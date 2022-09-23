Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Cheap, Stylish Clothes That Could Easily Cost 3x More Than They Do

Amazon is no longer the fashion girl’s best kept secret — these days, savvy shoppers far and wide know to turn to the E-commerce giant for everything from unique party dresses and artisan-crafted accessories to luxury lingerie and iconic pieces from mainstream brands. Because the site carries collections from past seasons — and because of the sheer quantity of brands and artists who now offer their products on Amazon — the prices tend to be extremely competitive. So, in addition to the seemingly never-ending selection, these attractive price tags are yet another reason why fashion lovers are flocking to Amazon to get their shopping fix. And that’s exactly why Amazon's selling a ton of these cheap, stylish clothes that could easily cost three times more than they do.

While you’ll find several on-trend pieces on this list (think corduroy shackets and tops with exaggerated shoulders), the majority of the clothing featured here is timeless enough to never go out of style — there are plenty of basic bottoms and snug, simple sweaters to take your pick from. And don’t be fooled by the low price tags, because each piece comes backed by hundreds (or thousands) of Amazon reviews that vouch for their quality and feel.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out the tops, bottoms, and dresses that are being offered for astonishingly low prices — before they sell out again.

1 A Fashion-Forward Take On Your Basic Muscle Tee Amazon Meladyan Padded Sleeveles Tee $23 See On Amazon How do you make a tank top look expensive? Add some on-trend, ’80s-inspired shoulder pads for a look that’s distinctly fashion-forward, without compromising on versatility — the loose fit looks effortlessly cool tucked into any bottoms in your closet, from wide-leg trousers to your favorite jeans, and goes with myriad accessories. This comes in 15 chic shades, including a handful of neutrals and trendy brights like Kelly green and Barbie pink. They currently cost just $23, so go ahead and pick up a few. Available sizes: Small — Large

2 The Cult-Favorite Wide-Leg Trousers That Belong In Every Closet Amazon Tronjori High Waisted Palazzo Pants $38 See On Amazon Here’s an easy way to make any outfit look current: Swap in these pleated, high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, which have earned a veritable cult following on Amazon. Though they cost less than $40, the fit, tailoring, and flowy yet substantial construction read so much more expensive than that — even more so if you opt for a classic neutral shade and pair them with elevated basics, like a white T-shirt and a sharp blazer. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X; 4 — 16

3 This Classic Cardigan You’ll Want To Buy In Multiples Amazon Amazon Essentials Crewneck Cardigan Sweater $27 See On Amazon No curated wardrobe is complete without a classic cardigan or two; and this one is a fan-favorite on Amazon (it’s earned over 4,000 perfect ratings thus far) and costs under $30, so it’s a safe bet all around. Between the pitch-perfect fit (slim enough to look put-together, but roomy enough to layer over a long-sleeved T-shirt) and lightweight yet cozy construction, you’d never guess it costs as little as it does. And it comes in a great selection of colors — including plenty of neutrals and a few chic colors, like burnt orange and sage green — so it’s a good idea to pick up a few. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

4 A Set Of 3 Coordinating Loungewear Pieces For Less Than $50 Amazon Fessceruna 3-Piece Pajama Set $48 See On Amazon Just under $50 will get you the three soft, cozy, surprisingly well-made pieces that comprise this ribbed knit lounge set. There’s a cropped tank top, wide-leg pants with a drawstring waist, and an elegant, duster-style cardigan, which you can wear together for a coordinating moment, or separately to stretch your dollar and your elevated-basics collection. With an impressive 4.5-star rating overall, shoppers have clearly caught onto how amazing this deal is. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This Drapey, Cashmere-Blend Sweater You’d Never Guess Costs Less Than $30 Amazon Kallspin Cashmere Blend V-Neck Sweater $28 See On Amazon It’s not often you can score a cashmere-blend sweater for under $30, especially one that looks and feels as luxurious as this one. More specifically, the material blend comprises 30% wool, 20% viscose, 20% polyester, 15% nylon, and 15% cashmere, so it’s lightweight, smooth, and drapes beautifully (and it’s machine-washable, unlike many other cashmere garments). You can choose from two styles in this listing: a pullover (pictured) or a faux wrap, which both feature a ribbed hem and wrists, plus a deep-V neckline. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 An On-Trend Pencil Skirt In The Coziest Ribbed Knit Material Amazon SheIn Ribbed Knit Midi Skirt $26 See On Amazon Streamlined midi skirts are everywhere right now, and the trend feels particularly wearable when rendered in a cozy ribbed knit, as seen on this popular pencil skirt. Featuring a body-hugging fit, a high elastic waist, and a slit in the back for freedom of movement, this is about to become your new go-to piece in three out of four seasons. Pair it with the satin blouse above to play with textures, or throw on your favorite chunky sweater and boots to double down on the coziness. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Buttery Soft Satin Shirt That Makes Your Outfit Look So Expensive Amazon Escalier Silk Button-Up Blouse $30 See On Amazon Few materials telegraph elegance quite like silk or satin, when done right — and, according to thousands of shoppers, this satin blouse truly does look more expensive than its price tag would suggest. The secret? The finish isn’t overly shiny, the material is smooth and cool to the touch (like real silk), and the fit lingers in that sweet spot between fitted and slouchy. Subtle side splits make it easy to tuck into your pants or jeans (or a pencil skirt — how chic?), and a touch of stretch keeps you comfortable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 The Classic Wrap Dress That Looks Amazing On Everyone Amazon Pinup Fashion Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress $36 See On Amazon Made of a soft yet substantial polyester-spandex blend, this dress features fluttery short sleeves, a swingy hem, and a wrap closure that ensures your perfect fit. In black, it makes for a welcome addition to your collection of little black dresses; though you can also opt for one of the rich shades on offer, like Burgundy or navy, or a pretty print. Whichever color you choose, you’re guaranteed to get infinite wear out of this classic piece. According to over 2,500 happy customers, this is $36 very well spent. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

9 A Sleek & Chic Bodysuit With Statement-Making Ruffle Sleeves Amazon Romwe Ruffled V-Neck Bodysuit $28 See On Amazon Dramatic ruffle sleeves up the ante on this otherwise classic bodysuit. You’ll still benefit from an overall sleek silhouette that tucks smoothly into your bottoms of choice, whether that’s a pair of tailored jeans for an elegant dinner, or a mini skirt if you’re going out out. “This bodysuit has become a staple in my wardrobe!” wrote one of thousands of Amazon reviewers, continuing, “the unique sleeves elevate this bodysuit to be worn in many different settings.” Take your pick from a few different variations, including a one-shoulder style and a bevy of eye-catching colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Polished Wide-Leg Jumpsuit You’ll Wear For So Many Occasions Amazon Happy Sailed Short Sleeve Romper $40 See On Amazon With well over 8,000 five-star ratings to date, shoppers can’t get enough of this jumpsuit. The ultimate one-and-done outfit, this features on-trend wide legs, a drapey top with either fluttery short or long sleeves, and an elegant keyhole closure in the back, while a tie waist adds structure. This expensive-looking piece is so versatile, too; with an accessories swap, it’s equally suited to upscale occasions, like rehearsal dinners or holiday parties, as it is a particularly chic-looking day running around town. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 A Super-Soft Longline Cardigan That Layers Up So Nicely Amazon Amazon Essentials Cardigan Sweater $34 See On Amazon The ultimate elevated staple, this longline, open-front cardigan is made of a thoughtful blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, so it somehow manages to be both breathable and warm at once. In other words, you’ll wear it all year round — and look so polished in the process, thanks to a sleek silhouette that looks beautiful worn solo, but also layers well under a jacket without adding any bulk. Also appreciated? The cozy patch-front pockets, roomy enough to accommodate your phone and keys. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X

12 A Cozy & Chic Turtleneck Sweater Dress That Shoppers Deem “Perfect” Amazon ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress $40 See On Amazon Sweater dresses are trending this season, and this turtleneck dress is an inexpensive way to experiment with the look. Perfectly proportioned, the mini hemline is balanced out by balloon sleeves and a slouchy turtleneck, so it’s appropriate for conservative settings, like the office, though with bare legs and tall boots, it also looks low-key cool for cocktails. Another fan-favorite on Amazon, reviewers can’t get over how luxurious this looks and feels, with one shopper dubbing it “incredibly indescribably soft,” another praising the “gorgeous” color, and others simply calling it “perfect.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 These Luxe Ponte Knit Leggings That Pass As “Real” Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings $17 See On Amazon Thanks to a thick, structured, yet flexible ponte knit fabric, these Daily Ritual leggings can absolutely pass as “real” pants. (Though how many other pants in your wardrobe cost less than $20?) Just like your well-worn leggings, these feature a pull-on closure with an elastic waist, and they’re unadorned with zippers or pockets to give them a streamlined silhouette, but that luxe fabric makes them more appropriate for the office or dinners out (and, importantly, fully staves off see-through). These popular pants tend to sell out quickly on Amazon, so grab a pair or two while you still can. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in short, long, and extra-long inseams)

14 The Classic Straight-Leg Levi’s That Every Denim Enthusiast Needs Amazon Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans $37 See On Amazon No self-respecting denim wearer would be caught without a pair of Levi’s in their collection. With a mid-rise waist and straight leg, this pair is particularly classic, and they currently ring up at around $40 on Amazon. Plus, they’re made with 2% spandex that instantly molds to your body, so they’re a great choice for people who hate the feeling of stiff, constricting jeans (or who don’t have the patience to break in a pair of denim). Available sizes: 26 — 44 (available in short, regular, and long inseams)

15 This Show-Stopping Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Beach Vacations Amazon R.Vivimos Ruffled Backless Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon With a smocked bodice, dramatic tiered skirt, and low, open back intercepted with straps, this maxi dress is what vacation dressing dreams are made of. The colors on offer are so gorgeous, too, from ecru to teal to vermilion, and they’d all look amazing with strappy sandals and gold jewelry for cocktails on the beach. At just under $35 on Amazon, you’re getting so much look for the money. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 A Pair Of Popular Plus-Size Jeans With A Classic, Straight-Leg Fit Amazon Lee Straight Leg Jeans $20 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more classic than these Lee jeans, which feature a mid-rise waist, straight-leg fit, and 2% spandex for comfy stretch, without compromising how polished they look. There’s literally no combination of tops and shoes these jeans won’t look good with, whether that’s a classic tee and sneakers over the weekend, or an elegant button-down and heeled booties for dinner. Trust us (and the 5,000-plus customers who left a five-star rating or review): These will become one of the most-worn pieces in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 14 — 30 (available in petite, long, and plus sizes)

17 This Satin Slip Skirt You’ll Have Forever Amazon The Drop Silky Slip Skirt $45 See On Amazon This satin slip skirt is another prime example of how to do the midi skirt trend on a budget. Even though it falls squarely into this season’s trends, it’s a timeless piece, so this is a $45 purchase you’ll reach for year after year. Key features include a pull-on elastic waistband, a slight A-line silhouette, and that buttery soft satin fabric that reviewers confirm feels like real silk. Choose from 21 well-curated shades, like au courant chocolate brown and Barbiecore pink, and a handful of chic prints. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

18 A White Button-Down Shirt With Endless Styling Opportunities Amazon Astylish V-Neck Button Down Blouse $29 See On Amazon A button-down blouse is the rare piece that belongs in every closet, regardless of your personal style. Coming in at under $30 and boasting over 4,000 five-star ratings, this one is worth adding to your collection. It’s made of a naturally rumpled, linen-like material that transitions well from season to season, and outfit to outfit. To edge it up, wear it over (or under) a lace bralette and pair it with a flippy mini skirt and tall boots; if your style leans classic, pair it with that classic cardigan and the Levi’s jeans listed above — though there are truly endless button-down outfit possibilities, including a few you haven’t thought of yet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 The Quilted Bomber Jacket You Need In Your Transitional Wardrobe Amazon Andy & Natalie Quilted Bomber Jacket $45 See On Amazon About as classic as it gets, this quilted bomber jacket harkens to heritage outdoor brands, but it costs a fraction of the price. Ideal for transitional weather, it’s insulated enough to keep you warm on chilly spring or fall days, and roomy enough to layer a sweater underneath, but it always looks streamlined. As one reviewer wrote, “It fits perfect not too heavy at all, but still keeps you very warm. Also, the quality of this jacket is everything!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Lace-Accented Top That Flows So Beautifully Amazon Chvity Asymmetric Short Sleeve Lace Blouse $23 See On Amazon Looking for an elegant addition to your collection of going-out tops? Spare about $25 for this popular one, which features the prettiest floral lace detailing along the sleeves and decolletage, and cascades into a flowy, asymmetrical hemline. The perfect balance between demure and dramatic, this will instantly elevate any evening look — or just make your day-to-day jeans-and-boots outfit feel a bit more special. Available sizes: Large — 4X

21 One Of The Most Popular Denim Jackets On Amazon Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket $38 See On Amazon As evidenced by its 17,000-plus five-star ratings, Amazon can barely keep this denim jacket in stock. A classic in every way, it has that trademark contrast stitching, two button-flap pockets, and a tailored fit for an overall polished look. The best part? It’s supremely soft and stretchy, so you can roll up the sleeves or layer it over a thicker sweater without constricting your movement. Hard to believe it costs under $40, especially considering how much you’ll wear it. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 These Perennially Polished Trousers That Resist Wrinkling Amazon Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Pants $40 See On Amazon “Wow, it’s not that often I’m really impressed with pants... These fit just how I wanted,” wrote one of 7,000 Amazon reviewers who gave these straight-leg trousers a five-star rating. “Form-fitting but not too tight at all. Perfect length!” Made of a substantial yet stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, these conform to your body while maintaining an easy fit, while a flexible waistband and back darts prevent gaping. That material blend is also designed to resist wrinkling, so you’ll always look put-together, no matter how many hours you’re clocking in an office chair. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (available in short and long inseams)

23 This Timeless, Super-Soft Night Shirt That Rivals More Expensive Brands Amazon Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt $21 See On Amazon Pro tip: You don’t need to spend a fortune on nice pajamas. This jersey night shirt from Amazon Essentials is a dead ringer for styles that cost three times the price, both in terms of look and feel. The modal-spandex blend is soft, flexible, drapey, and keeps you cool on hot nights, but it has that satisfying weight characteristic of expensive brands (and it stands up to several runs through the washing machine). Menswear-inspired details like contrast piping, a notched collar, and a chest pocket complete the timeless and elegant look — because why shouldn’t you feel elegant when you go to bed? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X

24 A Whimsical Mini Dress That Can Take You Through All The Seasons Amazon EXLURA Ruffled Tie Back Mini Dress $40 See On Amazon Upon first glance, this may look like the perfect dress for frolicking in a field of flowers during the spring. But imagine it with warm tights and a pair of high-heel Mary Janes, and you’ve got the perfect look for a holiday party or dressy autumn event. The back has a cut-out tie detail for an added touch of sultriness, and the mini length looks great with every type of shoe, from sneakers to over-the-knee boots. Choose from 18 pretty colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Basic Top With Not-So-Basic Floral Sleeves Amazon Romwe Short Sleeve Mock Neck Blouse $24 See On Amazon This top is just basic enough to complement all your bottoms, but the statement-making, flower-adorned sleeves give it a majorly fashion forward touch. It comes in over 40 unique styles, some of which feature colorful flowers, some of which feature a touch of mesh. Peruse them all before taking your pick — there are also dozens of colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Pair Of Comfy & High-Quality Shorts That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon ANFTFH Drawstring Elastic Waist Shorts $26 See On Amazon The perfect shorts can be hard to find, but according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, these check off all the right boxes. Casual yet stylish, and made from a soft, breathable material, they’re the perfect basic bottoms for spring and summer, and come in lots of solid colors and prints to suit every aesthetic. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 4 Racerback Tanks For All Your Layering Needs Amazon Boao Racerback Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon For just $30, you’ll get four comfy, stretchy, racerback tanks with this purchase — perfect for working out, layering under shackets and sweaters, or rocking on their own when the weather’s warm enough. They’re made of mostly cotton (92%) with a touch of spandex (8%), so they’re high-quality, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Classic Cable Knit Sweater At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater $30 See On Amazon How can this timeless, 100% cotton, cable knit sweater cost just $30 on Amazon? It’s the prime example of a piece that could easily cost three (or five) times the price, and it’s just as cozy and snug as you’d imagine. This classic style will truly never go out of style, and it works for almost any setting — the office, running errands, job interviews, hosting at home... you get the idea. Choose between over 20 colors and a couple of striped prints (one of which is absolutely perfect for the Halloween season). Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

29 This Pretty, Flowy Skirt That’ll Become Your New Go-To Amazon EXLURA High Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt $32 See On Amazon Swingy, swishy, breathable... not to mention oh-so cute. Say hello to your new favorite bottom. While this skirt could undoubtedly work in the spring and summer with a tank top, T-shirt, or sleeveless bodysuit (denim jacket optional), it’s absolutely perfect for chilly fall days when paired with tights, booties, and a chunky sweater. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it’s already caught the attention of over 16,000 shoppers. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30 6 Pairs Of Quality Lace Underwear For Less Than $20 Amazon Sunm Boutique Lace Underwear (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon It can be hard to find comfy, high-quality underwear that make you feel amazing — but these panties are all of those things, hence why they’ve garnered over 6,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon thus far. One reviewer summed up their appeal as such: “Very pretty lace and for the price, it's a steal!! Still holding up after several washes and true to size.” Choose between packs of six, eight, or 12 in a variety of colors. (Even the 12-pack will set you back less than $25.) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 These Super-Popular Leggings With Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings $23 See On Amazon These seemingly basic leggings have accumulated over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon to date — so aren’t you curious to see what all the hype is about? Featuring four-way stretch, a hidden pocket, a high, seamless waistband, and moisture-wicking technology, they have all the same elements that leggings that cost three times the price would have, but their under-$25 price tag makes it easy to stock up on more than one pair. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 A Classic Peplum Blouse That’s The Perfect Day-To-Night Transitional Piece Amazon Romwe Belt Tie Peplum Wrap Blouse $26 See On Amazon This simple black blouse will become your new go-to on days when you want (or need) to look polished, but have no idea what to wear. Whether you style it with basic blue jeans, a pencil skirt, or a classic pair of dress pants, you’ll instantly look elegant, though if you already have enough black blouses in your wardrobe, note that it also comes in several other colors and floral prints. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

33 These Silky, High-Quality PJs For Under $40 Amazon Alexander Del Rossa Classic Satin Pajama Set with Sleep Mask $35 See On Amazon How gorgeous is this pajama set? It could easily cost at least three times the price. Made of super-soft satin that feels just like real silk, it comes with both the top and bottoms, and a bonus, matching sleeping mask. The striped print pictured feels especially bedtime-chic, but it’s also available in several solid colors, as well as a floral print. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

34 The Black Turtleneck Bodysuit That Every Closet Needs Amazon MANGOPOP Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit $23 See On Amazon No modern wardrobe is complete without a black turtleneck bodysuit. Why? Well, it looks great with literally any outfit, on literally anyone; it looks elegant on its own or layered under a blazer or jacket; it helps keep you warm (you can also use it as a base layer in the winter); and, despite being relatively basic, it still gives off a sultry vibe. This one in particular is a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 25,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Sultry Sweater Dress That’s Surprisingly Comfy & Warm Amazon Zonsaoja V-Neck Wrap Sweater Dress $37 See On Amazon It can be hard to find a dress that’s warm and cozy enough to wear in the fall or winter — hence the appeal of this popular sweater dress. Featuring a sultry V-neckline that can be worn on or off the shoulder, it has a tie-waist detail and comes in lots of pretty colors to suit any aesthetic. Pair it with tights and heels when the temperature really drops. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 This Super-Comfy Dress That’s Also Super Versatile Amazon Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress $25 See On Amazon Wear this pajama-soft dress anywhere; out to dinner, running errands, or simply lounging around at home. Trust us, when you feel how comfortable it is, you’ll want to live in it. Plus, it’s more versatile than you’d think — just throw on a denim or leather jacket, and you’ve got the perfect casual-chic look for fall. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 A Lace-Trimmed Camisole With A Lingerie-Inspired Look Amazon The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top $35 See On Amazon This stunning lace camisole is bound to sell out on Amazon soon. It’s such a pretty, statement-making piece on its own — all it needs is a pair of basic bottoms — yet it also makes the perfect layer underneath a blazer or V-neck sweater. It comes in so many pretty colors (and fun prints, like polka dots and leopard), it’ll be hard to narrow down your favorite. Snag one quickly before everyone else catches on. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

38 The Perfect T-Shirt — For Less Than $10 Amazon Hanes Crewneck T-Shirt $8 See On Amazon You’d probably pay well over $50 for the truly perfect T-shirt, but luckily, Hanes makes “the perfect T-shirt” for less than $10. Constructed with 100% cotton and designed with a classic crewneck fit, it features a tearaway tag to prevent itching, and it’s pre-shrunk, so it’ll fit you perfectly right out of the box. At this price, it’s worth stocking up on a few (including an oversize version to wear to bed). Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

39 A Cozy Turtleneck Sweater With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon ZKESS Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater $35 See On Amazon This chunky turtleneck sweater has been one of Amazon’s most consistent best-sellers for years. Its overall look is cozy-chic and classic, and it’d look just as cute with a mini skirt as it would with a pair of jeans. On this Amazon listing, you’ll find a few other best-selling sweaters from the same brand — it’s worth checking them all out before settling on one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 A Supportive & Sultry Sports Bra That Looks & Feels Amazing Amazon PUMA Seamless Sports Bra $15 See On Amazon A good-quality sports bra can easily cost upwards of $40 — yet this one, from PUMA, rings up at less than $15 on Amazon. Not only is it supportive and workout-friendly, but it looks amazing, too. Choose between 27 unique styles which all boast the classic PUMA logo and high-quality design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 This Corduroy Shacket That’s So Effortlessly Stylish Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt $35 See On Amazon Shackets are all the rage right now, but this is a trend we can’t ever see going out of style. This one, which is a best-seller on Amazon and is made from cozy corduroy, looks just as great buttoned up and worn solo as it does as a lightweight layering piece. It’s comfy, warm, and couldn’t be any easier to style. The only hard part is picking your favorite out of over 40 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 An Upgraded Take On The Standard “Going Out Top” Amazon SheIn Asymmetrical Off Shoulder Twist Front Blouse $31 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top takes the “going out top” to the next level. Perfect for dressing up your favorite jeans, it’s both sultry and sophisticated all at the same time, and comes in 40 colors and unique styles, from a long-sleeve version to a one-shoulder version. “This is such a gorgeous piece,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I was pleasantly surprised by how beautiful this fit. I was thinking this would just be a casual piece to knock around in, considering the price, however it does look way more expensive then it is.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

43 These Best-Selling Leggings With A Ballet-Inspired Criss-Cross Waist Amazon ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings $24 See On Amazon With their pretty criss-cross waist, these leggings wouldn’t look out of place at a ballet studio. It’s what sets them apart from the average pair of leggings, yet they have all the same features you’d normally look for — four-way stretch, a hidden pocket, a moisture-wicking material... They come in a nearly endless array of colors and prints, ranging from Dalmatian-inspired dots to an understated black leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

44 The Super-Popular Shift Dress With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $40 See On Amazon With over 20,000 five-star ratings, this is one of the most popular dresses on Amazon. One could see why it’s such a best-seller: It’s simple enough to work for more casual daytime settings, yet can easily be dressed up with heels and some jewelry for a cocktail party or night out. It’s also pretty much seasonless, as it would look great with tights and booties in the fall or wintertime (just throw on a cool leather jacket). Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

