaft Amazon Sam Edelman Lydell Combat Boots $150 See On Amazon Think of these Sam Edelman boots as a new take on the trendy sock boot, thanks to their smooth leather finish and stretchy, rib-knit shaft. Their 1.5-inch heels and lug soles add some edge, too. Pick these up in basic black or tan, or opt for the ivory shade pictured above for a surprising (but no less wearable) twist. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 3

5 An Under-$20 Pair Of Timeless Black Combat Boots Amazon Forever Lace-Up Combat Boots $18 See On Amazon The under-$20 price tag on these vegan leather combat boots is so surprising, considering their quality and eminent wearability. With their round toe, low heel, and waxed laces, this silhouette strikes the right balance between utilitarian and elevated. Style them with anything you can think of, from leather trousers to romantic summer dresses. In addition to solid shades made of both faux leather and faux suede, you can get them in trendy prints like leopard or camouflage. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 16

6 This Pair Of Rugged Timberlands That Celebrities Love Amazon Timberland Premium Waterproof Boots $150 See On Amazon These iconic Timberland boots are as stylish as they are hard-working — and also, a perennial celebrity favorite. Crafted from waterproof leather with rust-proof eyelets, this pair features the brand’s signature padded collars, lug soles (with 1-inch heels), top-stitched details, and two-tone laces. Wheat Nubuck, the color pictured here, is the most recognizable shade, but you can also get them in gray, green, and camo print — or opt for this high-heeled version to make a real statement. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 7

7 These Chic, Over-The-Knee Boots Made Of Soft Faux Suede Amazon Forever Lace-Up Over-the-Knee Boots $40 See On Amazon In addition to combat boots, over-the-knee styles are taking center stage this year, so this faux-suede pair offers the best of both worlds. Featuring 3-inch heels and measuring 20 inches from the arch, they’ll lend an editorial touch to any outfit, though they pair especially well with midi skirts and dresses. Or, branch out and wear them beneath wide-leg trousers or chino shorts to play with texture and volume. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 14

8 These High-Heel Ankle Booties With Contrasting Laces Amazon SCHUTZ Zara Lug-Sole Boots $158 See On Amazon You can thank SCHUTZ for making these beautiful ankle booties, complete with extra-wide laces. Whether you wear them with black or contrasting maroon laces, the grainy leather finish, lug soles, and 4-inch heels make a major statement. Dress up a pair of joggers for a cool, street-style take on athleisure dressing, or pair them with your favorite LBD — there’s truly no wrong way to wear them. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 1

9 These Western-Inspired Boots With A Chic Fringed Detail Amazon Ariat Heritage Lacer II Western Boots $140 See On Amazon Fringe detailing and rich brown leather give these Ariat boots a cool, western-inspired look, without looking too over the top. The brand is known for their performance-driven shoes (these are durable, slip-resistant, and feature a moisture-wicking lining), though they more than deliver on the aesthetic front, too. Whether you pair them with bootcut jeans or a floral mini dress, these will add a low-key, vintage vibe to your look. Cushioned insoles and hidden elastic side gores make them so comfortable, to boot. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 2

10 A Pair Of Knee-High Boots With A Super Chunky Platform Amazon CELNEPHO Platform Mid-Calf Combat Boots $39 See On Amazon Take your style to the next level with these chunky lace-up boots. Their lug-sole platforms reach just under 4 inches at the tallest point, and they’re finished with a soft, faux-fur lining. Very cyberpunk-meets-Prada. Designed to hit at the base of your knees, these faux-leather boots will turn heads whether you wear them with biker shorts and a tee, or a slinky bodycon dress. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available styles: 4

11 These Waterproof Combat Boots Lined In UGG’S Signature Cozy Wool Amazon UGG Kesey Boots $105 See On Amazon These combat boots are a somewhat unexpected offering from UGG, though they’re lined with the brand’s divinely comfortable UGGpure wool — so they feel like your favorite slippers, but look so much more stylish, thanks to their felted side panels and decorative buckles. To top it off, they’re made from waterproof leather with cork-infused rubber soles, so they’re suitable for wearing in the snow, slush, and rain. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 1

12 These Wedge Booties With Ultra-Comfy Insoles & Tasseled Laces Amazon Dr. Scholl's Dakota Boots $40 See On Amazon Unsurprisingly, comfort is the name of the game when it comes to these wedge booties from Dr. Scholl’s, though not in sacrifice of style. With memory foam insoles and a modest, 2.25-inch stacked wedge, your feet will feel cushioned with every step. Made from soft, synthetic suede and done up with waxed, tasseled laces, these wedges embody easygoing style, whether you pick them up in an understated neutral color or something bolder, like navy or leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 7