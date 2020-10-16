When it comes to essential wardrobe staples every woman should own, there’s a strong case to be made for a classic turtleneck sweater (or several!). Polished, comfortable, and impossibly chic, they're easy to dress up or down for practically any occasion, and given how they virtually never go out of style, they'll be MVPs in your wardrobe for years to come. As a rule, the best turtleneck sweaters should feel soft and breathable against your skin, rather than itchy and stiff. Beyond those broad qualifications, the plethora of turtleneck sweaters out there means you’ll still have plenty of decisions to make as you’re shopping. Do you love an oversized, slouchy sweater, or do you prefer cropped or fitted silhouettes? Are you a fan of textural, chunky knits, or would you rather find something smoother and lighter weight?

Whichever style of turtleneck sweater you’re in the market for, this edit will make it easy to find plenty of options you love. Every pick on the list not only delivers exceptional quality and style for the price, but is also available on Amazon Fashion — so, between the invaluable insights you can glean from customer reviews, the free two-day shipping for Prime members, and the online retailer’s famously hassle-free checkout and return process, adding these gems to your closet could hardly be any easier.

Read on to see the best turtleneck sweaters for women currently on Amazon.

1. A Chunky Cable-Knit Turtleneck With Slouchy Statement Sleeves ZKESS Turtleneck Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater $36 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say this chunky cable-knit sweater fits exactly how you'd want an oversized knit to fit — which is frustratingly rare to find, as anyone who's searched for the perfect slouchy sweater can attest to. Rather than looking sloppy and shapeless, it has an effortlessly stylish look, with dropped shoulders, long, loose sleeves, and a slightly cropped length. Choose from over 30 variations of colorway, cut, and style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2. A Super Soft Mock Neck Sweater That's Basic In The Best Way Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock Neck Sweater $22 Amazon See On Amazon Once you've tried this simple mock neck sweater for yourself, don't be surprised if you end up ordering a few more colors. Timeless, comfortable, and endlessly easy to style, the super soft blend of cotton, modal, and spandex from which it's made is the perfect weight for layering under your favorite jackets or blazers. If you don't love the striped design, be sure to check out the nine solid colors it comes in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. A Sleeveless Cashmere Sweater That Exudes Understated Elegance Jessica London Plus Size Sleeveless Turtleneck Cashmere Blend Sweater $32 Amazon See On Amazon There's something so elegant about this sleeveless, cashmere-blend turtleneck — pair it with simple diamond studs and a sleek pair of stilettos, and you'll have the perfect sophisticated outfit for date night, work, or a semi-fancy event. It'll look great with anything from pencil skirts to jeans; try styling it with a blazer when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 32-32 Plus

4. A Shaker-Stitch Turtleneck That Seems Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Turtleneck Sweater $40 Amazon See On Amazon Rich texture is one of the most effective ways to make knitwear look more elevated — which may help explain why this shaker-stitch sweater looks deceivingly expensive. It doesn't hurt that it's made of soft, smooth cotton, which reviewers say feels satisfyingly thick and warm. "This is an extraordinarily well-made sweater," one person reported. "Very cozy, and I love that it is made of 100% high-quality, soft cotton, which seems hard to find in turtlenecks." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5. A Splurge-Worthy Cashmere Turtleneck That You'll Be Wearing For Years To Come Equipment Delafine Turtleneck $197 Amazon See On Amazon Equipment is known for making some of the best, most high-quality basics around — and this classic turtleneck sweater is no exception. Made of 100% cashmere, it's bound to become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Available sizes: XX-Small — Extra Large

6. A Minimalist-Chic Mock Neck In A Goes-With-Everything Color BB Dakota To The Moon Sweater $76 Amazon See On Amazon With its rich, textural knit that looks and feels totally luxurious, this mock neck sweater from BB Dakota has all the makings of a favorite. While the heathered, oatmeal-like color functions as a neutral, look closely, and you'll notice that it's actually flecked with practically every color in the rainbow. Plus, since the mock neck is relatively subtle, it's a great choice for anyone who loves the look of a high neck, but tends to find true turtlenecks too itchy or hot. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

7. A Simple Turtleneck Sweater With A Relaxed, Comfy Fit Hanna Nikole Plus Size Texture Knit Turtleneck Sweater $30 Amazon See On Amazon This chic turtleneck sweater nails a tricky balance: it's as versatile and easy to dress up or down as any neutral basic, yet the unique texture, dropped shoulders, and voluminous batwing sleeves make it a lot more fun to wear. Pair it with skinny black pants and pumps to dress it up for work, or wear it with faded boyfriend jeans for an easy weekend outfit. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

8. A Cable-Knit Turtleneck That's Classic & Sophisticated Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $32 Amazon See On Amazon Wherever you're headed — to work, shopping, or a get-together with family — you can't go wrong with this classic cable-knit sweater. It's comfy, it's cozy, and its timeless, polished design feels right in practically any setting. The texture-rich knit is relatively thick and warm, but because it's made of 100% cotton, it's breathable enough to prevent you from overheating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9. A Flowy Tunic Sweater With A Cool Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Asymmetric Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Tunic $36 Amazon See On Amazon Dolman sleeves, a center seam, and an asymmetrical hemline add sophistication to this tunic-length sweater, making the overall look feel polished enough for work and dressier occasions alike. Of course, the versatile piece works with more casual outfits, too — after all, it's practically tailor-made to pair with leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10. This Gorgeous Fair Isle Sweater That's The Definition Of Cozy-Chic BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Creedence Pullover $170 Amazon See On Amazon How gorgeous is this cozy Fair Isle sweater? Designed by Scandinavian label Baum und Pferdgarten, it's absolutely perfect for cozy winter days curled up by the fire with a great book. Featuring ribbed cuffs and a long, fold-over funnel neck, the thick, warm knit is made of merino wool, alpaca, and acrylic. It's a timeless piece that'll you'll love wearing for years to come. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11. An Investment-Worthy Cashmere Turtleneck That's Timeless & Luxurious White + Warren Ribbed Trim Cashmere Turtleneck $243 Amazon See On Amazon Another investment-worthy cashmere turtleneck that'll hold up for years, this one is from White + Warren, a brand that's known for making incredibly luxurious, high-quality cashmere knitwear since its founding in the late '90s. Choose from three wear-with-everything neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

12. A Bold Leopard Print Sweater With Voluminous Statement Sleeves 525 Leopard Mock Neck Pullover $118 Amazon See On Amazon This mock-neck pullover from 525 is an absolute show-stopper, but it somehow feels just as versatile as the other, more neutral picks on this list. From the long, puffed sleeves to the colorful leopard print, everything about it feels effortlessly cool — not to mention totally on-trend. Throw it on with jeans or a silky midi skirt and boots, and you'll have a comfy, fashion-forward outfit that required virtually zero effort. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13. A Classic Cable-Knit Sweater That'll Never Go Out Of Style Woman Within Plus Size Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater $28 Amazon See On Amazon This is another timeless staple — but it's one your wardrobe truly can't do without, especially considering the ultra affordable price tag. The rich cable-knit texture adds visual interest to the elegant, versatile design, while the soft knit and easy fit mean it's about as comfy as it gets. Plus, the longer length means it'll pair perfectly with your leggings when you want to dress them up a bit. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5-X

14. This Best-Selling Mock Neck That Comes In So Many Colors & Prints ZESICA Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater $36 Amazon See On Amazon Batwing sleeves and chunky ribbing at the hem, wrists, and neckline add major style points to this soft, slouchy sweater. The relaxed fit makes it feel like an elevated version of an oversized sweatshirt — and like your favorite sweatshirt, you'll want to wear this one multiple times per week. "Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater!" one reviewer gushed. "It’s so soft and is not too thick, so it’s perfect for warmer places because I can get that fall feeling without sweating." Available sizes: S-XXL

15. A Texture-Rich Sweater With Stylish Blouson Sleeves Free People Sweetheart Sweater $78 Amazon See On Amazon Exaggerated ribbing in a unique design adds rich detail to this mock neck pullover from Free People, while the dropped shoulders and blouson sleeves lend a slouchy, effortlessly cool look. It's designed with subtle distressing, giving it that lived-in, faded look of an old favorite. The black version pictured has a chic, slightly edgy feel, but the other three colors it comes in are equally stylish in their own ways. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16. The Fitted Cotton Turtleneck That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Jessica London Plus Size Ribbed Cotton Turtleneck Sweater $34 Amazon See On Amazon A sleek, body-hugging fit lends an alluring touch to this ribbed cotton turtleneck. For inspiration on how to style it, look no further than Fran Drescher in The Nanny — Fran Fine's go-to ensemble of a fitted turtleneck, mini skirt, and tights still feels every bit as chic today as it did in the '90s. "This sweater feels great!" one reviewer reported, adding, "It’s warm, but it breathes like only cotton can." Available sizes: 12 Plus — 34-36 Plus

17. A Cute & Comfy Sweater Dress With Eye-Catching Lantern Sleeves ANRABESS Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress $34 Amazon See On Amazon The only thing easier to style than a classic turtleneck sweater? This turtleneck sweater dress — just throw on some tights and booties, and you'll be out the door in seconds. Featuring a fold-over neck, lantern sleeves, and a chunky ribbed texture, in comes in lots of chic colors, including rust, white, and wine. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18. This Chenille Cowl Neck Sweater That's Cozy Enough To Lounge In Woman Within Plus Size Chenille Cowlneck Pullover $35 Amazon See On Amazon Made of super soft chenille, this cowl neck sweater is like walking around wearing your favorite fleece blanket. Another reason to love chenille? It keeps looking great after lots of machine-washing. Available sizes: 14-16 Plus — 38-40 Plus

