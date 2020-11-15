As anyone who has ever worn leggings can attest to, not all leggings are created equal. More often than not, leggings aren't actually comfortable at all: Either they're too tight, too stiff, too constricting, too high, not high enough, or — worst of all — cursed with an uncomfortable seam line. To help make sure you never feel uncomfortable in your leggings again, stock your closet with the 18 pairs featured ahead. They're some of the most comfortable leggings under $20 on Amazon, so you can feasibly buy enough pairs for every day of the week.

Ahead, you'll find both workout-friendly yoga pants and dressy leggings that you could wear to work, in all manner of colors, styles, and prints. Some are designed with cool features, like smartphone pockets or mesh cutouts for added breathability, but what they all have in common is that they're comfortable, affordable, and come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers, who have left them hundreds (or in some cases, thousands) of positive reviews.

Scroll on to shop the best leggings on Amazon right now, all for $20 or less.

1. The Best-Selling Yoga Pants With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets $20 Amazon See On Amazon These fan-favorite leggings have not one, not two, but three pockets — two on the outside, and one hidden within the waistband. Designed with four-way stretch and a high-rise fit, they're among the most popular leggings under $20 on Amazon — over 6,000 reviewers left them a perfect five-star rating!

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2. A Pair Of Simple Cotton Leggings That Adjust To Your Body Temperature No Nonsense Cotton Legging $13 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with a "Smart Temp" fabric that adjusts to your body temperature, these cute cotton leggings will keep you comfortable wherever you are. Thousands of Amazon reviewers are fans of these, too: one person reported, "The thin waist-band makes them extremely comfortable, and they are durable after what seems like scores of washings." Try them out for yourself at under $15 a pop.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

3. These Curve-Enhancing Yoga Pants With Lots Of Smart Design Details CUGOAO High Waist Yoga Pants $17 Amazon See On Amazon These high-rise yoga pants are designed with all the right features when it comes to comfortable, workout-friendly leggings: four way stretch; a breathable, quick-drying fabric that's totally opaque; comfortable, interlock seams; and three pockets, including a small one discreetly tucked into the waistband. What's not to love?

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4. A Pair Of Denim Leggings That Look Just Like "Real" Pants No Nonsense Denim Leggings $17 Amazon See On Amazon Combining the best of denim and leggings, these jeggings, if you will, look way more like "real" pants than your average pair. That's thanks to details like real back pockets, fake front pockets, a faux fly, and seams at the sides. Choose between black, white, army green, and gray.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

5. These Mid-Rise Leggings That Come In Lots Of Cool Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Leggings $18 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with four-way stretch and a moisture-wicking fabric, these leggings come in lots of cool colors and prints, like tie dye, metallic gray, and camo. They look (and feel) a lot more expensive than they are, too. One Amazon reviewer commented, "The price is amazing and the quality rivals that of far more expensive brands. [...]The ankle area is nicely fitted, not loose like some leggings. Stays up and wicks away moisture. I'm a runner so after a 60 minute treadmill session, I'd have a soaked top but these kept my bottom half feeling dry."

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. A Pair Of Cropped Yoga Pants With All The Right Features — & Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Lingswallow Cropped Yoga Pants $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer cropped leggings, you can't do much better than this pair, especially given their low price. Over 9,000 Amazon reviewers gave them a five-star rating, and over 2,000 left them a glowing five-star review. They have four-way stretch, a high-rise waist, three pockets, a gusseted crotch, and are made of a supportive, breathable fabric with smooth seams. Choose from an assortment of solid colors and space-dye prints.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7. Another Great Pair Of Denim Leggings No Nonsense Denim Leggings with Pockets $16 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in two denim washes and white, these leggings look like jeans but feel like yoga pants. Faux front pockets and real pockets on the back add to their authentic look, but unlike real jeans, they're comfy enough to lounge in all day long. They have over 8,000 five-star ratings and 3,000+ five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers, who rave about their quality and fit.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8. These Simple Cotton Leggings That Are So Comfortable & Soft Just My Size Plus Size Legging $11 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for super soft pair of cotton leggings for running errands and lounging around the house, go with these. There's nothing particularly fancy about them: They're just comfy, functional, and easy to move in. A tag-free waist rounds out their comfortable appeal.

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

9. A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings That Come In Two Lengths & Tons Of Colors BOSTANTEN High Waist Leggings $17 Amazon See On Amazon Take your pick between two lengths (full or capri) and 33 colors when you choose these stretchy, high-waisted yoga pants. They have one small pocket in the waistband for your keys or credit card, and the nylon/spandex fabric helps you stay nice and dry, too. Note that they do come in styles with side pockets, but lots of reviewers prefer the super smooth look of the pair without pockets.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10. These Thick, Substantial Leggings That You Could Wear To The Office Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $20 Amazon See On Amazon Because these leggings are made of a thick, substantial ponte knit fabric, they look much more like dress pants or trousers, and less like flimsy leggings. In fact, choose the herringbone print pictured, and you could almost definitely get away with wearing them to work. They also come in a cool, black and gray animal print, as well as several solid colors.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, long, extra long)

11. A Pair Of Denim Leggings That Look Exactly Like Real Jeans No Nonsense Denim Legging $18 Amazon See On Amazon One last pair of denim leggings for your consideration — and out of all the jeggings on this list, these maybe look the most like jeans of all. Choose from three denim washes that look totally authentic: dark, medium, and light — all of which have real back pockets. One person wrote, "I wear them to work every week and no one can tell that they are not real jeans. So comfortable and cute!"

Available sizes: Small — 2X

12. These Breathable Mesh Leggings That Come In Tons Of Different Styles SweatyRocks Mesh Leggings $18 Amazon See On Amazon If breathability is your primary concern when shopping for leggings, go with this pair. They're sold in tons of different colors and styles with mesh cutouts, which allows for lots of airflow. Aside from the functional aspect, the mesh accents look super cool, too.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13. A Pair Of Cute Cropped Leggings That Are Perfect For Workouts Custer's Cropped Leggings with Pockets $19 Amazon See On Amazon These capri leggings come in lots of cute contrasting colorways, and they all have a spacious side pocket and hidden waistband pocket. Other design highlights include four-way stretch and a fabric that dries quickly and wicks away moisture.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14. These Basic (In A Good Way) Capris Made Of Super Soft Cotton Just My Size Plus Size Capri Legging $9 Amazon See On Amazon This is the same pair of those super soft, cotton leggings from Just My Size featured above, but in a capri style. At just $9 a pair, it's worth stocking up — you'll be living in these all year long.

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

15. These Active Leggings That Look Much More Expensive Than They Really Are Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Leggings $20 Amazon See On Amazon A recurring theme among the many glowing reviews left for these leggings is that they fit perfectly. "For the money, you can not do better than these," one person wrote. Lots of others report that they're totally opaque (or "squat proof") and that they're made of a thick, athletic material that feels supportive and substantial. Choose between several solid colors, or styles with contrasting stripes.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16. The Best-Selling Leggings That Come In Over 40 Unique Prints Gayhay High Waisted Leggings $14 Amazon See On Amazon Another best-selling pair of leggings to consider, these come in lots — 44, to be precise — of fun colors and prints, including camo, plaid, tie dye, space dye, snakeskin, stripes, and several variations of animal print. The only hard part will be narrowing down your favorite.

Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large

17. A Pair Of Workout-Friendly Leggings With Mesh Cutouts For Added Breathability Just My Size Plus Size Mesh Legging $16 Amazon See On Amazon These active leggings have been given over 1,000 five-star ratings by happy customers. They wick away moisture and offer lots of breathability thanks to the mesh cutouts, which offer a cool touch without looking over the top. "The fabric is substantially thick with a silky texture," one reviewer described.

Available sizes: 1X — 5X