Amazon Reviewers Call These 42 Pieces Their Favorites In Their Wardrobe

It’s a paradox virtually every fashion lover can relate to: despite having a closet that’s practically bursting with unworn pieces, we’ll still find ourselves reaching for the same tried-and-true favorites time and time again. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with remaining loyal to the staples that have been proven to work for you; in fact, doing so is arguably one of the keys to great style. That's why, when shopping for new pieces to add to your wardrobe, you want to ensure they'll be things you're actually going to wear. With that goal in mind, it’s worth noting that Amazon reviewers say these 42 pieces are their favorites — after all, if hundreds (or even thousands) of people are wearing these picks on repeat, there’s a pretty solid chance that you’ll love them, too.

Of course, in order to be featured in this roundup, the approval of Amazon reviewers wasn't the only factor that came into play. Out of the most popular pieces on Amazon, each of these was hand-picked by our editors because their style and quality stood out above the rest. Because the standards for what makes a piece a favorite are, by definition, subjective, you’ll find something on this list for absolutely everyone. And, since almost everything is eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, you’ll be able to start wearing them in a matter of mere days.

So go ahead, what are you waiting for? Get ready to discover your new wardrobe MVPs.

1 A Cozy Knit Pullover In A Slouchy Silhouette Amazon MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover Sweater $34 See On Amazon From its relaxed rounded hem to the cozy, slightly stretchy knit of which it's made, everything about this pullover is as effortless as it looks. Pair it with jeans, joggers, or even a skirt — it's the type of comfortable, versatile wardrobe staple you'll reach for time and time again. Plus, even though it's made of a knit material, it's lightweight and breathable enough to work in any season. Choose from 19 colors, as well as one short-sleeved option. Available sizes: S-XXL

2 This Versatile Dress That's Both Comfortable & Stylish Amazon Lark & Ro Wrap Dress $39 See On Amazon This wrap dress from Lark & Ro proves that even the most effortless clothing can still look super stylish: "Very comfortable, no pulling/adjusting required," one reviewer wrote. "I already ordered another print in the same dress. Love it!" The material is stretchy enough to pull right over your head, but the capped sleeves and wrap design are elegant enough for work, an interview, or a date night. Get it in over 20 colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small -X-Large

3 A Classic Crewneck Sweater With Playful Color-Blocked Stripes Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck $30 See on Amazon Wrap yourself in color with this playful crewneck sweater; color-blocked stripes give the classic wardrobe staple a fun, statement-making update. The sweater is knit in a comfortable, oversized fit, with dropped shoulders, cuffs at the sleeves and hemline, and a slightly cropped length. "Obsessed with this sweater! Favorite item in my closet right now," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: S-XL

4 A Pair Of Denim-Like Leggings That Look Polished Enough For Work Amazon No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Leggings $17 See On Amazon Once you have these leggings in your closet, you'll find yourself reaching for your "real" pants less and less often — consider yourself warned. They're made of a thick, stretch-cotton fabric and have denim-like stitching that masquerades as skinny jeans, but they’re far more comfortable than actual denim — and more polished than your typical leggings. You just may have found your new favorite work pants. Available sizes: S-3X

5 These Classic Puma Sneakers That Make Any Outfit Cooler Amazon PUMA Women's Cali Fashion Sneakers $90 See on Amazon An updated version of the California — one of Puma's most iconic silhouettes — the Cali sneaker takes inspiration from the laid-back streetwear of the West Coast. Made of rich cowhide leather with a subtle pebbled texture, they have a classic tennis-style silhouette with chunky stacked soles. Choose from black, white, or a range of stylish color combinations. Available sizes: 5.5-11

6 The Versatile Swing Dress You'll End Up Wearing All Year Long Amazon AUSELILY Sleeveless Pleated Swing Dress with Pockets $29 See On Amazon When it comes to comfortable clothing that doesn't sacrifice on style, it's hard to do better than this sleeveless dress. Basic in the best way possible, it's easy to dress up or down, and the soft, stretchy fabric it's made with feels downright luxurious against bare skin. Choose from several solid hues and a few prints, including florals, palm print, and leopard. Available sizes: XS-XL

7 A Simple Surplice Bodysuit That Looks Like A Cross-Wrap Top Amazon MANGOPOP Women's Long Sleeve Bodysuit $19 See on Amazon A plunging V-neckline gives this simple surplice bodysuit some serious va-va-voom. Throw it on with heels and jeans or a skirt, and you'll have the perfect effortless outfit for date night or a party. Made of soft, breathable cotton blended with a healthy dose of spandex, it's available in 31 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

8 A Cute Little Shift Dress With Hidden Functional Pockets Amazon FANCYINN Women’s Cute Shift Dress $26 See on Amazon While the flowy fit and girlish ruffles make this shift dress super sweet, the micro-mini length keeps it from feeling too innocent. Pair it with classic white sneakers for a more casual look, or add sleek-over-the-knee boots to glam it up a bit. "I am shocked," one reviewer revealed. "This has got to be one of my favorite dresses I’ve ever worn!" Plus, it comes in tons of colors, and several long-sleeved styles, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

9 These Ridiculously Comfortable Paper Bag Pants That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Amazon Dilgul High Waist Relaxed Fit Pants $30 See On Amazon Proving once again that comfortable clothing can look quite chic, these paper bag pants are surprisingly easy to style: Pair them with heels and a blazer for professional settings, or flats and a T for casual wear. They're also comfortable, thanks to the elasticized tie waist, and functional due to the dual pockets. Take your pick among seven wear-with-everything colors, like black and dove gray. Available sizes: S-XXL

10 A Timeless Levi's Jacket Lined With Cozy Sherpa Amazon Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker $90 See on Amazon A cool kid classic that has literally endured for decades, this sherpa-lined version of Levi's iconic trucker jacket is sure to become a new favorite. The full sherpa lining makes it far cozier than a traditional denim jacket, but it still features all the classic details of the original. Choose from eight washes, including black, beige, and a pretty pastel violet. Available sizes: XS-XL

11 The Perfect Hybrid Of Leggings & Jeans Amazon LYZ BAND Stretchy High Waist Jeggings $30 See On Amazon It's hard to overstate how much Amazon reviewers love their jeggings. In hundreds of perfect five-star reviews, people write that this pair is incredibly comfortable, fit perfectly, and — crucially — can actually pass for authentic jeans. Featuring an easy pull-on waist with functional back pockets, they're available in three denim-like washes: faded black (pictured), light blue, and indigo. Available sizes: S-XL

12 A Sweet Floral Romper With The Prettiest Criss-Cross Back Amazon Dokotoo Ruffle Flowy Mini Skater Dress $36 See On Amazon Dress it up for date night, dress it down for brunch with friends — no matter how you style this pretty dress, it's sure to bring in compliments. The low neckline and stunning criss-cross design in back (be sure to check out those pictures on the Amazon page!) make for a striking silhouette, while the floral print and ruffles keep things soft and sweet. Available sizes: S-XL

13 The Comfiest Bra You'll Ever Own Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Bralette $19 See on Amazon Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton lingerie was considered iconic before Amazon existed, and the popularity of this bralette proves the line's effortlessly cool aesthetic is still relevant today. It's made with a silky-smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, and has racerback straps, a plunging scoop neckline, and — of course — a thick elastic band embroidered with the iconic Calvin Klein logo. If you've never tried one one before, be forewarned that you might never want to take it off — it's that comfortable. Available sizes: XS-3X

14 A Surprisingly Comfortable Bodycon Dress With A Cool Tulip Hem Amazon BTFBM Women’s Casual Crew Neck Mini Dress $28 See on Amazon Ruched sides and a split tulip hem set this bodycon dress apart from the rest; dress it up with heeled sandals for nights out, or throw it on with sneakers for a casual-chic weekend look. Since it's fully lined, you won't need to worry about it being sheer, even if you opt for one of the lighter colors. "This dress (and the two other colors I own) are hands-down my favorite staple in my closet," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S-XL

15 This Expensive-Looking Shawl That Reviewers Are Completely Obsessed With Amazon MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Women's Shawl $30 See on Amazon With so many things to love about this gorgeous shawl, it's genuinely hard to pick a favorite feature. Not only does it make any outfit feel elegant and sophisticated, the bamboo viscose it's made with is luxuriously soft, making it the perfect cozy layer for traveling, chilly commutes, or long afternoons at the office. "This is a BEAUTIFUL shawl," one reviewer gushed. "So incredibly soft, and looks very expensive." Choose from a near-endless assortment of colors and prints.

16 A “Diamond” Eternity Band That’s Expensive-Looking & Timeless Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring $14 See on Amazon The tiny cubic zirconias dotting this delicate eternity band have so much sparkle and clarity, reviewers swear they can pass for genuine diamonds. Plated in your choice of white, rose, or yellow 14-karat gold, it’s a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Wear on its own, stack it with other rings, or buy all three colors and wear them as a set. Available sizes: 5-9

17 The Levi's Skinny Jeans With Over 41,500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-on Skinny Jeans $27 See on Amazon Reviewers are genuinely passionate about these Levi's skinny jeans — in over 41,000 glowingly positive reviews, fans use words like "magical," and "unbelievable" to describe them. Made of super stretchy denim with a comfy pull-on waist, they're available in four washes, and three different lengths; Buying jeans online has never been so risk-free. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 2-20

18 A Vintage-Inspired Top In Your Choice Of 28 Different Colors Amazon SheIn Puff Sleeve Top $22 See On Amazon With over 3,300 reviews, it's clear that this puff-sleeve top is a "great staple for anyone's wardrobe" — especially considering it comes in 28 different colors and eight different sizes. The mild-stretch fabric reaches to the hips, but is easy to tuck into skirts and high-waisted pants, plus the keyhole-back gives this blouse a little something extra. Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X-Large

19 This Consistently Best-Selling Off-The-Shoulder Top Amazon Asvivid Womens Striped Off The Shoulder Top $20 See on Amazon The perfect easy top for when you just want to throw on a pair of jeans and go, this off-the-shoulder blouse is both comfortable and chic. The design features playful ruffles at the sleeves and a tie detail in the front, and is available in a variety of striped prints and solid colors. "This has become one of my favorite blouses. It drapes perfectly," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S-XXL

20 A Long, Color-Blocked Cardigan That's Lightweight Enough For The Warmer Months Amazon Saodimallsu Lovaru Womens Boho Long Sleeve Sweater $29 See on Amazon Bold color-blocking adds something special to this cozy duster — with its smooth, lightweight knit construction and chic neutral color palette, it's a versatile staple that you'll reach for all year long. Featuring a knee-grazing length, open-front, and ribbing at the cuffs and hemline, Amazon reviewers say it feels like a much more expensive piece. Available sizes: XS-XL

21 A Ruffled Midi Dress That Works For Any Occasion Amazon ECOWISH Midi Dress $41 See On Amazon Pair it with flats or flip flops, and this ECOWISH Midi Dress is cool and breezy enough for a summer day. Try your favorite pair of heels, and you're all set for a baby shower, wedding, photo shoot, or date. The cotton material is soft and lightweight while the ruffled sleeves and pinhole detailing give it some added visual appeal. "This is a new favorite in the rotation," one reviewer wrote. It also comes in black or white. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

22 The Essential V-Neck Tee That’s Worth Buying In Multiple Colors Amazon Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Long-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $8 See on Amazon Either on its own or as a super soft base layer, this versatile long-sleeved tee is sure to get plenty of wear. Made of silky smooth jersey in a slightly relaxed fit, it has a subtle V-neckline and a slightly lengthened silhouette. “This top has the softest, most comfortable fabric ever!” one reviewer gushed. “It feels wonderful on.” Available sizes: 1X-7X

23 A Chic Striped Dress That Even Has Pockets Amazon levaca Women's Short Sleeve Belt Dress with Pockets $28 See on Amazon Cut in a classic A-line silhouette and adorned with bold blue stripes (though it is sold in other colors), this best-selling midi dress has a slightly retro, nautical feel. Pair it with wedges and a floppy sun hat for a weekend of wine tasting, or throw it on with sneakers to run errands around town. "So comfortable and I love the pockets!" one reviewer wrote. "I got so many compliments when I wore it." Available sizes: S-XL

24 A Basic Crewneck Bodysuit For The Perfect Tucked-In Look Amazon MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Bodysuits $15 See on Amazon If you're a fan of the tucked-in T-shirt look, this simple bodysuit will make your life so much easier. The ultra stretchy fabric with which it's made hugs your body like a glove, for a sleek, smooth look that never bunches up or comes untucked. Plus, it's available in 28 colors and prints — the only hard part is narrowing down which ones to buy. Available sizes: XS-XXL

25 A Classic Utility Jacket That's Both Practical & Stylish Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Utility Jacket $32 See on Amazon Workwear-inspired details give this utility jacket a cool, effortless look, while the cinched drawstring waist adds a touch of feminine shape. Outfitted with four pockets and a stylish high collar, it's made of durable cotton canvas with a hint of added stretch. Choose from six colors, including olive, navy, and an unexpected pastel pink. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26 The Soft, Swingy T-Shirt Dress That Reviewers Are Buying In Every Color Amazon MOLERANI Women's Loose Dress $21 See on Amazon Who doesn’t love a classic T-shirt dress? Amazon reviewers are certainly on board, giving this one more than 2,400 glowingly positive reviews. While the dress doesn’t stray too far from the minimalist look the style is known for, a few key features make it stand out above the rest. The silhouette is slightly flared, creating a soft, swingy effect that reviewers love. Plus, the stretchy fabric is substantial and high-quality, especially for a piece that’s so affordably priced. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

27 A Timeless V-Neck Tank That’s The Best Kind Of Basic Amazon Ebifin V Neck Tunic Tank Top $19 See On Amazon A true wardrobe staple, this essential V-neck tank will end up being a part of so many outfits — tucked into skirts or slacks, layered under sweaters or blazers, or on its own with a great pair of jeans. Made of a silky-smooth knit fabric, it drapes beautifully, barely wrinkles, and feels great against bare skin. Available sizes: S-XXL

28 This Classic LBD For All Your Semi-Formal Occasions Amazon Milumia Plus Size A Line Button Front Dress $27 See On Amazon This retro-chic dress is the perfect LBD — timeless, versatile, and endlessly chic, it can work for a whole range of occasions, from after-work drinks to date night and more. The decorative buttons down the front and slightly stretchy fabric keep things a bit casual, so you can easily wear this during the daytime, too, depending on how you accessorize it. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

29 The Perfect Pair Of Classic Loafers Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafer $120 See on Amazon The gold-tone hardware and classic silhouette give these Sam Edelman loafers a cool, menswear-inspired look. They're made of rich, supple genuine leather that'll hold up for years — which is a good thing, because these will literally never go out of style. Plus, if you're not into black, there are tons of other fun styles to choose from, including snakeskin, leopard, and several '90s-chic metallic colors. Available sizes: 4-13 (regular, wide)

30 The Sparkling Cuff Earrings With Over 21,500 Perfect Reviews Amazon PAVOI Gold Plated Earrings $14 See on Amazon Perfectly sized to lightly graze your ear lobes, these dainty cuff earrings combine the best of two classics: gold hoops and diamond studs. They're an ideal option for everyday wear, either on their own, or, if you have multiple piercings, paired with other small studs or hoops. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 24-karat gold, they come in your choice of white, rose, or yellow gold.

31 A Lightweight Duster That's Comfortable & Chic Amazon MEROKEETY Ribbed Open Front Cardigan $29 See On Amazon Timeless and sophisticated, this classic longline cardigan is an essential addition to any wardrobe. It'll pair perfectly with everything in your closet — leggings, jeans, skirts, dresses — and can easily be dressed up or down for a wide range of occasions. Made of a soft, lightweight cotton blend, it's designed with an open front and two patch pockets. Choose from 14 colors. Available sizes: S-XL

32 A Comfortable Cotton Dress With Extra-Roomy Pockets Amazon OUGES Women's Long Sleeve Skater Dress $26 See on Amazon Everything about this knit dress is as easy as it looks, from the classic fit-and-flare silhouette to the roomy patch pockets. Made of soft, breathable cotton with plenty of added stretch, it has long sleeves, a full skirt, and a row of buttons down the front. Choose from 33 (!!!) colors and prints, including an of-the-moment citrus yellow hue. Available sizes: S-XXL

33 This Relaxed Crew Neck Tee That's Perfect In Every Way Amazon Lands' End Supima Cotton Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $31 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this essential crew neck tee: the relaxed cut, the hip-grazing length, the soft cotton fabric. It's available in tons of colors and prints — and stocking up on multiples is not a bad idea. “I was looking for an everyday shirt to wear around the house and this shirt is perfect for what I need! Nice length, mid weight with very soft and comfy material which has a bit of stretch for ease of movement. Would highly recommend if your looking for a great T-shirt at a good price,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XS-3X (available in petite and tall)

34 A Soft, Comfy Midi Dress That's Effortlessly Chic Amazon AUSELILY Short Sleeve Empire Waist Dress $30 See On Amazon A one-and-done outfit you’ll feel totally chic in, this midi dress is sure to become an instant favorite. Pair it with just about any type of footwear — sandals, sneakers, flip-flops, heels — and you've got a stylish look for any occasion, no effort required. The simple design lends itself to a whole range of different looks. Featuring short sleeves, an empire waist, and a low-key crew neck, it’s available in 27 colors and prints. Available sizes: S-3XL

35 The Gorgeous Knee-High Boots That Belong In Every Shoe Collection Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Hai Knee High Boot $200 See on Amazon A great pair of tall boots — like this pair by Sam Edelman — are one of the most impactful additions to your wardrobe that you can make. Since the boots keep your lower legs covered, they make it possible to wear skirts and dresses in colder weather, and they’re also a great way to elevate your leggings or skinny jeans. Made of soft, genuine leather and suede with a sturdy block heel, they’re available in nine colors and prints, including on-trend snakeskin. Available sizes: 5-12

36 A Sleek Pair Of Dress Pants That Are Actually Comfortable Amazon Rekucci Curvy Woman Plus Size Pant $40 See on Amazon Consider these the perfect dress pants: details like a faux fly and pockets give them the polish of classic dress slacks, while their pull-on waist and ultra-stretchy fabric mean they're more comfortable to wear than they look. "These pants are a dream," one reviewer gushed. "I've been searching for months for work pants that don't look frumpy, yet are comfortable." Plus, they come in a whole range of colors, including khaki, navy, and silver, as well as a stylish pinstripe print. Available sizes: 14-24 (short, regular)

37 The Perfect Everyday Top Made Of Super-Soft Jersey Amazon Sherosa Long Sleeve Crew Neck T Shirt $19 See On Amazon From the versatile length to the relaxed silhouette, everything about this top is easy to fall in love with. It's made of a silky jersey fabric that's breathable and light, and feels buttery-soft against bare skin. Long sleeves and a subtle scoop neckline finish off the timeless look. Thanks to that super-light construction, this makes for an excellent base layer under sweaters and sweatshirts when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: S-XXL

38 An Oversized Denim Jacket With Cool Distressed Details Amazon Floerns Women's Ripped Long Sleeve Denim Jacket $40 See on Amazon Distressed details and an oversized fit make the classic denim jacket feel cooler than ever. Pair it with your jeans for a cool double-denim outfit, or wear it over shorts or a micro mini for a Rihanna-approved party look. It's made of durable, non-stretch cotton denim, and comes in six other colors and styles. Available sizes: XS-XXL

39 The V-Neck Tees That Reviewers Can't Stop Recommending — & They're Sold In Packs Of 4 Amazon Kalon V-Neck T-Shirt (4-Pack) $33 See On Amazon There's no such thing as owning too many basic tees — and affordable pack of four makes it super easy to stock up. Cut in a classic fit with short sleeves and V-necklines, they're made with a soft blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and come several combinations of colors, including the earth tones linked above. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers gave them a glowing review, raving about their quality, value, and fit. Available sizes: XS-3XL

40 The Fan-Favorite Jeans That Come In 33 Colors & Washes Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Tapered Jean $21 See on Amazon Finding quality denim that fits just right is tricky enough as it is, but finding the perfect pair of jeans for less than $30 feels almost too good to be true. Still, this best-selling pair by Gloria Vanderbilt checks all the right boxes, according to nearly 3,500 (!!!) glowing positive reviews. Featuring a high-rise waist and a slightly tapered leg, they're available in 33 chic colors and washes. Available sizes: 4-32 (petite, short, regular, long)

41 A Pair Of Pointed-Toe Flats That Are Actually Comfortable Amazon hash bubbie Ballet Flats $20 See On Amazon While it's not uncommon for flats to cause just as many blisters as stilettos, reviewers say this pair is a truly comfortable pick. Made of supple PU leather, they’re incredibly flexible and have subtly pointed toes that don’t squish your toes. “I needed a comfortable, versatile black pair of flats that would work for casual wear as well as semi formal wear, and these deliver! Super comfortable, quality shoes!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 6-11