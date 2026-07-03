Designer Rachelle Hruska MacPherson wasn’t sure she wanted to release a Fourth of July collection this year. Even with America ringing in its 250th anniversary, the founder of Lingua Franca, a New York-based fashion brand known for its cashmere sweaters embroidered with quippy political slogans, asked herself a question: "What exactly are we celebrating?"

This is something you yourself might be grappling with when unpacking your red, white, and blue this holiday. Truly, it’s a complicated time for America to hit such a milestone, to put it mildly. Even still, the fashion industry is largely sticking with its commercial calendar, with countless retailers and brands releasing red-and-white polka-dot bikinis and star-spangled T-shirts right on schedule. But for some designers, commemorating the country’s 250th anniversary has come as a chance to reflect on its history, yes, but also to imagine the future of Americana fashion. Or, as MacPherson stated to The Zoe Report, “To ask what kind of country we want to be over the next 250 years. Rather than looking backward with nostalgia, we wanted to look forward with hope.”

Ahead of the Fourth, Lingua Franca unveiled the “We the People” collection, featuring tees and sweaters embroidered with messages from artists, organizers, and journalists, “whose work reminds us that this country, and each other, are worth fighting for,” MacPherson explains. “I realized I was asking the wrong question. I wasn't looking for a reason to celebrate a country; I was looking for a reason to celebrate the people who make me proud to be part of it.”

Other brands interpreted America 250 more as a prompt to remix patriotic codes into their heritage design signatures. Your favorite intimate and loungewear brand for a reason, VS Pink dropped easy drawstring pants, red ruffled swimwear, and lacey “BBQ Baddie” bralettes that’ll assert your dominance behind the grill. Wrangler, for one, leaned into its strengths with vintage-inspired, sun-faded jeans and red-at-the-collar, blue-at-the-sleeves ringer tees — proof that looking backward is often the best pathway for moving forward.

But those are just a handful of examples of fashion brands reinterpreting Americana aesthetics this historic holiday weekend. Keep scrolling for a curated list of the best Fourth of July and America 250-themed collections from cult-classic retailers, tastemaker-favorite labels, and more.

Lingua Franca

Lingua Franca

Launched officially on June 26, Lingua Franca’s “We the People” project was made in partnership with pro-democracy creator network Chorus and public art movement Tiny Pricks Project. The collaboration includes an assortment of Lingua Franca’s best-selling cotton silhouettes and a 25-piece capsule co-designed with 20 of Chorus’ creators, featuring phrases such as “Power to the people” and “Democracy isn’t a spectator sport.” The collection is available to shop on Lingua Franca’s site now, and the brand will support Chorus with a donation and promotion of the project through Election Day.

Free People

Free People

Free People’s Americana Collection dropped just in time for the fireworks of the Fourth of July to go off. However, the retailer’s capsule, which blends bohemian style with patriotic codes, is meant to be worn for Memorial Day, Labor Day, and beyond. There are plenty of star motifs sprinkled throughout the collection, of course, but this drop skews more minimal with muted reds, whites, and blues and subtle stripes. Standout items include the red-and-white gingham set for a summer picnic, the striped bucket hats prime for your next beach day, and the distressed wide-leg denim you can wear, well, anywhere.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Pegged to the nation’s 250th anniversary, Ralph Lauren has released the “American Icons” commemorative capsule, which incorporates the U.S. Postal Service’s newly issued flag stamp. Naturally, the brand incorporated the stamp graphic – launched exclusively with the designer – onto its iconic American Flag sweaters with a limited drop of unisex ivory cotton pullovers made in the USA. Also included in the special collection are sporty polo shirts and baseball caps embroidered with the new motif. You can shop the commemorative collection on Ralph Lauren’s site and in select global stores now.

Wrangler

Wrangler

U.S.-based denim brand Wrangler’s Americana Collection — which consists of flare jeans, distressed shorts, vintage-looking button-down shirts, and more rugged, everyday essentials — “speaks to the small towns, big dreams, and hardworking people who have made Wrangler their uniform for generations,” per a press statement. You’ll find the standard stars and stripes throughout the edit, as well as Western-inspired prints, like wild horse motifs and paisley bandana patterns. Best of all: You can shop the entire collection now on Wrangler’s e-commerce site.

VS Pink

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

If the extent of your Fourth of July plans is to lounge around your family cookout in a food coma, you’ll appreciate VS Pink’s Americana Collection. From the brand’s cult-classic fold-over yoga pants in patriotic color palettes and “American Beauty” boy shorts to minimal star-printed sweat sets you can wear well after the holiday weekend wraps, the capsule zeroes in on what the brand does best: cute, casual, and comfortable. Shop the festive, easy-to-wear line now.

Phe Phe

Courtesy of Phe Phe

Co-founders of the essentials brand Phe Phe, sisters Brigette and Danielle Pheloung, wanted to think outside the standard stars-and-stripes box this Fourth of July. Enter the “Down the Shore” collection, a line of beach and loungewear essentials inspired by their childhood summers spent on the New Jersey shore. Ranging from $45 to $115, you’ll find cherry red athletic shorts, flag-motif bedazzled camisoles, and appropriately festive blue and white tie-dyed pullovers.