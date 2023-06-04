The denim gods have spoken: Instead of skintight stovepipes, baggy jeans are (still) the look on everyone’s radar. The best baggy jeans run the gamut from exaggerated, stolen-from-the-boys slouchiness to ever-so-slightly relaxed, making them appropriate for all manner of occasions and surprisingly easy to style.

All of the jeans featured here can be sized up or down, depending on how baggy of a fit you favor. (Be sure to check out the reviews for helpful feedback on whether a pair tends to run small or large, too.) If you’re baggy-denim-curious but not quite ready to take the plunge, there are boyfriend jeans and relaxed-fit jeans that approach oversized territory without being aggressively so. For a look that can be dressed up or down, choose denim free of rips or distressing; despite the low-key silhouette, a pair of clean jeans can be elevated for evening with a pair of pointed-toe pumps and a silk blouse. Speaking of polish, if you love the baggy look but crave structure, try a pair with a high waist for some added definition. Love a little edge? Go all out with frayed hems, ripped knees, and other distressed details.

Whether your aim is to give Athena Calderone slouching about her Brooklyn brownstone, or Kim Kardashian in her baggy cargo jeans and stilettos, there’s bound to be an option or two here to tempt you. Scroll on to shop some of the season’s best baggy jeans.

1 This Pair Of High-Waisted Baggy Jeans Amazon HDLTE Wide Leg Baggy Jeans $43 See On Amazon A high, fitted waist lends some structure to this pair of otherwise extra baggy jeans. The pair above features a mid-wash with subtle whiskering at the hip, but they come in four other washes, too. Reviews indicate that these do fit loose, so choose your size accordingly. Go casual with a cropped hoodie, or wear them with a silk button-down, belt, and loafers for a relaxed-yet-polished look. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 5

2 A Pair Of Baggy Levi’s With Tapered Legs Amazon Levi's 94 Baggy $48 See On Amazon Whether or not you’ve already got a pair of Levi’s in your denim rotation, this pair of jeans deserves your consideration. The baggy fit is ever-so-slightly tempered by a tapered leg for a fit that can feel a little more wearable than full-on wide legs, but still taps into the oversized trend. With a high-rise waist and available in 10 denim washes and colors (like cherry red and acid wash olive), these jeans might be on-trend, but they’re still classic Levi’s. Sizes: 24 Regular — 46 Regular | Colors: 10

3 These Baggy Trouser Jeans With A Pleated Front Amazon Roseland Melrose Relaxed Trouser Jean $54 See On Amazon If you’ve been looking for a baggy jean you can dress up or down, this is a chic contender; a subtle pleat at the waist is reminiscent of classic trousers, and the medium blue wash can lean both casual and elevated. The low-slung rise is the perfect complement to fitted tanks and button-downs alike. With so much styling potential, you’ll keep these jeans in steady rotation. Sizes: 24 Regular — 31 Regular | Colors: 1

4 A Pair Of Baggy Jeans With Ripped Details Amazon WDIRARA High Waist Ripped Baggy Jeans $50 See On Amazon Explore the edgy side of the baggy denim trend with this pair of jeans, complete with ripped details at the knees and thigh. These have a mid-rise waist and no stretch, so even though they’re quite casual, they’ll still retain some structure. Play up the style’s edgy potential by pairing them with a leather jacket, or contrast with a delicate silk camisole or a luxe blazer. Whatever you pair them with, these jeans make cooler by association. Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 2

5 This Trendy Pair Of Baggy Cargo Jeans Amazon SweatyRocks High Waist Cargo Jeans $47 See On Amazon What’s cooler than baggy jeans? Baggy cargo jeans. Proving that two trends are better than one, these jeans have a high waist, two roomy cargo pockets, and two additional side pockets, and a silhouette that’s fitted through the thigh and extends into wide legs for a baggy aesthetic that still has some structure. The casual sensibility would contrast nicely with a sleek bodysuit and stilettos; on low-key days, try them with a Y2K-inspired chunky sneaker and crop top. Take your pick from an array of 25 colors and denim washes; there’s even a graphic cow print. Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large | Colors: 25

6 These Baggy Jeans With A Fitted Waist Amazon HDTLE Baggy Wide Leg Jeans $41 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for a pair of baggy jeans that still defines the waist, consider this pair; they’re truly baggy from the hips through the legs, but the high waist will keep you feeling put-together. The wide leg will slouch perfectly over sneakers, or can be paired with a pointed-toe heel on those occasions when you’re feeling a little dressier. This pair is available in five classic denim washes, from distressed pale blue all the way through charcoal. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 5

7 A Pair Of Relaxed-Fit Jeans With Side-Slit Legs Amazon The Drop Ian Mid Rise Jean $55 See On Amazon How chic are the side slits on this pair of jeans by The Drop? This subtle detail can drape over a pair of sneakers, or highlight a pair of heels; either way, it’ll add some interest to your look. These high-waisted jeans are cut in a relaxed fit, so they’re a great option for those who aren’t into the full-on baggy look, though you can always size up if you’re ready for the full monty. Sizes: 24 — 42 | Colors: 2

8 These Light-Wash Boyfriend Jeans With Ripped Knees Amazon RHODANTHE Ripped Boyfriend Jeans $60 See On Amazon With a baggy fit, pale shade, and ripped knees, these jeans have the relaxed, cool feel of a pair of pants you’ve had forever. The high waist gives way to a relaxed straight leg, so they’re a bit more fitted than your typical baggy jean but they have just as much ease. (Note that the listing includes skinny jeans with distressing, too.) Take a cue from the model and pair yours with a gleaming white sneaker and your perfect white T-shirt. Sizes: 16 — 26 | Colors: 7

9 This Pair Of Classic GAP Boyfriend Jeans Amazon GAP Slim Fit Boyfriend Jeans $27 See On Amazon Boyfriend jeans walked so baggy jeans could run, and this pair of GAP boyfriend jeans is the perfectly slouchy entrée to the trend. With rolled cuffs and a mid-rise waist, the fit is relaxed through the thigh but slimmer at the ankles, for a look that’s less structured than a skinny jean without going fully baggy; you can always size them up for a roomier fit, too. Channel French-girl style and try these with a button-down white shirt, sneakers, and a trench. Sizes: 24 Regular — 35 Regular | Colors: 4