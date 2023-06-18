Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Comfy Basics That Look Good With Almost Any Outfit & Are Under $35

Restocking your wardrobe basics? It just so happens that Amazon is selling a ton of comfy basics that look good with any outfit, and — even better — are under $35. Whether you’re looking for a pair of leggings that can take you from the gym to errands, or wardrobe staples like bras, multipacks of underwear, socks, or bodysuits, you’ll find everything you need to replenish your closet at stunningly low prices. Scroll on to shop an editor-approved curation of Amazon’s very best basics, backed by thousands (if not more) of rave reviews from discerning shoppers.

1 A Pair Of Soft, High-Waisted Leggings For Gym Days & More Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $15 See On Amazon With the right accessories, a pair of high-waisted leggings like these can be the foundation for outfits ranging from the gym to lounging around the house. Made of the softest, form-hugging compression fabric that more than one reviewer has described as “so comfortable,” this pair is only $15 — less than the cost of dinner out. No wonder they’re so popular; over 60,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating. Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

2 A Multipack Of Ribbed Bodysuits In Wearable Neutrals Amazon OQQ Ribbed Square Neck Bodysuits (3-Pack) $30 See On Amazon This multipack of bodysuits comes with three different color options, so whether you’re layering them underneath a top or wearing them as a chic tank, you’ll be able to coordinate with everything in your wardrobe. Made of a form-fitting ribbed fabric, with a scoop neckline and snap-closure crotch for easy restroom trips, they’re the definition of a low-cost, high-impact purchse. “This is the perfect staple for every day basics”, raved one shopper, continuing, “You need these in your closet.” Available sizes: Small — Large

3 The Cropped Racerback Tank Top That Belongs In Every Closet Amazon REORIA Racer Back Tank Top $24 See On Amazon Low-slung or high-waisted, all your pants will appreciate the versatility of this racerback tank. It features a cropped length and a high scoop neck, and the clingy fabric is double-lined for a snug, secure fit that will keep its shape. It’s available in shades ranging from neutral to bright, so it might be tough to choose only one — but the under-$25 price tag makes it easy to snag a couple more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Cozy Open-Front Cardigan In A Long Length Amazon GRACE KARIN Open Front Long Knitted Cardigan $33 See On Amazon Layering is a breeze with this cardigan; the open front allows you to toss it on or off with ease, and the longer length (it hits at the thigh) will feel oh-so-cozy. Featuring two roomy patch front pockets, a shawl collar, and a cozy yet breathable weight, you’ll wear this cardigan all year long, with everything from loungewear to dresses. “Literally my go to cardigan for every occasion!” one shopper wrote of this 4.5-star rated piece, and another shared, “I keep coming back for more. I have multiple colors. These are the best. They fit well and the quality is great.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 These Soft & Smooth Joggers That Can Pass As “Real” Pants Amazon AJISAI 7/8 Joggers $33 See On Amazon Rendered in a slightly cropped length that showcases any shoe you pair them with (and they can go with pretty much anything), these smooth and soft joggers toe the line between sweats and “real” pants, so you’ll end up wearing them constantly. They’re also crafted to resist wrinkles, so you’ll look polished no matter what. They feature two side pockets, an elastic waistband with a drawstring, and a slightly relaxed fit. These versatile pants are earning lots of love on Amazon, where one shopper dubbed them “the perfect pant!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in petite)

6 A Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra That’ll Become Your New Go-To Amazon Bali One Smooth Underwire T-Shirt Bra $20 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this T-shirt bra has earned legions of fans, many of which have declared it “the most comfortable bra I’ve ever had!” It features a supportive underwire and an equally supportive U-shaped back and inner sling, and the straps can be worn traditionally or criss-cross to suit different top styles. A sheer mesh trim prevents this undergarment from ever feeling boring. Designed to lay smoothly underneath clothing, you’ll reach for this bra every day, and wear it under so much more than T-shirts. Available sizes: 34C — 42C

7 These Secretly Comfy Straight-Leg Pants With A Pull-On Waistband Amazon Briggs New York Super Stretch Millenium Pull-On Pants $32 See On Amazon The straight-leg fit of these popular pants looks instantly polished, but a super-soft and stretchy rayon fabric, pull-on waistband, and inner mesh panel with gentle compression makes them feel like sweatpants — no one will know just how comfortable you are. Ideal for the office or dinner, you’ll still wear these with sweatshirts on your days off. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus (available in short)

8 A Swingy T-Shirt Dress You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress $20 See On Amazon Never underestimate the power of a good T-shirt dress. The ultimate in versatility, this one has a dropped split hem and a swingy, relaxed fit for a silhouette that’s effortlessly cool, and the rayon fabric is super-soft. Wear it with flip flops in the summer, tights and boots in the winter; dress it up with heels, down with sneakers... there’s little this surprisingly affordable dress can’t do. “It’s comfortable, loose, long enough, lightweight,” one shopper summed up, continuing, “Simple and minimal. I’m ordering another one!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Popular Plaid Shacket With Year-Round Appeal Amazon AUTOMET Plaid Shacket $30 See On Amazon This shacket is the sort of wardrobe essential you’ll wear with everything, all year long. It’s made of a soft, mid-weight material in a relaxed fit that can function as a shirt on its own, or as a top layer over tees and tanks. It’s finished off with two buttoned front pockets in a plaid pattern that makes any outfit look a little more relaxed. It’s wildly popular on Amazon, too, earning a 4.4-star rating after over 10,000 shoppers weighed in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 An Expensive-Looking Satin Camisole That Comes In Over 40 Pretty Colors Amazon Miqieer Satin Tank $20 See On Amazon Delicate spaghetti straps, a luxe satin fabric, and a perfectly drapey cowl neckline make this camisole look far pricier than $20. The classic silhouette is one you’ll wear with everything; just swap it out for your basic cotton tank to make any pair of jeans, shorts, or skirts look more put-together. Even better? It comes in over 40 colors, including every neutral imaginable and some fun brights, like cherry red and marigold. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 These Glamorous High-Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon Tronjori High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon How chic are these high-waisted palazzo pants? The flowy fit and high waist are so classic, and yet feel distinctly modern. Featuring an elastic back waistband for comfort and two side pockets, you can easily dress these pants up or down; try them with a fitted racerback tank and heels for an effortless day-to-night look. They’re available in short sizes for any petite shoppers out there, and at under $35, you might need to pick up more than one pair. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short)

12 A Surprisingly Comfy Bodycon Pencil Skirt Amazon The Drop Veronique High-Waist Slit Skirt $35 See On Amazon This skirt by The Drop might only cost $35, but the silhouette looks way more expensive, thanks to details like an on-trend bodycon fit with a high waist and a side slit that makes an impact while remaining daytime-appropriate. You’ll find it pairs as well with casual tees as it does with silk tanks or even cashmere sweaters, and the midi length works with sneakers and heels alike. “I got this skirt thinking I may wear it a couple times, but I literally wear it a couple times a week! I get constant compliments,” one customer wrote of this hero piece. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

13 This Swingy Sundress You’ll Wear To All Your Warm-Weather Events Amazon ULTRANICE Wrap Ruffle Dress $27 See On Amazon With a swingy fit and sweet details like spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical ruffled hem, this is the sundress you’ll wear to all your warm-weather events, from casual to dressy. The fabric has stretch blended in for plenty of movement and comfort, and it’s available in an array of cute floral prints and solid colors. All that style comes at a surprisingly low price — and well over 9,000 perfect five-star ratings to back it up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 An Elevated T-Shirt With A Square Neck & Three-Quarter Sleeves Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Square Neck T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon Elevate your T-shirt collection with this T-shirt; details like a square neck and three-quarter sleeves make it feel a tad dressier than your average T-shirt, as does its form-fitting silhouette that tucks smoothly into any bottoms. You’ll wear it with everything, too, whether you go dressy with wide-leg palazzo pants and heels, or casual with low-slung cargo-pants. A high return on a mere $20 investment. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 A Pair Of Classic Levi’s Denim Shorts Amazon Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts $23 See On Amazon Courtesy of Levi’s, these best-selling denim shorts have all the trappings of a classic: They’re the perfect mid-blue shade, with a mid rise that can be worn with tops ranging from cropped to longer tucked-in styles. A casual rolled hem hits at the top of the thigh, while the elastane-blend fabric will hug your body and keep its shape — but the more you wear them, the comfier they’ll get. You’ll keep these in your closet forever. Available sizes: 2 — 28

16 These Slip-On Sandals With A Sophisticated H-Band Amazon The Drop Monika Sandal $35 See On Amazon An H-band vamp and flat heel ensures these sandals by The Drop can be worn with pretty much everything in your closet, from casual denim to sundresses and skirts. They’re available in so many colors and finishes that you’re sure to find the perfect pair. The faux-leather mocha shade shown is a goes-with-everything neutral; or, go bold with Kelly green, hot pink, or a textured raffia in a fun shade like lavender or aqua blue. Available sizes: 5 — 13

17 The Perfect T-Shirt For Less Than $25 Amazon MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $22 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect T-shirt? You might just find it in this one, a popular pick with over 40,000 ratings to date. Made of a “really nice soft material” that’s “easy on the skin,” according to shoppers, it has a relaxed fit and longer hemline that’s perfect for French-tucking into jeans. Rolled short sleeves and a patch pocket finish off the effortless vibe. At under $25, and available in dozens of colors, this is a staple worth stocking up on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 These Wear-With-Everything Canvas Slip-Ons Amazon hash bubbie Canvas Slip-On Sneakers $23 See On Amazon Snag the style of cult-favorite slip-ons at a fraction of the price with these shoes. They’ve got the classic style that you’ll wear with everything from sweats to dresses, and they come in over 30 colors and prints. Made of a canvas upper with a rubber sole, slip these easy sneakers on anytime you want to inject your ‘fit with a little effortless edge. Available sizes: 5 — 11

19 This Cropped Workout Cami With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon Over 22,000 shoppers have awarded this cropped camisole a five-star rating, launching it to best-seller status. Made of a sweat-wicking fabric with tons of stretch, it has a built-in bra with removable pads that’s well-suited toward low-to-medium-impact workouts. It’s cute enough to be worn as a top beyond the gym, too — some customers have even worn it to go out. “The quality is flawless. I will be buying every color !” one customer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 A Totally Timeless Button-Down Shirt Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Down Poplin Shirt $24 See On Amazon You can’t miss with this button-down shirt. Made of cotton poplin with a slightly lived-in feel right out of the box, it can lean casual or polished, depending on how you style it, and the “close-but-comfortable” silhouette always looks cool. White is a must-have, but it comes in a handful of other classic colors and prints, like navy and white gingham and French blue stripes. Over 9,000 customers gave it a five-star rating and rave about the quality for the price. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Pair Of Pointed-Toe Loafers With Memory Foam Insoles Amazon Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat $24 See On Amazon Shoppers love that these pointed-toe loafers can be worn with anything — pants, skirts, dresses, you name it — and imbue your outfit with instant elegance. They’re more comfortable than your typical flats, too, thanks to a layer of memory foam along the insole and a soft faux-suede lining; one five-star reviewer confirmed, “They're very comfortable so I can wear them for a spontaneous walk or for a full workday.” Available sizes: 5 — 15 (available in wide)

22 This Essential Scoop-Neck Bodysuit Amazon IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit $24 See On Amazon This scoop-neck bodysuit is au courant, wallet-friendly, and versatile. The snap-closure crotch ensures easy restroom trips, too. What’s not to love? The black shade shown is an essential neutral, but it comes in so many chic shades, you’re sure to find one that’s perfect for your wardrobe. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

23 A Soft & Lightweight Button-Down Cardigan Amazon Amazon Essentials Crewneck Cardigan Sweater $25 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic button-down cardigan, and this Amazon Essentials version will become a fast favorite. It’s lightweight enough to layer underneath heavier coats, can be worn buttoned as a top, or unbuttoned over tanks and tees — in short, you’ll wear it all the time, all year long. Available in a bevy of chic colors, it’s worth picking up one or two of your favorites. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

24 This Pair Of High-Waisted Bike Shorts With A Major Cult Following Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon The definition of a cult-favorite, these best-selling Baleaf bike shorts have a 4.4-star rating and over 85,000 ratings to its name — reason enough to pick up a pair for yourself. Comfort-wise, they’re unmatched, thanks to a high, gently compressive waistband, flatlock seams, and a stretchy material that’s still thick enough to wear on the daily (and prevent see-through if you’re squatting at the gym). They also come in three inseam lengths and 32 colors to suit every preference. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

25 These Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings With Model-Off-Duty Vibes Amazon wowshow Gold Plated Hoop Earrings $14 See On Amazon If you’re only going to buy one pair of earrings, make it this pair of gold hoops. They’ll add a cool-girl vibe to everything from casual tees and jeans to cocktail wear, and the under-$15 price is less than the cost of that Erewhon smoothie that keeps popping up in your Instagram feed. Available sizes: 25 millimeters — 50 millimeters

26 A Classic Crewneck Sweater With An Impressive 4.5-Star Rating Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $24 See On Amazon The $24 price tag on this classic crewneck sweater is only one reason to love it (albeit a very good one). The slim fit looks polished with all kinds of bottoms, and lays smoothly underneath jackets; and the soft, slightly stretchy fabric blend feels like a dream against your skin. It’s also got an impressive 4.5-star overall rating, and over 18,000 ratings in total, if you need more convincing. Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X (available in slim)

27 This Midi Dress That’ll Take You From The Beach To Cocktails Amazon LILBETTER Strappy Midi Dress $27 See On Amazon This midi dress looks like a matching set, thanks to its fluttery overlaid bodice, but it’s even easier to throw on (if that’s even possible). Made of a floaty fabric with a hint of stretch, it features delicate, adjustable spaghetti straps and a rounded hem with side slits for freedom of movement. Pair it with slides for the beach and then swap in a pair of heels and head out for dinner. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Multipack Of Seamless Thongs To Restock Your Underwear Drawer Amazon voenxe Seamless Thong Underwear (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Restock your underwear drawer for less than $20 with this five-pack of thongs. The seamless design will lay smoothly underneath any outfit, and they’re made of breathable mesh that’s so lightweight, it’s “like wearing nothing” according to one customer. Shoppers can’t get enough of these comfy undies, awarding them a 4.6-star rating after over 55,000 ratings in total. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Long & Comfy Tunic Top With Pockets Amazon Dokotoo Tunic Top with Pockets $26 See On Amazon The best things come with pockets — that’s not a saying, but it should be, and this short-sleeve tunic would prove it. It’s long enough to wear as a mini dress, or you can layer it over leggings and skinny jeans. Plus, it’s made of the softest fabric that’ll feel like you’re wearing your favorite comfy T-shirt, even if you’re dressing it up with a mini skirt and thigh-high boots for a night out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Pair Of Classic Straight-Leg Jeans In 3 Inseam Lengths Amazon Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean $35 See On Amazon Lee has long been known for creating classic denim styles at amazing prices, and this pair of straight-leg jeans is no different. Neither too wide nor slim, too baggy nor flared, it’s a timeless silhouette that you can pair with so many styles of shoe and top. They’re also made with a hint of polyester and spandex for a soft, stretchy feel that still has the durability of a pair of quality denim. And they’re available in three inseam lengths. It’s almost like there’s no reason to not buy them. Available sizes: 4 — 20 (available in regular, long, and short inseams)

31 This Swingy A-Line Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon AMZ V-Neck Swing Casual Dress $31 See On Amazon The fluttery fit and midi length of this A-line dress can be accessorized to lean casual or dressy, depending on what the occasion calls for; paired with sneakers, the short sleeves feel casual, but worn with a pair of heels and a statement necklace, the surplice neckline reads dressy. However you choose to style it, the $31 price tag is helping this dress earn a place in your closet. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

32 A Pair Of On-Trend Ballet Flats Amazon Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat $25 See On Amazon Love them or hate them, ballet flats are back, and this best-selling pair is currently $25, making it easy to get in on the trend. Made of faux leather with a flexible sole, this is an essential that you’ll reach for constantly. Go classic with black or ballet pink, or punchy with faux-suede leopard print or faux snakeskin. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (available in wide)

33 A Fitted Mock-Neck Top That’s More Than Just A Base Layer Amazon Verdusa Mock Neck Fitted Top $20 See On Amazon This fitted mock-neck top is so much more than mere base layer, although you’ll certainly wear it as one during the colder months. The smooth, bodycon material will seamlessly layer beneath sweaters and shirts, and worn on its own, it transforms into a sophisticated crop top that can be dressed up or down with the appropriate accessories. For a simple, elegant evening look, try it with a pair of black satin trousers and matching stilettos. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

34 A 2-Pack Of Scoop-Neck Tanks That Are Ideal For Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether you select this two-pack of tanks in the classic black and white color combo shown, or one of the more vibrant colorways on offer, you’ll wear these tanks with everything in your wardrobe. Featuring a scoop neck, wide tank straps, and a stretchy, curve-clinging silhouette, they’re ideal for layering beneath sweaters and button-down shirts, but polished enough to hold their own. They’re a firm favorite on Amazon, having amassed a 4.6-star rating after over 45,000 ratings total. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 This Highly Rated Pashmina That’s “As Soft As Cashmere” Amazon RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this pashmina, having awarded it a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. They’re especially “stunned” with the quality for the price, reporting that it’s “as soft as cashmere.” Another shared that it’s “a great alternative to an expensive cashmere because you can afford to buy tons of colors.” The large size is versatile, too; use it as a throw blanket on long flights, a scarf, or as a chic wrap over cocktail dresses. Available sizes: One Size

36 These Heeled Sandals You’ll Wear For All Your Upcoming Events Amazon Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandal $29 See On Amazon It’s easy to justify the purchase of these heeled sandals. Featuring two straps (including an adjustable strap along the ankle) and a low block heel, they’re comfortable enough to wear for hours on end but polished enough for weddings and dinners out. “They are super comfy and a great basic to have in your closet. I’m definitely looking at ordering more colors!” one shopper shared. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (available in wide)

37 An On-Trend Corset Top That’s Actually Comfortable Amazon REORIA Square Neck Corset Top $25 See On Amazon Corset tops are still trending — and lest you believe they feel like actual corsets, this one is here to change your mind. It’s made with 25% spandex for plenty of stretch, offering freedom of movement, with a modern exposed zipper and adjustable tank straps. That’s all at a price that falls well under $35. This tremendously versatile piece will quickly become a wardrobe favorite. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Fan-Favorite Tank Dress With A Cool Wrapped Waist Amazon LILLUSORY Sleeveless Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress $34 See On Amazon A sleeveless silhouette and mid-thigh length are embellished with the coolest wrap waist in this mini dress; it’s minimal enough to be worn with sneakers or slides, or dressed up with heels. Another fan-favorite, it’s earned over 7,000 five-star ratings to date. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Pair Of Beachy-Chic Linen-Blend Pants Amazon Roxy Oceanside Pant $35 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs an effortless pair of pants to pop on for beach days or errands, and this pair is ideal for that. They’re made of a lightweight linen blend, with a cute rope drawstring at the elasticized waistband. The comfy, low-slung fit and two roomy front pockets add to the easy-breezy feel. An ankle-length hem shows off your slides or sneakers. Wear them with a button-down shirt and slides, comfy sweatshirts, or over a bathing suit; they’ll go with all your casual wear. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 These Sleek Leggings Made Of Premium Ponte Knit Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $19 See On Amazon Made of a thick, durable ponte knit, these are the rare leggings you can get away with wearing to the office or cocktails, with none the wiser. Though the premium knit tends to get pricey, this pair will set you back less than $20, so you may as well pick up more than one pair. They’re available in short, long, and extra-long lengths, too, so you can find your perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large (available in short, long, and extra-long inseams)

41 A Pair Of Cork Footbed Sandals With Over 35,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal $30 See On Amazon This pair of slide sandals bears striking resemblance to cult-favorite slides but at a fraction of the cost, and with similar popularity — over 35,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. This pair features genuine suede double straps secured with adjustable metallic buckles, and the cork footbed will mold to the shape of your foot for next-level comfort. You’ll reach for these constantly. Available sizes: 6 — 13 (available in wide)

42 A Seamless Calvin Klein Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Seamless Triangle Bralette $32 See On Amazon Basic in the best way, this Calvin Klein bralette is made of the softest microfiber that feels like you’re wearing nothing — always a plus when it comes to bras — and the pullover design is free of irritating hardware. The straps are adjustable and convertible, so they can suit so many top styles, and the seamless construction and molded cups ensure it’ll lay smoothly underneath your clothes. Shoppers wear this for everything from lounging to working out to sleeping. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

43 A Cozy & Casual Long-Sleeved Henley Top Amazon Topstype Long Sleeve Henley Top $23 See On Amazon Ideal for days when activities are in the casual range, this long-sleeve henley top features a relaxed fit in a “super soft” fabric that reviewers gush about. Featuring a scoop neckline with a row of four functional buttons, you’ll wear this with all your sweats, leggings, and pajama bottoms. It’ll come in clutch as a layering piece during the colder months, too. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

44 This Cropped Hoodie You’ll Wear More Than You Might Think Amazon MakeMeChic Cropped Sweatshirt $30 See On Amazon A cropped hoodie like this one might be a loungewear essential, but don’t sleep on its dressier potential; it’d look surprisingly cool with a slinky slip dress and some lug-sole boots. A raw hemline and contrasting drawstring lend an athletic-chic vibe. “It’s so absolutely perfect for me!!” one shopper raved, continuing, “The fabric is very nice and feels high quality. Definitely ordering more!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

