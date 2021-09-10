Believe It Or Not, These 15 Fall Fashion Staples Are All From Walmart.com

Fall is rapidly approaching and the new season brings with it a few highly anticipated autumn trends. While we’ll see the return of some staples from the past (classic fall fashion never goes out of style), a handful of new trends have already begun to emerge — and we’re just dying to incorporate these new looks into our wardrobes.

From quintessential chore jackets to vintage-inspired denim, you might not even know where to start (especially if you’re on a budget!). But there’s no need to fret, Walmart.com has got you covered with everything you need to ensure you enter this fall season in style without breaking the bank. Elevated athleisure, oversized sweaters, detailed jewelry — you name it, the retailer has it, and you won’t have to sacrifice your sense of style to save some cash.

Ahead, 15 fall fashion staples that are available right now at Walmart.com, and a few styling tips for each piece to help get you started.

Free Assembly Boyfriend Shirt $22 See On Walmart What better way to kick things off than with a trusty boyfriend shirt? With breathable fabric and a little extra room for added comfort, this button-up pairs well with some sleek biker shorts or cute denim jeans.

Free Assembly Denim Recon Skirt $24 See On Walmart Denim skirts are back and bolder than ever. Longer than your typical jean skirt, this statement piece can be worn with kitten heels or your go-to clogs for those breezier fall days.

Time & Tru Scrunchie Shoulder Bag $15 See On Walmart Don’t let this beautiful shoulder bag fool you — it’s just as functional as it is fashionable. Pop all of your essential trinkets in here and you’ll be ready to conquer the day!

Free Assembly Teddy Henley Top $26 See On Walmart The beloved henley top, but make it fuzzy. Layer this super cozy top underneath any fall pullover or zip-up sweater to battle the cool climate in style.

Free Assembly Straight Leg Pull-On Pants $30 See On Walmart It’s safe to say that straight-leg pants are back — and it doesn’t seem like they’re going anywhere anytime soon. Embrace the trend with some clean white sneakers and a light jacket.

Free Assembly Oversized Denim Barn Jacket $36 See On Walmart Everyone can benefit from more denim in their wardrobes this fall, and this jacket is a perfect place to start. With a boxy shape and patch pockets, this piece will rise to any occasion you may need it for.

Scoop Imitation Pearl Link Toggle Bracelet $22 See On Walmart Embrace the chunk chain link jewelry trend the right way with this faux-pearl bracelet. Autumn date-night approved.

ELOQUII Elements Open Neck Polo Sweater $20 See On Walmart Formal enough for a casual workday, yet plush enough for a night in with some warm tea and a movie, this sweater surely has a lot to offer — and at an unbeatable price.

Free Assembly Relaxed 90's Jeans $27 See On Walmart Satisfy your nostalgia for the ‘90s this fall with these vintage-style jeans. They’re perfect for any weather the season has to offer.

Time and Tru Clog $15 See On Walmart If leather boots aren’t your thing, opt for this timeless clog. They take comfort to a whole new level with a contoured footbed and ultra-soft upper. Style them with everything from denim to dresses.

Free Assembly Tunic Fleece Sweatshirt $24 See On Walmart Fall means we can finally wear our beloved sweatshirts throughout the day, and we couldn’t be more excited. Celebrate the comeback and stay toasty with this soft fleece tunic.

Free Assembly High Waisted Bike Shorts $14 See On Walmart Nothing screams practicality like a good ol’ biker short. Stay both trendy and comfortable by pairing these with your favorite hoodie and sneakers.

No Boundaries High Top Sneaker $15 See On Walmart A staple in every closet, these crisp white sneakers go with just about anything. From a flowing smocked midi dress to a casual athleisure ensemble, these kicks will match all of your fashion moods.

Scoop Split Neck Tiered Midi Dress $38 See On Walmart Midi dresses are the pinnacle of fall fashion. From its split neck to the flirty swaying skirt, this adaptable piece can be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions.