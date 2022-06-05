Ready to diversify your denim portfolio? Consider a pair of light-wash jeans. A refreshing departure from classic mid- or dark-wash denim, the best light-wash jeans come in every style imaginable. And although they’re perfect for warm weather, you can easily wear them all year ‘round, depending on the exact wash you choose; on the list ahead, you’ll find everything from almost-white to deeper French blues.

While one of the pleasures of our current fashion ethos is a joyful rejection of old norms (who cares about wearing white after Labor Day?), it’s still true that a very pale light-wash denim suits warmer climates, while a more saturated wash tends to be more season-less. The closer the dial is turned to white, the more summery the pant; the closer you get to true blue, the more versatile they’ll be for year-round wear. When it comes to color combinations, the palest washes look pretty with pastels and white, or breezy fabrics like chambray and linen; deeper light washes can handle more saturated colors, like lipstick red and on-trend chocolate.

Of course, cut is a consideration, too. While skinny jeans may not be the favorites of the Gen Z crowd, I’d like to make a case for the style — it looks good on everyone, and as trends are cyclical, skinnies are bound to make a comeback soon (mark my words). Though if you love an of-the-moment denim look, try some effortlessly cool wide-leg pants, a pair of straight-leg jeans with a relaxed cut, or some retro flares that’ll pair wonderfully with those chunky platforms making the runway rounds.

Scroll on to shop 12 of the best light-wash jeans available on Amazon Fashion.

1 A Pair Of Iconic Levi’s Wedgie Jeans In A Versatile Light Wash Amazon Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans $62 See On Amazon These iconic Levi’s Wedgie Jeans do a little bit of everything: The slightly tapered leg can do the work of skinnies or straight-leg jeans, and the high-rise waist will look polished whether paired with crop tops or a tucked-in T-shirt. Made of 100% cotton with no added stretch, these jeans will mold to fit your body the more you wear them — which is good, because you’ll want to wear these versatile jeans every single day. This style comes in a handful of light washes, including ‘Tango Light,’ pictured above. Available sizes: 23 Regular — 32 Regular

Available colors: 14

2 These Light-Wash Jeans With A Slightly Relaxed Fit Amazon MOTHER The Ditcher Crop Jeans $268 See On Amazon This pair of high-rise, light-wash jeans by MOTHER Denim features a slightly relaxed fit, so whether you’re wearing them with a worn-in band T-shirt or dressing them up with heels and a strappy silk tank, you’ll hit just the right balance of polished and chill. Light distressing at the pockets adds personality without feeling overly grunge, and the cropped, 26-inch hem adds to the casual-cool vibe. And that wash — the cheekily named ‘Resting Beach Face’ — is the perfect shade of I’ve-had-these-forever faded blue. Available sizes: 24 Regular — 33 Regular

Available colors: 1

3 A Pair Of Classic Lee Jeans In A Richer Light Wash Amazon Lee Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean $35 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Lee jeans. This pair features a high-rise waist, straight leg, and close fit throughout the hips and thighs for a clean, sculpted silhouette you’ll reach for constantly, no matter the occasion. 81% cotton blends with 18% polyester and 1% spandex for just the right amount of stretch. The wash is slightly more saturated than some other light-wash jeans, so you don’t have to put these away when the temperatures drop. Available sizes: 4 — 30 (available in short, petite, and plus sizes)

Available colors: 13

4 These Straight-Leg Levi’s In An Extra-Pale Wash Amazon Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $60 See On Amazon Every wardrobe can use a classic pair of straight-leg jeans, and this Levi’s pair puts a modern twist on the style with an extra-high, 12-inch rise that will pair perfectly with all your crop tops. The straight leg has a slightly cropped, 27-inch inseam to balance out that higher waistline, and they’re made with 1% elastane for a small amount of stretch. The so-light-it’s-almost-white wash pictured, ‘Fall Storm,’ is so dreamy; it’s would look cool paired with an acid-green top and chunky white boots, as the model shows above. Available sizes: 24 — 40

Available colors: 10

5 An Essential Pair Of Light-Wash Skinny Jeans Amazon Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean $32 See On Amazon While skinny jeans may not be the pant of choice for many Gen Z-ers, these skinnies make a great argument for keeping a pair in your rotation. Made from 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane, not only will these stretchy jeans be comfy, but they’ll look great on everyone, too. They have classic five-pocket styling, and with your choice of three inseams to choose from, you’ll be able to find your perfect fit. “These. Jeans. Fit. Me. Everywhere,” one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer wrote. “I literally want to wear these every single day.” Available sizes: 0 — 20 (available in Short and Long inseams)

Available colors: 14

6 These Wide-Leg Jeans With Edgy Distressed Hems Amazon DL1961 Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $198 See On Amazon If you adore bespoke details, consider these wide-leg jeans by DL1961, which are made of 100% cotton, non-stretch denim that molds to your figure, and have the coolest distressed hem. Whether you wear them with heels for a night out, or with beat-up sneakers for daily wear, you can’t go wrong; the slightly cropped inseam with that frayed hem will look incredible either way. The waist-defining high rise would be so cute with a bikini top and sandals for summer barbecues; or, take a cue from the model and switch to a slim-fitting turtleneck when the weather cools down. The leg opening is wide, but not too wide, increasing the versatility. Available sizes: 23 Regular — 34 Regular

Available colors: 4

7 These Vintage-Inspired Bell Bottoms That Come In 3 Inseam Lengths Amazon Wrangler Retro High Rise Trumpet Flare Jean $76 See On Amazon The ’70s are back, baby, and you can get a jumpstart on the trend with these high-rise bell-bottom jeans by Wrangler, which boast a dramatic flared leg. Sure, that classic “W” Wrangler stitching on the back pockets might be advertising, but it’s a cute detail, too. Plus, Wrangler designed this pair with an eye toward sustainability, blending 20% recycled cotton with 14% hemp, along with 1% elastane for stretch. And the light, green-tinged wash is just saturated enough that you can wear these all year long. You can choose from a 32-, 34-, or 36-inch inseam, so however tall you (or your heels) may be, there’s an option that’s sure to work. Available sizes: 25 — 33 (available in 32-, 34-, or 36-inch inseams)

Available colors: 4

8 A Pair Of Distressed Jeans With A Comfy Boyfriend Fit Amazon MOTHER Superior The Tomcat Jeans $210 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good, beat-up ‘boyfriend’ jean in their closet, and these high-rise, light-wash jeans by MOTHER Denim have the kind of edgy, had-these-forever distressing you’ll pair with everything from casual tees and sneakers to silk tops and heels. Made with 2% elastane for a hint of stretch, these jeans feature distressing at the pockets, knees, and hems, as well as an extra-cropped 24-inch inseam to show off whatever cute shoe you’re currently crushing on. The straight leg is relaxed and cool, while still feeling structured. Available sizes: 23 Regular — 34 Regular

Available colors: 1

9 These Light-Wash Boyfriend Jeans That Are Surprisingly Polished Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans $37 See On Amazon Casual and cool, these mid-rise, light-wash boyfriend jeans are the perfect easy weekend pant. Not that they’re limited to weekends, though — they’re more fitted than other, slouchier boyfriend styles and don’t have any distressing, so they’re put-together enough for the office when paired with polished extras. Made with 2% elastane, these will move with you wherever you’re headed. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 7

10 A Pair Of Light-Wash Jeans With Retro-Chic Patch Pockets Amazon PAIGE Leenah Jeans $151 See On Amazon The patch-front pockets on these PAIGE jeans are so retro-chic, while the leg, which falls somewhere between straight and wide, keeps it modern. The mid-weight fabric has a slightly more saturated light wash that can be worn in every season and climate. With a ’70s-approved mid-rise waist and longer inseam, these jeans are begging to be paired with a vintage ringer tee. The darts on the back are another sweet retro detail. Available sizes: 23 Regular — 34 Regular

Available colors: 1

11 These Investment-Worthy Jeans With Subtle Distressing Amazon Le Jean Stevie Slim Jeans $248 See On Amazon The Le Jean Stevie Jeans are the kind of effortlessly cool piece you can wear day or night. Fitted, with a straight leg, these jeans have a high-rise waist and raw-edge hem, while their delicately whiskered and faded light wash makes them suitable for wearing all year ‘round. The slightly cropped hem is the perfect showcase for your shoes — and these do-it-all jeans look chic with any shoes in your collection, whether strappy, square-toed sandals, chunky Chelsea boots, or your tried-and-true sneakers. Available sizes: 23 Regular — 30 Regular

Available colors: 1