Espadrilles were first mentioned in a 14th-century Catalan text and then saw a major fashion resurgence among the artistic elite in the 1960s, but you’d be remiss to call them dated. Today, they’re no longer limited to ’70s-style flats, as amazing as they are — the best espadrilles now come in a ton of silhouettes, like strappy wedges, embellished mules, flatforms, loafers, and more.

Essentially, any shoe with a braided rope sole can qualify as an espadrille. Most commonly, you’ll find them with canvas uppers, but some designers have reimagined the look with leather, suede, or a high-quality imitation for a more upscale interpretation. Likewise, the shoe is no longer relegated to neutral colorways, and has since expanded to include more vibrant palettes and prints.

No matter what style you opt for, espadrilles add an easygoing, beachy vibe to any look they’re paired with. And, because they’re so versatile (and because the silhouettes are literally endless), there are countless ways to style them. Take notes from a TZR editor and you’ll constantly find new ways to wear your espadrilles, like with denim shorts and a tee over the weekend, with a midi skirt and bodysuit at the office, or even dressed up at an outdoor wedding. Or, go the route of the inimitable Kate Middleton, who has been spotted (multiple times) pairing her espadrille wedges with colorful, printed sundresses.

Ready to meet your chic summer solemate? Then keep reading for 13 of the best espadrilles on Amazon Fashion.

1 The Original Espadrille Wedges From Spanish Designer Castañer Amazon Castañer Espadrilles $135 See On Amazon Fun fact: Castañer collaborated with YSL back in the ’70s to bring espadrilles into the fashion forefront. Today, they still hand-craft these iconic espadrilles in Spain using canvas, jute, and leather. With a 3-inch wedge, these offer a bit more height than the flats of yore. Plus, wrap-around, self-tie ankle straps offer customized wear. Can’t decide how to style them? Let Kate Middleton be your guide — this shoe is one of her essentials. Available sizes: 6 — 10

2 A Less-Expensive Espadrille Wedge That’s Just As Stylish Amazon Ermonn Wedge Espadrille Sandals $45 See On Amazon Like the last pair, these espadrilles have wrap-around ankle straps and a classic, canvas-and-rope construction. Where they differ? Aside from an approachable price tag, these espadrilles have an ever-so-slightly higher wedge and platform, a fully open heel, and faux-leather lining, as well as a few more available sizes in their range. Choose from punchy leopard print or a slew of colors both neutral and bold — or opt for a low-wedge version with an elegant buckle closure. Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 These Low Espadrille Sandals That Are Handmade In Spain Amazon VISCATA Barcelona Pubol Wedge Espadrilles $110 See On Amazon These low espadrilles from the Barcelona-based brand VISCATA check all the boxes in terms of effortless wear. Handmade by artisans in Spain of canvas and jute, they have a comfortable, 2-inch wedge, padded leather insoles, and an easy ankle buckle. The crossover toe adds a point of interest, whether you get them in natural hues or something bright like coral or red. If you love the look of self-tie ankle straps, the brand makes a pair without buckles, too. Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 These Classic, Flat Espadrille Sandals For A Beachy Vibe Amazon Soludos Classic Espadrille Sandals $65 See On Amazon Every element of these espadrilles is perfect for a trip to the beach (or if you want to look like you’re going to the beach), from the flat soles to the cotton canvas uppers. They’re finished with no-slip rubber soles, self-tie ankle straps, and open backs. Thanks to their compact size, they’re a great addition to your travel carry-on. This style is only available in the dove-gray shade featured here, but this neutral works with virtually everything in your vacation wardrobe, from cut-off jeans to maxi dresses and beyond. Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 A Pair Of Evening-Appropriate Espadrille Wedges In Metallic Leather Amazon Calvin Klein Bellemine Espadrille Wedge Sandals $76 See On Amazon These espadrille sandals will flip the script on your average evening look with their rope-covered wedges. While you may not think of espadrilles as particularly dressy, these sandals prove otherwise with metallic, crisscross leather straps that fasten with an ankle buckle. Lightly padded footbeds ensure you’ll stay comfy all night long. For something a bit more appropriate for the daytime, or just a more casual vibe, opt for a solid color like sand, white, or even canary yellow. Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

6 These Espadrille Wedge Slides With A Cute Knot Detail Amazon London Fog Heidi Espadrille Wedge Sandals $50 See On Amazon Equal parts retro and modern, these espadrille slides feature pleated canvas uppers with a sweet, oversized bow on top. Concealed side gores and lightly padded footbeds offer a more comfortable fit for this 3-inch wedge (plus 1-inch platform). Slip these on with a flowy midi skirt, linen pants, or a shirtdress for an effortlessly elegant summertime look. Available sizes: 7 — 11

7 These Popular Flatform Espadrilles That Come In *So* Many Colors Amazon Soda Flatform Espadrille Sandals $29 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these flatform espadrilles (they’ve earned over 10,000 five-star ratings!). The flatforms hit 1.5 inches, adding just enough height to (literally) elevate your look without added discomfort, while the tread sole at the bottom adds a playful edge to an otherwise classic silhouette. With a low price tag and 60+ options to choose from, you can easily stock up and stay covered for every occasion — though you’ll want to pay attention to the images, as some colors have slightly different strap styles. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

8 These Ultra-Comfy Espadrille Loafers With Cushioned Insoles Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Find Me Loafers $45 See On Amazon When it comes to comfortable footwear, Dr. Scholl’s is pretty much the final word. Take these espadrille loafers, for example, which are outfitted with the brand’s signature insoles designed with shock absorption and anatomical cushioning. But with their faux-suede uppers, jute-wrapped soles, and whip stitch detailing, you would never guess these are actually orthotics. Wear these in lieu of your typical leather loafers when the weather warms up, or instead of sneakers for a vibe that’s less sporty, more lounge-y. Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 A Pair Of Flatform Espadrille Sandals With Stretchy Straps Amazon Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandals $69 See On Amazon Another pair of flatform sandals worth your consideration, these Steve Madden espadrilles feature stretchy straps and contrasting, grippy soles for an athletic edge. They have a 1.5-inch jute platform, which lifts another half an inch at the heel thanks to the cork footbed. You can get them in tons of colors and patterns, including tri-tone, striped, and camouflage, to name just a few. Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 These Statement-Making Espadrille Mules With Tassel Embellishments Amazon U-lite Tassel-Embellishment Mule Espadrilles $40 See On Amazon A bold color palette and oversized tassels set these espadrilles apart from the rest. The flat, non-slip soles and slip-on silhouette are important features, of course, but where this pair really gets high marks are the bright canvas uppers and horseshoe-shaped, multicolor tassels on top — though you can also nab some with pompoms, too. Now all you need is a ticket to Tulum. Love the silhouette but not the extra details? The brand also makes a plain version. Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 A Pair Of Low Flatform Espadrilles With Grippy Soles Amazon DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals $29 See On Amazon Ease into the trend with these low-key flatform sandals, which just barely qualify as espadrilles thanks to the subtle rope outsoles. The rest is made up of a faux-leather textile with adjustable ankle straps, with durable, grippy soles that reach 1.75 inches high. Take your pick from snake or leopard print, in addition to metallics and neutrals. Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 These Sleek, Slingback Espadrille Wedges That Support A Good Cause Amazon TOMS Monica Wedge Espadrilles $70 See On Amazon When you buy these espadrille wedges from TOMS, a third of the profits will benefit a variety of grassroots efforts, so you can feel good about supporting a charitable cause while also looking seriously stylish. In keeping with the TOMS pledge, the company will also donate a pair of shoes to a child in need with your purchase. Your feet will feel pretty good too, thanks to their comfortable OrthoLite cushions made from plant-derived and recycled materials. Chambray uppers, slingback leather straps, and a 3.5-inch wedge finish off this timeless style. These sandals may not be the look you’re expecting from the brand, but fear not — you can grab the espadrille version of their signature loafers, too. Available sizes: 5 — 12

