Exercise and rest are evergreen, but the clothing we most often choose for those activities — namely, leggings — changes with the weather. When temps soar, the best leggings for summer sweep in to save the day with their lightweight, moisture-wicking magic. Whether you need a pair for that outdoor yoga class or a summer movie marathon, here’s what to look for when you shop for the best leggings for warmer weather.

First, pay attention to the material; summer isn’t the time to reach for thick, fleece-lined leggings, cozy as they may be. Instead, look for styles made of moisture-wicking synthetics like polyester and nylon, or a breathable material like bamboo or cotton. And if material matters, so does the cut. Listed ahead, you’ll find comfortable leggings with mesh and cutout details that make a stylish statement while offering some much-needed ventilation, along with retro-cool capri leggings that will help prevent any unpleasant overheating (try a bootcut silhouette for an on-trend spin). And don’t forget to look for fun, summery prints and colors — think bold graphics, stripes, and light and bright shades like sunny yellow and pastel pink, which all channel the energy of summer.

Scroll on to shop 13 of the best pairs of leggings for summer, the ultimate building block of your chicest, comfiest outfits of the season.

1 These High-Waisted Leggings In A Selection Of Summery Shades Amazon Core 10 High-Waist Full-Length Yoga Legging $15 See On Amazon The sweet pink shade of these full-length, extra high-waisted leggings by Core 10, Amazon’s in-house athletic brand, is perfect for summer — as are most of the seven shades on offer, from beachy teal to pale lilac. They’re made from a blend of moisture-wicking nylon and elastane for a second-skin feel, and a small hidden pocket inside the fold-over waistband offers a secure place to store your keys. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2 These Chic, Capri-Length Leggings Made Of A Stay-Cool Fabric Amazon Hanes Sport Performance Capri Legging $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing these capri leggings by Hanes for hot yoga or a toasty summer stroll, the blend of 88% polyester and 12% spandex is specially designed to wick moisture away to keep you cool and dry (the brand aptly named the fabric technology Cool DRI). They also feature a wide waistband that stays put through rigorous activity, and flat-lock seams to prevent chafing. Add an oversized white button-down and minimalist slides to these classic black capris, and you’ve got a comfy, timeless daytime look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 These Ultra-Soft Jersey Leggings At An Amazing Price Amazon Just My Size Jersey Full Length Leggings $11 See On Amazon Comfort is key with these full-length leggings by Just My Size; they’re made from a super-soft blend of 90% cotton and 10% polyester, so they’ll breathe and stretch with you through the hot summer months (and beyond). Plus, they have the added distinction of being among the most popular and affordable leggings on Amazon, boasting over 12,000 five-star ratings and a price tag around $11. Why not add them to your collection? Available sizes: 1X — 5X

4 A Pair Of Super-Soft Bamboo Leggings That Are Perfect For Lounging Amazon Latuza Bamboo Viscose Soft Lounge Leggings $18 See On Amazon If lounging is your priority, throw on an airy tank top and these cozy yet lightweight leggings. They’re made from 95% bamboo-derived viscose and 5% spandex, so they’ll feel soft and keep you cool, with the right amount of stretch. Don’t put them away when summer ends — available in four dark shades, these classic leggings would look right at home with a chunky sweater when the temperatures drop. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

5 These Breathable Cotton Leggings With Handy Side Pockets Amazon Jockey Cotton Legging with Side Pocket $16 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of classic, full-length black leggings in their rotation. For a warm-weather take on the style, try these Jockey leggings, made from breathable 94% cotton blended with 6% spandex. As an added bonus, this pair features handy side pockets deep enough to hold your phone, while the wide waistband offers a gentle compression effect. One enthusiastic Amazon reviewer wrote, “I feel like you could get real sweaty in these working out and still not feel swampy...I feel cozy enough to sleep in these or just wear all day long.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 These Champion Leggings Emblazoned With The Brand’s Iconic Logo Amazon Champion Authentic Left Leg Double Logo Leggings $20 See On Amazon Not only are these leggings by Champion specially crafted of a smooth, moisture-wicking blend of 90% cotton and 10% spandex, but they’ve got the cutest, on-trend sporty logo at the waistband, hip, and ankle. Flat-lock seams feel smooth against your skin, and that gym class-chic navy shade goes with everything, from bright white to neons. Cute and cool. Literally. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 These Moisture-Wicking Capri Leggings In A Fun Tie-Dye Print Amazon Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging $19 See On Amazon The tie-dye trend is still going strong, and summer is the perfect time to wear the campcore print. The navy-and-black tie-dye print on these mid-rise capri leggings by Amazon Essentials is quite neutral, so they’ll pair with virtually any other colors in your closet. Meanwhile, the cropped length and smooth material — comprising 88% polyester and 12% spandex — keeps you cool and dry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Pair Of Calvin Klein Leggings That’ll Take You From Day To Night Amazon Calvin Klein Performance Active Leggings $37 See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s classic black leggings are made from a blend of 57% cotton, 38% recycled polyester, and 5% spandex, so they’ll breathe through the hottest days of summer. They also feature two side pockets, a stylish patch logo on the ankle, and a high waist, while the slightly cropped length allows for more airflow. After a day spent lounging, pair them with a drapey blazer and heels for a chic summer evening outfit. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

9 These High-Waisted Capri Leggings With Mesh Side Panels Amazon UURUN High Waisted Leggings $21 See On Amazon If you love a legging with cozy compression, these capri leggings feature a supportive high waist and 27% spandex (blended with 73% polyester) for that gentle hold. They’re also moisture-wicking and feature mesh side panels for plenty of ventilation. And with two side pockets, you can dash out for your run without worrying about what to do with your phone and keys. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Pair Of Capri-Length Leggings In A Fresh White Shade Amazon No Nonsense Cotton Blackout Capri Legging $15 See On Amazon These summer-ready white leggings are the sort of sophisticated athleisure item you can pair with pretty much anything. Whether worn with a sports bra and sneakers for workouts, or with a cute top and flats for errands, the capri length will feel a little retro in all the right ways, and the cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric will breathe and move with you. One enthusiastic Amazon reviewer wrote, “Super comfortable all around,” adding, “they are not sheer but still breathable.” Don’t love white? You have five more colors to choose from, including neutral darks like black and navy. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

11 These Seamless Leggings In The Coolest Geometric Print Amazon Sweaty Betty Interval Seamless Workout Leggings $98 See On Amazon How cool is the geometric print adorning these Sweaty Betty leggings? Peppered with summer-bright yellows and pinks, they’re made from a silky-smooth combination of 92% polyamide and 8% elastane; the seamless construction and perforated mesh panels add to the feather-light feel. Last but not least, a double-layered compression waistband offers some comfy security. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Pair Of Leggings With Uniquely Shaped Mesh Cutouts Amazon YOHOYOHA Mesh Yoga Pants $22 See On Amazon If you adore a long legging but seek a little summer-friendly ventilation, try this pair; they feature geometric, fashion-forward mesh cutouts that look and feel fresh. High-waisted and made from 88% polyester blended with 12% spandex for breathability and four-way stretch, they also feature a side pocket for your phone or keys. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

